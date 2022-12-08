 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Nagasaki hospital suspends oral care department after dentists botch three different wisdom teeth procedures in three years. Director vows to dig into root of problem, which given this crew makes it seem like recipe for more pain   (mainichi.jp) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dentist in question. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could be worse. I had 6 wisdom teeth. The Navy took out 4, my brother took out the other 2 while he was in dental school.

Seriously, with titanium implants, a dentist could replace the missing molar without much problem, at the hospital's expense.

They do need to work on procedures. When I needed a kidney stone removed, the urologist confirmed which kidney, as did the anesthesiologist and scrub nurse. Even wrote in ink over the affected kidney.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it safe?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GhoWZ5qTwI
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is a numbering system for teeth. This should be thoroughly documented in their charts.
enabledental.comView Full Size

https://enabledental.com/tooth-chart/

Plus, pulling out a wisdom tooth should be kinda obvious-the only thing next to it is the second molar.
«The case follows incidents in December 2020 and April 2021, when Nagasaki University Hospital dentists tasked with removing a wisdom tooth instead pulled the one next to it.»
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: When I needed a kidney stone removed...


You and I have very different dentists.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nagasaki University Hospital Vice-Director Takashi Sawase told a press conference, "We will expose all the problems. We are sorry to the patients who had appointments."

.
Oh, well, never mind then.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And then they all went out and got bombed
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nagasaki University Hospital Vice-Director Takashi Sawase told a press conference, "We will expose all the problems. We are sorry to the patients who had appointments scheduled for 2:30."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wegro: .You and I have very different dentists.


Woman goes to a dentist. She says, "Doc, my tooth is killing me."

Dentist takes a look and tells her, "That tooth needs to get pulled."

Woman says, "Oh No! I'd rather give birth again!"

Dentist says, "Well make up your mind, because I need to adjust the chair."

Buddy at his sunset:

Buddy Hackett tries to keep his jokes clean on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show
Youtube MF3SRUVKwPU
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark I am disappoint
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: And then they all went out and got bombed


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because the fellas chew tobacky and the women wicky wacky woo?
 
