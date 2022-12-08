 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUNC Chapel Hill)   Moore County NC has power restored and search warrants applied for   (wunc.org) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina, Chief Deputy Richard Maness, Moore County, Attack, United States, power Saturday night, Moore County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

851 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
search warrants? so they got possible suspects?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?


They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved


Or they just feel like praying with more of the perpetrators.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved


Sure the disgruntled makes sense but what about the gruntled? No one ever thinks about the gruntled.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved

Sure the disgruntled makes sense but what about the gruntled? No one ever thinks about the gruntled.


Gruntled employees are usually pretty quiet. You'd barely even notice them at all. I might worry about that if they weren't quite so gruntled.
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh, isn't this one of those free fire states. They'll claim self defense and the jury will agree
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved


30 minutes of Google research and anyone can know what to target in a power substation, even which substations service which areas/neighborhoods. It's all out there open to the public, down to every individual transformer, transmission line, switches and even voltages.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?


These people are PROUD of the damage they're doing. They think they're the hero.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cheron: Meh, isn't this one of those free fire states. They'll claim self defense and the jury will agree


The power station was coming right for us!
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved

30 minutes of Google research and anyone can know what to target in a power substation, even which substations service which areas/neighborhoods. It's all out there open to the public, down to every individual transformer, transmission line, switches and even voltages.


Apparently these guys used armor pricing ammo that is only allowed for military use. My guess is they found a shell and were able to trace it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So how long before someone here very seriously claims that arresting and possibly prosecuting domestic terrorist is against the constitution?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe check out the crazy potential political terrorist lady who broadcast that she knows. Maybe do that.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are we reading about search warrants being applied for instead of search warrants being executed?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why are we reading about search warrants being applied for instead of search warrants being executed?


Head start. Gotta make it look like they are trying.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: StoPPeRmobile: Oneiros: BeerBear: search warrants? so they got possible suspects?

They mentioned the shooters knew what to target, so I'm assuming a disgruntled employee is involved

Sure the disgruntled makes sense but what about the gruntled? No one ever thinks about the gruntled.

Gruntled employees are usually pretty quiet. You'd barely even notice them at all. I might worry about that if they weren't quite so gruntled.


I was gruntled once, as a lad.

Never been the same.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone who works for a utility company in the process of implementing cold weather preparedness training because Texas is dumb, I can't wait until the government crawls up our ass about hardening substations against gunfire.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Apparently these guys used armor pricing ammo that is only allowed for military use.


The military does have some laughable pricing policies, but anyone with a credit card an eBay account can buy it as well.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Thatguy!1984: Apparently these guys used armor pricing ammo that is only allowed for military use.

The military does have some laughable pricing policies, but anyone with a credit card an eBay account can buy it as well.


Last I checked you cannot buy ammunition on eBay

Ammo boxes, sure

Actual ammo?

No
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why are we reading about search warrants being applied for instead of search warrants being executed?


My guess is to see which roaches scurry the fastest.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maness said that investigators had retrieved shell casings found at the substations. He declined to say how many or for what kind of weapons.

I'll take 5.56 for $400, Alex.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: LoneVVolf: Thatguy!1984: Apparently these guys used armor pricing ammo that is only allowed for military use.

The military does have some laughable pricing policies, but anyone with a credit card an eBay account can buy it as well.

Last I checked you cannot buy ammunition on eBay

Ammo boxes, sure

Actual ammo?

No


Ebay, no. Regular ol' website via FedEx? Yes, as long as your state allows it. And if they *don't* you can still buy the brass, primers, powder, and bullets to load your own.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.