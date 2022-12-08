 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A friendly holiday reminder from the Washington DNR   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 5:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lords a leaping are still ok, though?

I'm asking for a friend.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
#Shorts | The Worst Secret Santa Gift... Ever | The Office U S
Youtube m29KmOSh0Mw
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Lords a leaping are still ok, though?

I'm asking for a friend.


I think the government also takes a dim view of human trafficking. Gold Rings are still ok.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do Not Resuscitate?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's legal, but highly advised to not give your true love Wild Turkey.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But I just placed a huge order with Wild Birds Unlimited
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn. Wonder if I can still return this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Washington DNR gets a lot of shiat, but they do good work.

I got a very nice response from Washington DNR when a tiny little owl suicided on my kitchen window.   I sent them a picture of the bird, and got back a great response from one of their biologists about the bird (Pygmy Owl) and things I could do to help future birds not smash their little noggins on my house.   Which I did.

I also had a lot of interaction with them when I was running a reefing organization with the goal of sinking an aircraft carrier as a reef ship.   Generally the state was opposed to it, and after discussion with their biologists, discovered that it wasn't faceless bureaucrats, but a gap in knowledge about the effects of that much iron breaking down in an estuary system like Puget Sound.    And gosh, that makes sense.    We started working on that research, and then I got divorced, and that was the end of most of damn near everything for a while.

Anyway, you should listen to your state wildlife agencies, folks.   It may not seem like it at the top, but down at the bottom where the work gets done, it's usually being done by competent people.
 
thisispete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think all the birds in the carol are all either game birds or domestic fowl.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No worries, I went with the three French men this year.

/giggity
 
mrwknd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
EvilEgg

Devolving_Spud: Lords a leaping are still ok, though?

I'm asking for a friend.


I think the government also takes a dim view of human trafficking. Gold Rings are still ok.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get your loved one some cell phone, they'll appreciate that instead of this 12 days crap:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I knew that already.

That's why I got him some maids instead.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Locally sourced free range turtle doves are on sale at Whole Foods for $48 a pound this week. Marinated French hens were on sale last week.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And yet they won't answer me on how many hedgehogs I need to kill before one of them drops five gold rings.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Get your loved one some cell phone, they'll appreciate that instead of this 12 days crap:

[Fark user image 230x440]


I dunno.  If my gal got me nine strippers and eight preggos, I'm not sure I'd mind.

/ at least until the births
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.