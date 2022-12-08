 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   "It's just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right," architects say of new university building's unusual design, adding "madness takes its toll"   (wbur.org) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA   "Fun fact: The building is 19 stories tall, but actually goes further down than up."

It happens to every guy
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've played Control. This is what I imagine the oldest house looks like when it's shifting around
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the parking lot that really drives you insay-yay-yay-yay-yain.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I f*cking hate architects.

"I drew something pretty. You spend four f*cking years engineering and building it"

F*ck architects.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.wbur.orgView Full Size


Anybody want to play Jenga?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't even want to know how the pelvic thrust fits in
 
alex10294
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's awful.  That is all.  It's not interesting-awful.  It's just regular awful.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, ill do it...
Rocky Horror Time Warp
Youtube umj0gu5nEGs
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Architect Sketch - Monty Python
Youtube QfArEGCm7yM

Obligated
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I graduated BU in the mid 90s. I doubt I'd recognize most of Comm Ave today. Every time I flip through the university quarterly mag, there's a new building up.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alex10294: It's awful.  That is all.  It's not interesting-awful.  It's just regular awful.


"This wasn't just plain terrible, this was fancy terrible. This was terrible with raisins in it." - Dorothy Parker
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I f*cking hate architects.

"I drew something pretty. You spend four f*cking years engineering and building it"

F*ck architects.


Engineer like typing detected
 
bisi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I f*cking hate architects.

"I drew something pretty. You spend four f*cking years engineering and building it"

F*ck architects.


Except that's not how this works at all.
A surprisingly small part of the job is "drawing something pretty". Most of it is designing the building's, you know, architecture.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've played Control. This is what I imagine the oldest house looks like when it's shifting around


So where's the finnish janitor lending you his walkman?
 
