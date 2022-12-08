 Skip to content
The parking issues should improve
    Psilocybin mushrooms, Portland, Oregon  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just sent a nasty letter to my city, because I'm sick of this shiat.  Send the farking police to enforce traffic laws, other than not paying for parking.  Stop some of the farking drivers that are always trying to run me over.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, I always hear about the cool shiat in Portland after it's gone out of business.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time.

On the plus side it seems like we are in the nascent stages of realizing they have legitimate benefits for a variety of mental health issues and are not that big of a deal as far as societal harm goes. Plus they are farking fun.

I expect them to follow the weed trajectory. Within a few years, at least on the west coast, they will be legalized medically and eventually available for everyone.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do the schnozberries taste like schnozberries?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The dream of the 90s is alive in Portland.

/just don't flout the law
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So much for drawing down the moon any time soon. Feh.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Brilliant!!!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The parking issues will continue until morale improves.

/Subby got his memes mixed up
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So much for drawing down the moon any time soon. Feh.


Drawing Down The Moon (Remastered)
Youtube 9TAT1-8uy7I
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, new meth continues to almost irreversibly destroy people's lives and minds, but sure, let's arrest the guys selling stuff that makes people who take it think they are one with the universe and love everything for an afternoon.

/burn in Hell, Nixon
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what tipped off the cops that there was some psilocybin crime activity going on there at the Shroom House.  Nothing gets past these protectors of the peace.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's something I'd like to try sometime.  No idea where to find the black market, and don't know what to look for in the wild. I've heard they grow on cowpies, which are plentiful in these parts ... I dunno. Maybe someday.  🙂
 
maudibjr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.  That that place was selling shady,  that it was covered by the news, that it was raided after the police were embarrassed about it being in the news
 
azpenguin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'd be able to find a jury there that would convict.
 
