(France 24)   France to provide free birth control to everyone under 25. You know, in case Leo DiCaprio decides to visit   (france24.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. So, unlimited protected sex is a public good? Giggity.

2. But on an economic level, this will not help the low birth rate.

3. But in terms of climate change, that is probably a good thing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
France to make condoms free at pharmacies for those ages 18-25

Why limit it to 18-25? Can you not get pregnant outside that 7 year window?

/Not to mention STIs?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lets provide free contraceptives to the people that need it most and see what happens.

My predictions.

STD/STI rates drop dramatically
Unintended pregnancies drop dramatically
Abortion rates drop dramatically

Naturally, America can't have these outrageous offenses to Jebus, and we will hear nothing but the wailing of idiots about it.
 
ybishop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
