 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Hola, soy fuego   (kcci.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, Marengo, Iowa, Iowa County, Iowa, IOWA STATE PATROL, Iowa City, Iowa, University of Iowa, Association of American Universities  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 1:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dust, probably
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Iowa boosts production of roasted soybeans"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dust, probably


And another one gone and another one gone
Another one lights the dust
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does anyone else find it weird that the name of the company that operates the facility is not identified in this article? How does that happen?

BTW, after a little research, it is C6 Zero.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
si, pero es un calor seco
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More careless smokers?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dust, probably


Next time someone posts "It's getting dusty in here," I'm lighting a match.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Floki: Does anyone else find it weird that the name of the company that operates the facility is not identified in this article? How does that happen?

BTW, after a little research, it is C6 Zero.


I noticed further into the timeline section the article mentions, "KCCI confirms the burning building is owned by Heartland Crush LLC, according to the Iowa County assessor," but the operator is C6 Zero.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.