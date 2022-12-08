 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bee careful when moving your hives
Original Tweet:
 
Caelistis
1. Awesome that she saved the bees!

2. Can we stop linking to Twitter and sending Edgelord and his merry band of Nazis all that traffic?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
"Bee."
-Space Moose
 
ChrisDe
That video made me anxious, to say the least.
 
FormlessOne
Caelistis: 1. Awesome that she saved the bees!

2. Can we stop linking to Twitter and sending Edgelord and his merry band of Nazis all that traffic?


Especially tweeted reposts of old videos? The video's at least a year old, and it's been on Fark once before, IIRC.
 
Barricaded Gunman
How is this woman not dead yet?
 
FormlessOne
FormlessOne: Caelistis: 1. Awesome that she saved the bees!

2. Can we stop linking to Twitter and sending Edgelord and his merry band of Nazis all that traffic?

Especially tweeted reposts of old videos? The video's at least a year old, and it's been on Fark once before, IIRC.


Here's the March 2021 Fark post of it.
 
FormlessOne
Barricaded Gunman: How is this woman not dead yet?


Propolis pro.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
He flyin' in your windows
He stinging yo' people up

Hide yo kid, hide yo hive
Hide yo kid, hide yo hive
Hide yo kid, hide yo hive
cuz they pollinatin' every flower out here

you can run and tell that, home bee
run and tell that home bee
home, home, home bee
 
docsigma
Barricaded Gunman: How is this woman not dead yet?


She's not a woman, she's several thousand bees in a trenchcoat
 
Sum Dum Gai
Barricaded Gunman: How is this woman not dead yet?


Actual bees are pretty chill. Wasps are their aggressive cousins.
 
