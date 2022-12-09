 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Remember that oil pipeline Republicans keep complaining about not completing and how safe they said it was? You'll never guess what happened   (apnews.com) divider line
62
    More: News, Petroleum, oil spill, Kansas, major pipeline, Canada-based TC Energy, spill's size, Washington County, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency  
•       •       •

3427 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Dec 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not really a small spill either
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It raped women? Children?

It stole money from charity?

It shot a black man?

Stop me if I get it right.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh nevermind it got Sinema to leave the Democratic Party.

Good job, you fooled me subby
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm... Mudbutt...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS THE OIL OK?!?!???
 
greensunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It fixed the cable?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a pipeline was going to be routed anywhere near a GQP's neighborhood you would hear the howls of opposition to it.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil pipeline spills aren't a matter of if, they are a matter of when and where. Automated detection enables the environmental damage to be minimized but operators and regulators are aware there will still be significant damage done.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "People are sometimes not aware of of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens," said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club's state chapter.

Oh, many people are aware of the havoc oil spills cause.  It is just that the oil industry pays people in power to ignore the risks so they can increase profits.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: If a pipeline was going to be routed anywhere near a GQP's neighborhood you would hear the howls of opposition to it.


Yeah, "rural Kansas" just screams "hotbed of liberalism"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: If a pipeline was going to be routed anywhere near a GQP's neighborhood you would hear the howls of opposition to it.


Nah, they'd move to Texas and run for Georgia Senator.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was wondering "Wasn't that pipeline not completed?" and read further than subby did for the answer:

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the Keystone system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Critics also argued that using crude from western Canada's oil sands would worsen climate change, and President Joe Biden's cancelation of a U.S. permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.

They're two different pipelines with similar names.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.



It's not that they don't don't know.
It's that they don't care.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keystone and Keystone XL are different pipelines; Keystone has been in service over 10 years.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh nevermind it got Sinema to leave the Democratic Party.

Good job, you fooled me subby


She was never a democrat. Just another gritting pos repugnant.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Weaver95: We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.


It's not that they don't don't know.
It's that they don't care.


You misunderstood my point.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, because oil doesn't sink into the ground. It's easy to clean up.
- actual comment made by a MAGAt family member
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It raped women? Children?

It stole money from charity?

It shot a black man?

Stop me if I get it right.


It fixed the cable.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: 0MGWTFBBQ: If a pipeline was going to be routed anywhere near a GQP's neighborhood you would hear the howls of opposition to it.

Yeah, "rural Kansas" just screams "hotbed of liberalism"


🤦‍♂

They mean their personal neighborhood, not their part of the country.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama Biden!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: qorkfiend: 0MGWTFBBQ: If a pipeline was going to be routed anywhere near a GQP's neighborhood you would hear the howls of opposition to it.

Yeah, "rural Kansas" just screams "hotbed of liberalism"

🤦‍♂

They mean their personal neighborhood, not their part of the country.


"A GQP neighborhood" makes no such distinction.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It raped women? Children?

It stole money from charity?

It shot a black man?

Stop me if I get it right.


It said the Jews did this.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: It's ok, because oil doesn't sink into the ground. It's easy to clean up.
- actual comment made by a MAGAt family member


Some sort of reverse Beverly Hillbillies scenario?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's not really a small spill either


No pipeline spill is.   Rail drops more frequently, but in much smaller volumes.  Pipelines drop less frequently, but it is a farking mess when they do.

Strictly speaking, given the volume moved, both methods are very safe, right up until they aren't.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. I hadn't thought about that for a while and just a couple of weeks ago the desk clerk at my dry cleaners just spouted off about "job killing politicians" who wouldn't let "The Pipeline" get built.

I was very confused, because we live nowhere near the Keystone XL pipeline, and yeah it's built.

If I actually wanted to talk to that person again I might go show them this story.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spilled oil, or held hostage by middle east oil powers?
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: IS THE OIL OK?!?!???


Nope, most of it is lost forever. If only Democrats hadn't blocked the XL pipeline, that oil might still be alive and breathing today. All we can do is mourn its loss and recover what we can from the animals that kindly soaked it up for us.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made America Great?
Made a million jobs?
Made gas cheaper?
 
Element65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut it down and stop buying oil from Alberta. The premier there needs a reminder that Alberta is always just a recession away from begging Ottawa for money due to their shiatty provincial financial planning.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Was wondering "Wasn't that pipeline not completed?" and read further than subby did for the answer:

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the Keystone system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Critics also argued that using crude from western Canada's oil sands would worsen climate change, and President Joe Biden's cancelation of a U.S. permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.

They're two different pipelines with similar names.


Thingster: Keystone and Keystone XL are different pipelines; Keystone has been in service over 10 years.


Yes and no.

It's all part of the same network and Keystone XL would've bypassed part of the first segment of the Keystone network before feeding into the rest of the system.

This leak occurred along segment 2 of the network, which if XL was built would have fed into (and thus contributed to) anyway.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANKS JOSEPH HUSSEIN BIDEN!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's not really a small spill either


14,000 barrels reported lost x 42 american gallons per barrel=588,000 gallons

An olympic sized pool hold 660,000 gallons
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if a pipeline isn't completed, it's just going to squirt oil out at the end of the nozzle. Another Biden "success" story.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domestic terrorizers
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SpectroBoy: Weaver95: We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.


It's not that they don't don't know.
It's that they don't care.

You misunderstood my point.


Fair enough.

At least if we made them lick it up the oil would be gone.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: cretinbob: That's not really a small spill either

14,000 barrels reported lost x 42 american gallons per barrel=588,000 gallons

An olympic sized pool hold 660,000 gallons


So yeah. Not a small spill.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It exploded and killed 47 people?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: puffy999: It raped women? Children?

It stole money from charity?

It shot a black man?

Stop me if I get it right.

It said the Jews did this.


It was the {{{Centrists}}}
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: puffy999: Oh nevermind it got Sinema to leave the Democratic Party.

Good job, you fooled me subby

She was never a democrat. Just another gritting pos repugnant.


But she's so quirky! And wears cute denim jackets and sparkly skirts, and gives the cutest thumbs down. Hell, she's so damn cute that if she was launched into the sun-most Americans would smile :)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about this as a compromise, conservatives? You can have your oil pipeline, but it can only cross through the homesteads and property of conservative pro-oil ranchers, farmers, oil executives, and Republican legislators. Since you're the ones who want it so bad, you take the risks and you deal with the damage to your land when it inevitably fails.

That seems fair. As compensation, all those affected will get 3 cents off per gallon at the pump.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Weaver95: SpectroBoy: Weaver95: We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.


It's not that they don't don't know.
It's that they don't care.

You misunderstood my point.

Fair enough.

At least if we made them lick it up the oil would be gone.


Republicans don't understand the connection between their actions and the resulting consequences.
If we made them lick up an oil spill, then they'll start to link a few things up. It's a shame that Republicans don't respond to traditional learning experiences. A classroom discussion of environmental science is much cleaner and effective IMHO. The only way Republicans learn is when you hurt them, so I think that's what we need to do.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the the pipeline said "gay" or was telling kids about CRT at a drag library show while MS-13 sold fentanyl to kids, while transgender athletes declared war on Christmas.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Flincher: puffy999: Oh nevermind it got Sinema to leave the Democratic Party.

Good job, you fooled me subby

She was never a democrat. Just another gritting pos repugnant.

But she's so quirky! And wears cute denim jackets and sparkly skirts, and gives the cutest thumbs down. Hell, she's so damn cute that if she was launched into the sun-most Americans would smile :)



She's the American version of Senior Undersecretary Dolores Umbridge of the Ministry of Magic, though without any magic.
 
shabu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: IS THE OIL OK?!?!???


It has our thoughts and prayers, so it will be just fine.

I say this sarcastically but fully realizing I filled my gas tank yesterday.

I am the problem.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SpectroBoy: Weaver95: SpectroBoy: Weaver95: We should make Republicans lick all that oil up.
Maybe then they'll learn.


It's not that they don't don't know.
It's that they don't care.

You misunderstood my point.

Fair enough.

At least if we made them lick it up the oil would be gone.

Republicans don't understand the connection between their actions and the resulting consequences.
If we made them lick up an oil spill, then they'll start to link a few things up. It's a shame that Republicans don't respond to traditional learning experiences. A classroom discussion of environmental science is much cleaner and effective IMHO. The only way Republicans learn is when you hurt them, so I think that's what we need to do.


They understand consequences very well and work hard to make sure that they rarely face any.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The risk of spills on oil pipelines is just too dangerous.  The impact to the environment too great.
We should instead ship oil by tanker truck to avoid the potential for spills and reduce emissions.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when the pressure dropped they didn't just crank the power on their pumps like that other time. They're getting slightly better at this.
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREEDOM OIL!!!
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.