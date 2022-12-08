 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Racism is a public health crisis in an affluent county with the name of a color. Meanwhile, Jefferson Davis County, MS, Jefferson Davis Parish, LA, and US Army Forts Benning & Brag, exist because the south loves it treasonous losers   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Racism, Health care, Republican member of the powerful Orange County, Health, Racism in the United States, violent racism, Health disparities, Hate speech  
•       •       •

752 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 8:30 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In a nutshell:

And just this week, as the board was preparing to vote on Do's resolution declaring racism a public health crisis, an audience member yelled at Orange County Health Care Agency Director Clayton Chau, telling him to "Go back to China!"
Do quickly came to his colleague's defense, slamming the man who had hurled the slur as well as those claiming the resolution was unnecessary in Orange County.
"Really, go back to China?" Do said. "And you think racism is dead?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forts Benning and Bragg are getting new names. Should they have been named for traitors? No. Should they have been renamed years ago? Yes. The renaming is part of a Defense Authorization bill vetoed by President Trump and had his veto overridden by Congress.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, Georgia has several  counties named for Confederates. Including a Jeff Davis County. But looking through the Wikipedia list, it looks like as many or more more are named for people prominent in the various wars against American Indians. Which is not better.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Forts Benning and Bragg are getting new names. Should they have been named for traitors? No. Should they have been renamed years ago? Yes. The renaming is part of a Defense Authorization bill vetoed by President Trump and had his veto overridden by Congress.


Tubman on the $20. Let's do it!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.


They live in California.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Unobtanium: Forts Benning and Bragg are getting new names. Should they have been named for traitors? No. Should they have been renamed years ago? Yes. The renaming is part of a Defense Authorization bill vetoed by President Trump and had his veto overridden by Congress.

Tubman on the $20. Let's do it!


And put Nick Fuentes on a $3 bill, as in "as queer as a $3 bill".
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby sounds a little uppity.

/nttawwt
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.


universalattractions.comView Full Size

Bro
 
karnal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In a nutshell:

And just this week, as the board was preparing to vote on Do's resolution declaring racism a public health crisis, an audience member yelled at Orange County Health Care Agency Director Clayton Chau, telling him to "Go back to China!"
Do quickly came to his colleague's defense, slamming the man who had hurled the slur as well as those claiming the resolution was unnecessary in Orange County.
"Really, go back to China?" Do said. "And you think racism is dead?"


Stupidity is alive and well
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does South Carolina still celebrate Lee-Jackson-King Day?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Does South Carolina still celebrate Lee-Jackson-King Day?


After Trump got elected, they changed it to Lee-Jackson-Uppity N-*bong* Day.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Difficulty: the color-named county suffers from non-black racism. Black-racism still fine in many parts of America.

/ Not saying this is ok
// Sunny could have been a little more clear
/// But I did click, so...
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fort Polk, LA is still there too.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always thought it was named after a fruit.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Unobtanium: Forts Benning and Bragg are getting new names. Should they have been named for traitors? No. Should they have been renamed years ago? Yes. The renaming is part of a Defense Authorization bill vetoed by President Trump and had his veto overridden by Congress.

Tubman on the $20. Let's do it!


I want Whoopi Goldberg on the 1. That way you can make Whoopi.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many northerners are still just as obsessed with the Civil War as certain southerners. Guys, it's been well over 150 years. fark off already. It's over. It's been over for a long time.

Y'all southerners can stop waving your hick flag. Youse northern guys can stop biatching about dead generals. I'm guessing both of you gangs of idiots would be perfectly happy with finding some new obsession, like maybe My Little Pony or Care Bears. You'll still be perfectly free to abuse each other for liking the Wrong Pony or something, ok?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

schnee: Difficulty: the color-fruit named county suffers from non-black racism. Black-racism still fine in many parts of America.

/ Not saying this is ok
// Sunny could have been a little more clear
/// But I did click, so...


FTFY
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: It's amazing how many northerners are still just as obsessed with the Civil War as certain southerners. Guys, it's been well over 150 years. fark off already. It's over. It's been over for a long time.

Y'all southerners can stop waving your hick flag. Youse northern guys can stop biatching about dead generals. I'm guessing both of you gangs of idiots would be perfectly happy with finding some new obsession, like maybe My Little Pony or Care Bears. You'll still be perfectly free to abuse each other for liking the Wrong Pony or something, ok?


The Northerners don't want to be reminded they profited immensely on transport and support of the system,
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"the refugee who arrived in the United States from Vietnam in the mid-1970s, is now a Republican member of the powerful Orange County, California, Board of Supervisors, yet continues to face vitriolic racism"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Forts Benning and Bragg are getting new names. Should they have been named for traitors? No. Should they have been renamed years ago? Yes. The renaming is part of a Defense Authorization bill vetoed by President Trump and had his veto overridden by Congress.


At least Trump's in character.  Traitors gotta trait.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.


California is not the liberal fortress you think it is: if it wasn't for Los Angeles Metro Area and San Francisco Metro area...it would be as deep red as any other southern state.

Orange County doesn't like to think they are racist, they have black friends.

What I want to know is why a man who has been through racial hell decide to become  GOP politician?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Fort Polk, LA is still there too.


That's named in memory of the victims of the Great Polka Massacre of 1986. Just because accordion music rightfully can drive most people into a murderous rage doesn't mean we need to destroy the activiies that are part of Polish heritage. Hate the player, not the game.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: It's amazing how many northerners are still just as obsessed with the Civil War as certain southerners. Guys, it's been well over 150 years. fark off already. It's over. It's been over for a long time.

Y'all southerners can stop waving your hick flag. Youse northern guys can stop biatching about dead generals. I'm guessing both of you gangs of idiots would be perfectly happy with finding some new obsession, like maybe My Little Pony or Care Bears. You'll still be perfectly free to abuse each other for liking the Wrong Pony or something, ok?


Well, at least you tried to be funny.

But saying both sides are bad doesn't work in this case.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: vudukungfu: If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.

They live in California.


It's in the south of California.
 
sotua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: vudukungfu: If you live in the South, don't come crying to me because you live in a cartoon stereotype of the South.

You do

And no one in the south is trying to change it.

California is not the liberal fortress you think it is: if it wasn't for Los Angeles Metro Area and San Francisco Metro area...it would be as deep red as any other southern state.

Orange County doesn't like to think they are racist, they have black friends.

What I want to know is why a man who has been through racial hell decide to become  GOP politician?


Because his family made it and fark all the others that came after?

/San Diego and Sacramento also help
//though those aren't as deep blue as LA and SF
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.