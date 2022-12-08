 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Turns out the Club Q murderer was never non-binary, just trolling   (assignedmedia.org) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, English-language films, Anderson Lee Aldrich, Associated Press, Racism, family members, free speech, The Accused, White supremacy  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No shit. Facepalm beats Obvious?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm shocked. Well actually, not that shocked.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That trans-activist blog is almost as reliable as the Club Q shooter's attorneys. Almost. Stay for the NYT is an anti-trans dishrag take.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: No shiat. Facepalm beats Obvious?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So.... rip his balls off then.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw two beardy dudes making out at the bar last night. My first thought was: "they should grow their beards longer so they can braid them together".

/ if you wouldn't say anything about a man and a woman...why are you freaking out over 2 adults? It's not your business
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hello? Mr. Obvious? Long time listener, first time caller
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I saw two beardy dudes making out at the bar last night. My first thought was: "they should grow their beards longer so they can braid them together".

/ if you wouldn't say anything about a man and a woman...why are you freaking out over 2 adults? It's not your business


At least it would be noteworthy if you saw a bearded woman making out at the bar.

Though it's not clear who you're imagining is freaked out about your CSB.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm assuming he figured he could just be a parody of a non-binary person all through the trial.  His lawyers went along with it at first because they took him at his word, except when they actually started asking him more about his experience as such it became painfully obvious (or he outright admitted) that it was a lie and they declined to keep up the charade because they knew that he would never be able to play the part convincingly and it would bite them in the ass partway through the trial.  More or less.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I saw two beardy dudes making out at the bar last night. My first thought was: "they should grow their beards longer so they can braid them together".

/ if you wouldn't say anything about a man and a woman...why are you freaking out over 2 adults? It's not your business


Maybe I'm getting old, but making out a bar seems pretty uncouth....
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obvious shiat is obvious. Nobody needs an ersatz link to an awful blog to tell them that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I saw two beardy dudes making out at the bar last night. My first thought was: "they should grow their beards longer so they can braid them together".

/ if you wouldn't say anything about a man and a woman...why are you freaking out over 2 adults? It's not your business


PDAs in places not specifically set up for PDAs are gross no matter who is involved.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.