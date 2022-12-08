 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Not satisfied with hanging back during school shootings, cops are now making teachers do bomb sweeps after threats   (kptv.com) divider line
    PORTLAND Ore  
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why are cops so weak?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Speaking as a teacher. It sort of makes sense. Oh, not the asking us to accept yet more danger bit. That's still pretty nuts. But we're most likely to know when something is out of place. We'd notice oddities in our classrooms that cops wouldn't necessarily understand the context of. Asking us to try and spot things that need to be checked in particular, as we evacuate? Sure, that makes sense.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Speaking as a teacher. It sort of makes sense. Oh, not the asking us to accept yet more danger bit. That's still pretty nuts. But we're most likely to know when something is out of place. We'd notice oddities in our classrooms that cops wouldn't necessarily understand the context of. Asking us to try and spot things that need to be checked in particular, as we evacuate? Sure, that makes sense.


That seems like the type of thing for which teachers should be trained and properly compensated.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let us know if you see anything suspicious doesn't equal go search for bombs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Teacher get another task when they earn half what a police officer does?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
citywide school bomb threat, the department announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

PPB says after a preliminary investigation, "there is no reason to believe the threats are credible."

How exactly are the cops supposed to respond to something like that? The only asshole here is the person who called it in.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And is it so much to ask for a couple dozen donuts for our trouble?  I mean, we had to drive all the way over here.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And all the kids shout, "Hey, Teacher! Watch out for that patriotic terrorist!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This has been longstanding bomb threat protocol. You get the people that spend every day in the place to make a visual check of their spaces. If they see something out of place or unusual, then get the cops to come check it out.

They're not asking the school staff to start cutting wires or placing a disrupter charge on the suspect device. They're asking the school staff to look for stuff they can get their toys to go work on.

There's plenty of reasons to criticize the police. This ain't one of them.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I helped the security guy with the bomb search in our school library.  We looked around for half an hour and gave up, just too many places to look, and it was probably a prank anyway.

I'm still alive, so I guess that is what it was!
 
