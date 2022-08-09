 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 289 of WW3: Russian forces have installed multiple GRAD rocket launchers at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Thursday. Don't worry, nothing could possibly go wrong. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
59
    More: News, Russia, Nuclear power, Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian officials, Ukraine's shut-down Zaporizhzhia, nuclear power plant  
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Troop losses are down. Looks like General's Winter, Snow, And Freezing Temperatures have slowed down the pace of operations. Is General Mud still a factor, or have things turned to shush, instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please make your guesses, or any changes to them, by tomorrow, midnight. After 12/10, midnight, no new entries will be accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm changing my entry for Troops:

Troops: 98,990
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know how the new year rolls in and you accidentally write in last year when you make out a check? Today kind of started out like that, and Harlee is flogging himself with a cat-o-nine tails in the bondage room. He invites us all to pick on him. It's probably a good time to remind him of how valuable his contributions are here. Let's see how many 'smarts' I can get on this post.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahem....FRIDAY, December 9

Russia is on fire!

A large-scale fire broke out in the "MegaKhimki" shopping center near Moscow. The fire engulfed the entire building, emergency services report. one dead person was reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There is also information about a fire in Barnaul of the Altai Territory - the Nortec tire manufacturing plant is on fire.

What, are they smoking anywhere again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
More than 12 hours of alarm and shelling of three communities. At night, the Russian occupying forces again directed their "Hradi" and heavy artillery to the Nikopol district. Myrivska, Chervonogrigorivska and Nikopolska communities were set on fire. People survived.

In the Chervonogrigorivska community, several private houses and garages were damaged, and the power line was cut. In others, the details of the shelling are being clarified.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut, 1 in Toretsk and 1 in Netailovo. 2 more people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in three directions of Donetsk region and Luhansk region

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyiv directions, the enemy does not stop attempts of offensive actions. Areas of twenty-five settlements were shelled by tanks, barrel mortars and rocket artillery, according to the morning summary of the General Staff.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The USA gives Ukraine $91.5 million for demining

" Demining in Ukraine is the biggest challenge for deminers since the Second World War. Currently, there are not enough demining teams in Ukraine, so the United States plans to increase assistance with the training of deminers and provide additional equipment ," said the representative of the State Department, manager of European affairs, Michael Tierre.

The Helsinki Commission of the US Congress reported that $91.5 million allocated to help Ukraine with demining is directed to training, providing equipment for demining operations, and ensuring the work of demining teams.

" We know that Russian soldiers purposefully loot civilian houses, including children's toys, and even the bodies of the dead. The terrible use of explosive devices by the Russian military is reminiscent of the tactics of ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria ," the representative of the State Department emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many people knew him, they knew him for his humor and talent. And no one can believe that he is gone.

Yaroslav Garkavko was a Ukrainian humorist, a member of the "Laughter League", a player of the "OGO" and "Sparrows" teams. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he decided to take up arms and join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to friends, Yaroslav defended the Motherland in the East of Ukraine. He died in battles with the invaders.

"I want you to remember him. And I remembered him. This is Yaryk Garkavko, my friend, a beautiful and bright person, a defender of Ukraine," his friend remembers about Yaroslav.

We will never forgive the enemy for the losses he inflicts on the Ukrainian people! Eternal memory of the hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the morning, the Russians shelled a medical facility in Kherson

A hospital building in Kherson was hiat - shells damaged the children's department and the morgue. Fortunately, no one was injured, said the head of Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4,500 residents remained in Vovchansk due to shelling and lack of heating

" It's winter outside, we have big problems with heating. That is why people do not return after de-occupation, but leave even more. And we recommend residents of high-rise buildings and residents of the whole city to go to other districts of the region or other regions in order to spend the winter in more comfortable conditions , "said the head of the Vovchan city military administration of the Chuguyiv district, Tamaz Gambarashvili.

He emphasized that electric convectors will not save the situation, as every day the community is subjected to Russian shelling, which damages power grids, and energy workers are constantly working on their restoration.

" They are shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, the community is on the border, the city of Vovchansk is five kilometers from the border, so we suffer from their constant shelling ," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian refugees in Estonia can now renew their residence permit online

" As the war continues, temporary protection recipients will be able to extend their residence permit. To do this, you in the self-service environment at asylum.politsei.ee need to submit a request , "said Commissioner of the Bureau of Identity and Status of the Department of Police and Border Guard Maryna Pyldma.

As of December 4, 40,814 people applied for temporary protection in Estonia. From December 10, another 17,142 people will be able to apply for the extension of their residence permit.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kadyrov's nephew, Fedorov, was appointed Gauleiter of Melitopol region and Kherson region

According to the head of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the main task of the "watcher" is to control local hooligans. He also recalled that in the first days of the capture of Melitopol region, it was the Kadyrivians who took out agricultural machinery.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian aviation has already carried out 3,800 airstrikes against the enemy

" Our pilots strike every day, keep the enemy from relaxing and help our ground troops and other defense forces advance in certain directions and hold the defense in certain directions as well. It happens every day. Already more than 3,800 group air strikes have been carried out by aviation against enemy positions, equipment, troop concentrations, ammunition depots, etc. It really happens every day ," Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU announced suspicion against the rector of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary of the UOC MP

The archbishop distributed "posts" through social networks that humiliated the national honor and dignity of Ukrainians. He also contributed to the incitement of religious enmity and hatred by his actions. In order to "disperse" destructive content, the rector of the institution used an anonymous profile on Facebook, and to prepare his "publications" he used the narratives of Russian propagandists.

In addition, during searches of the person's residence and the premises of the seminary, law enforcement officers found literature that repeated the Kremlin's "theses" regarding the internal situation in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great Britain introduced new sanctions against officials of Russia and Iran

Sanctions have been introduced against officials responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and human rights violations. Restrictions are also being imposed on two Moldovan politicians, according to the website of the kingdom's government.

Sanctions include the freezing of assets and a ban on entry to the territory of Great Britain. The assets of all legal entities are subject to freezing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Street art competition is starting to get real, yo.


Banksy showed his trip to Ukraine and the process of creating drawings in the Kyiv region. Banksy became an honorary citizen of Irpen

The document of the city council states that the British street artist left his graffiti on one of the houses destroyed by the rashis, thus drawing the attention of the world community to the extent of the destruction of Irpen and immortalizing with his work the history of the city's struggle and the idea of its revival.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Provocation in Germany: Germans are offered to join the foreign legion on behalf of Ukraine

" It became known that letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf started arriving at the postal addresses of German citizens with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward. These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular institution did not send any such messages ," he noted. spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

According to him, the consuls have already turned to the German police for an investigation.

" We consider the sending of fake letters as part of the enemy's disinformation campaign, which aims to discredit Ukrainian diplomacy, undermine support for Ukraine from Germany and its citizens ," the spokesman emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU detained the "energy company" that cut off electricity in part of Donetsk region and sent electricity to the occupier's bases

The accomplice of the enemy turned out to be a former employee of local electricity networks who, after the temporary occupation of part of the region, supported the invaders. For this, he was appointed the head of the Krasnolymansky District RES, which was subordinated to the so-called "Ministry of Coal and Energy" of the DNR terrorist organization.

While in the "post", the attacker "disconnected" the district center from the power supply and redirected it to the needs of the occupying groups of the Russian Federation. Having cut off the electricity in the city, the Rashists ensured the power supply of their occupation bodies, military bases and warehouses with weapons and ammunition.

After Liman was released, the attacker tried to escape from the city. However, it didn't work out 😀
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yesterday afternoon a palette of "tactical tutus" as delivered. I confess, ive never seen that before, but theres a first time for everything. Private Call Box is unloading them in the store room, there are a number of sizes so there should be one for everyone.

Surprisingly, the foot charcuterie was totally consumed, so in keeping with grumbleputty's bodyparts requirement i brought some mexican chocolate starfish cookies. Because theyre my favorite. no seriously.

And yes, as many of you took part in the search, as you know the Office St. Bernard, Moritz, was recovered. Its not clear where or by whom he was shaved, but that will grow back in time.

Now that hes returned, we can start the search fro Grogsmash, whos still missing. Weve checked his usual ditches and reviewed the paint store CC footage and noones seen him, so its a bit concerning at this point.

I posted it at the end of the last thread, but there was a huge explosion at a mall in Moscow, and if you watch it looks like it was set off with charges, i mean, how the hell does the front of a building explode like that? (not to be confused with the front falling off a tanker ship .)

The Kyivpost's morning briefing was also kinda sparce on operational news. The Iranian drones are back (which we knew), UA is talking about the WMBA Star being returned, and it does indeed look like the Operational slowdown is still ongoing. Sure, theres probably tons of behind the scenes stuff going on, repositioning, rearming, reequipping etc, but unfortunately not a lot of large scale orc ass kicking or ass-handing-to to report at the moment. Lets see if that changes over the next week or so as the guys get refit and redeploy.

Keep calm, wash your hands after you touch that, and slava ukraini.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]


Any cute nurses or doctors?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]

Any cute nurses or doctors?


I assume you have to pay extra for that, and it's not covered by Universal Healthcare, so entirely out of pocket.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]

Any cute nurses or doctors?


So... a three-way?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: KangTheMad: Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]

Any cute nurses or doctors?

I assume you have to pay extra for that, and it's not covered by Universal Healthcare, so entirely out of pocket.


Money wouldn't be the only thing coming out of his pocket.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Smoking GNU: KangTheMad: Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]

Any cute nurses or doctors?

I assume you have to pay extra for that, and it's not covered by Universal Healthcare, so entirely out of pocket.

Money wouldn't be the only thing coming out of his pocket.


If he's keeping it in a "pocket" then i have more questions i do not want the answer to.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whispered grumblings about the vulgar hedonism of the night crew are unfounded. After reviewing the video tapes, the sticky, creamy stuff on the floor is just eggnog. I've placed rubber floor mats in front of the slushie machine in the foyer. Part of the problem is, we haven't had a consensus on the type of booze to add, or at what intervals. People just wander by and dump something in. Right now it something akin to a creamy long island iced tea. Alcohol content varies widely, so use discretion. We will keep it filled until the new year. There is no need to fill your cups to the brim and spill it all over the floor. Try to use a cup with a lid and a straw in the meeting room. We tried to use this mishap to our sleuth advantage, but alas, none of the eggnog tread marks seem to match shoes known to be worn by Grog Smash. We are left wondering however, who has the 'hello kitty' tread pattern in the bottom of their shoe?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to the explosions at the air bases, Russia is redeploying its aviation inland

" Bavovnyatko" walks on military airfields, and the occupiers have disappeared somewhere. In military terminology, this is called "dispersing" their strategic aviation at different airfields, stretching them (to airfields) where it is possible to serve them, where there are suitable runways that they can use, " said Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to him, ordinary Russians and the military, who previously said that the special operation does not concern them, have already understood that no one can escape the consequences for the aggression, which is condemned by the whole world.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Finally Leopard 2 tanks delivery to Ukraine | Ruzzia advances to Bakhmut
Youtube qXoLg55VUvM

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine modified a Soviet drone into a lethal weapon
Youtube ECCMRFK7FAs

Yesterdays Artur
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukrenergo" cannot predict a significant improvement in the electricity situation

" Emergency restoration work continues throughout Ukraine in high-voltage and distribution networks, and at power plants. However, weather conditions (icing of wires, rain and snow) negatively affect the condition of high-voltage and distribution networks and complicate repair work ," the company noted.

At the same time, in some regions, repair work is complicated by shelling by Russian troops.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The whispered grumblings about the vulgar hedonism of the night crew are unfounded. After reviewing the video tapes, the sticky, creamy stuff on the floor is just eggnog. I've placed rubber floor mats in front of the slushie machine in the foyer. Part of the problem is, we haven't had a consensus on the type of booze to add, or at what intervals. People just wander by and dump something in. Right now it something akin to a creamy long island iced tea. Alcohol content varies widely, so use discretion. We will keep it filled until the new year. There is no need to fill your cups to the brim and spill it all over the floor. Try to use a cup with a lid and a straw in the meeting room. We tried to use this mishap to our sleuth advantage, but alas, none of the eggnog tread marks seem to match shoes known to be worn by Grog Smash. We are left wondering however, who has the 'hello kitty' tread pattern in the bottom of their shoe?


Uh...so that isn't eggnog.

It's Greggnog.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
08 Dec: HIGH TIME. Ukrainians Make a SUCCESSFUL COUNTERATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube Yk54kq1SpIY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

Glad to see Father_Jack has a foot up on the whole medical situation now!
FJ foot getting better, UAF gearing up for more orc-b-gone, everything's coming up Millhouse!
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image image 237x213]


Only if one isn't wearing a heart monitor, as the nurses will charge into the room thinking someone is having a heart attack.  They will then charge into the stairwell so their laughter won't be heard by everyone.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Ukrainian Special Services cat, Borg fighter jets, helicopter art inspired by anime, cute Goth Latinas, a Ukraine-themed progress bar, fellas bringing the heat, merry HIMARS, ponies and butterflies, Finland vs. Russia, and the Ministry of Suspicious Fires are all in there.

I changed a minor textual element in the HTML, let's see if anyone notices.  If this actually causes a problem for anyone, I'll change it back or figure out how to put the same content in both attributes.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mederu: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qXoLg55VUvM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Yesterdays daily Denys


Leopard 2's, like everyone has been saying. Now just to wait for Germany to figure out if they'll change their mind.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: fasahd: The whispered grumblings about the vulgar hedonism of the night crew are unfounded. After reviewing the video tapes, the sticky, creamy stuff on the floor is just eggnog. I've placed rubber floor mats in front of the slushie machine in the foyer. Part of the problem is, we haven't had a consensus on the type of booze to add, or at what intervals. People just wander by and dump something in. Right now it something akin to a creamy long island iced tea. Alcohol content varies widely, so use discretion. We will keep it filled until the new year. There is no need to fill your cups to the brim and spill it all over the floor. Try to use a cup with a lid and a straw in the meeting room. We tried to use this mishap to our sleuth advantage, but alas, none of the eggnog tread marks seem to match shoes known to be worn by Grog Smash. We are left wondering however, who has the 'hello kitty' tread pattern in the bottom of their shoe?

Uh...so that isn't eggnog.

It's Greggnog.


From experience at my sister's place, the tastiest, erm, improvement is adding both rum and brandy. In fact, she was able to buy it prepackaged.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While there has been concerns noted in some circles, there is no truth to the rumors that the Kremlin's new Fecal Recognition System has been put in place out of any scatological or coprophilic desires on the part of President Vladimir Putin. Rather, due to the enhanced operation security measures put in place by our opposition, the FSB is placing high priority on correctly identifying all humans, cats, dogs, and other animals which enter the Kremlin grounds. As such, all visitors, workers, and diplomats will positively identify themselves on entry by depositing a small sample of their feces directly into the waiting hands of Putin himself, and to ensure honesty in this process, all depositors will be required to deliver the goods freshly from the source. Toilet paper will be provided to all employees, or should supplies run out, copies of the New York Post.

* In further Kremlin news, the Sarlacc pit in the basement has begun to sprout buds, which xenobiologists have identified as a precursor to the end-of-life cycle in which the male Sarlacc explodes to release spores and spawn the next generation. While no danger is expected to be presented to the Kremlin or staffers, it has been suggested that a mask mandate be put in place to prevent unwanted Sarlacc spore inhalation, the consequences of which are currently unknown. The Duma will take up this piece of legislation in the next session.

* The seven-year jail sentence given to Moscow councilor Alexei Gorinov for his destabilizing and dangerous comments regarding a children's drawing contest was not, as some treacherous and unpatriotic individuals claim, aimed at silencing dissent. Even though defeatism at home can sap the morale of soldiers in the field, leading to dire consequences for the entire state, the freedom of speech is held in high regard by President Putin and all citizens of Russia are encouraged to exercise it by reciting the words of the "Patriotic Messages" pamphlet published by State Security, to wit: "The Gun is good. The Penis is evil. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken!" *Squints at paper* Well, that's what it says. Huh. Moving on.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Russian Dude:

Putin in DESPAIR: Russia Might END WAR "EVEN TOMORROW", but Only Under ONE CONDITION... / 12.09
Youtube zBHsJHUfXg0
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image 237x213]


Sounds like a job for the hot Italian nurse.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whoa. Someone posted these 2 shots comparing Ukrainian kit in 2014 vs now.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stjohn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Popping in to say thanks for keeping this going.  I don't have much to add to the conversation, since all I do is work, but I do appreciate this, our daily thread,  during the rare breaks I get.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Only 100 metres apart': Ukrainians and Russians face off in Donetsk

The eastern city of Bakhmut - where soldiers suffer bitter cold and lack of supplies - is now the war's most violent front
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 26 to December 2 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stjohn: Popping in to say thanks for keeping this going.  I don't have much to add to the conversation, since all I do is work, but I do appreciate this, our daily thread,  during the rare breaks I get.


We'll be here every day until russia throws in the towel, or collapses.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Iconoclast: The Russian Dude:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zBHsJHUfXg0]


seems a little... clickbaity?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Father_Jack: they just took my roommate out for surgery. I am all alone in this room for at least 1/2 an hour.

i can hear the lube bottle singing to me like a siren.


[Fark user image 237x213]

Sounds like a job for the hot Italian nurse.



she's even working today!!!
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: stjohn: Popping in to say thanks for keeping this going.  I don't have much to add to the conversation, since all I do is work, but I do appreciate this, our daily thread,  during the rare breaks I get.

We'll be here every day until russia throws in the towel, or collapses.


(Temporarily suspending the Law of Unintended Consequences)

WhyNotBoth.jpg?

The best outcome (to me) is a deposed Putin regime that must move to the Venezuelan compound I hear they're preparing. This way, the egomaniac Putin can spend the rest of his life enduring non-stop barrages of truthful, sharp witted, and painful criticism by the sane people of the world...and he can only watch it happen without having a voice.

(Reinstating the Law of Intended Consequences):
The new Russian regime would be even worse.
 
