36
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This scene comes to mind:

Moses Pray: And stop standing around here checking on me! You don't have to worry. I ain't about to leave some poor little child stranded in the middle of nowhere. I've got scruples too, ya know. You know what that is... scruples?
Addie Loggins: No, I don't know what it is but if you've got 'em, it's a sure bet they belong to somebody else!
[Addie stalks off]
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The two people managed to confuse the cashier when they asked that the "cash" button on the register be hit in order for their credit card to work...The sheriff's office is calling the incident a "theft by deception."

These people should be employed by Walmart as security vulnerability experts.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: This scene comes to mind:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This would not have happened if the used self-checkout.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They didn't even Tango

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This scene comes to mind:

Moses Pray: And stop standing around here checking on me! You don't have to worry. I ain't about to leave some poor little child stranded in the middle of nowhere. I've got scruples too, ya know. You know what that is... scruples?
Addie Loggins: No, I don't know what it is but if you've got 'em, it's a sure bet they belong to somebody else!
[Addie stalks off]


I've seen that movie exactly once many years ago but that line has stuck with me ever since.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?


Probably the same guy that you give a 10 and a 1 to buy something for 6 bucks, and then they give you back the one, and then 4 more 1's.
And then you sit there wondering if you should explain to the cashier that you wanted a 5 dollar bill back not 5 1's, but then realizing that it would probably not be worth your time to do so.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like it turned out to be a temporary discount, with higher fees and penalties than simply using a credit card.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?


I was in the checkout line at Walmart where a guy was trying to pay for a six-pack of toilet paper with a $100 bill.

I wondered what was taking so long and poked my head around to see that the guy was in holding what appeared to be a coupon of some sort.

The clerk was trying explain that she didn't have enough cash in the drawer for change.

Then I realized that the "coupon" was a poorly printed inkjet copy of money.  It looked like he had clipped it out of a newspaper.

He left the TP and walked away.

When I got to the front of the line to pay, I asked the clerk if she knew that the guy had tried to pass off a really bad counterfeit copy of money.

She shrugged her shoulders and just said " I didn't have enough change in the drawer."
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Walk in naked? Oh that's $6000 alright.

/ To get out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That instruction description doesn't make it quite clear enough.  Anyone have better description of their process?

Asking for seven whoville residents who won't stop singing Fahoo fores dahoo dores
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't Walmart just say that if people keep stealing so much from them, they'll have to close a bunch of stores?

In light of that statement, good. Keep it coming. They steal a lot more from their employees through wage theft and exploitation than we could ever carry out of stores.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?


I know, right? That stupid, teenage moron working minimum wage. They should have been fired on the spot. fark, dock their wages as well. This multi-billion company can't afford these kind of mistakes. Walmart should press charges against them as well.

But, yeah. That was stupid.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That instruction description doesn't make it quite clear enough.  Anyone have better description of their process?


Probably some vague language about how the people swiping the credit card are trying to pay with it as a cash advance on the card and that requires the cashier to "Hit the cash button. It's a cash advance on the card, so you have to hit the cash button. COME ON MAN, I'm trying to pay for this now and don't have much time. HIT THE CASH BUTTON so I can PAY FOR THIS!"

Helps if they do this at a busy time with few lines open, and the line is backing up and people behind are getting or already are impatient.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The sad part is that the cashiers literally have a scam warning on their register saying never to hit the cash button.   Source - finally escaped working at Walmart this year.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The two people managed to confuse the cashier when they asked that the "cash" button on the register be hit in order for their credit card to work.
The tactic then led to the merchandise getting rung up as if it would be paid for by cash, so their credit cards were not charged, WRDW reported.
They left the store with $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For every woman in jail, there is a guy who talked her into doing something stupid.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They probably need those gift cards to bail their son out of jail.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: For every woman in jail, there is a guy who talked her into doing something stupid.


Yes, women are totally incapable of doing wrong on their own.

/s
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Johnson: The guy was in holding what appeared to be a coupon of some sort... It looked like he had clipped it out of a newspaper.


Where are you getting your coupons?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: The sad part is that the cashiers literally have a scam warning on their register saying never to hit the cash button.   Source - finally escaped working at Walmart this year.


So it's apparently a really common scam that the cashier was probably forewarned about.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: For every woman in jail, there is a guy who talked her into doing something stupid.


You got that backwards, babe. In my experience, anyway.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just bought a 7" x 16" lathe from a very reputable catalog. MM is the initials.
A little bit south of a 2 grand purchase. They sent me milling machine that costs around $1700.00
When I sent them an email asking where is my lathe and why did you send me a mill, they said you lathe is on the way and would you like to purchase the mill for $700.00?
I bet GrogSmash2 could relate You bet your ass I bought it for a $1000.00 off
No one cares any more at a lot of levels.

First project is I am chucking up a frozen turking and spinning it round and then I am going to cut a keyway in it...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think that something as valuable as a cash button on a cash register should locked and require floor manager with keys to unlock the button, than then help the couple roll the $6K fraud out the door.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, this is like a scam they tired waaaaay back when I had just graduated and was working at Burger King. The will either flash a $20 and then hand over a $10, or they'd ask you to break a bill while you have the drawer open, hoping to confuse you and switch it up again, asking to do something like then switch the $20 to a $50, or something. I caught someone trying it once, and just acted like I didn't even notice.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: omnimancer28: The sad part is that the cashiers literally have a scam warning on their register saying never to hit the cash button.   Source - finally escaped working at Walmart this year.

So it's apparently a really common scam that the cashier was probably forewarned about.


Common af.  They also like to distract you and reach over to hit it themselves.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: maxandgrinch: That instruction description doesn't make it quite clear enough.  Anyone have better description of their process?

Probably some vague language about how the people swiping the credit card are trying to pay with it as a cash advance on the card and that requires the cashier to "Hit the cash button. It's a cash advance on the card, so you have to hit the cash button. COME ON MAN, I'm trying to pay for this now and don't have much time. HIT THE CASH BUTTON so I can PAY FOR THIS!"

Helps if they do this at a busy time with few lines open, and the line is backing up and people behind are getting or already are impatient.


Walmart is kind of like the military, or the DMV. Certainly there are some people there who are vastly overqualified and keep everything running smoothly. However, due to the need for people and the lack of people to fill positions, they'll also hire people who can barely put two words together.

This leads to situations where prospective fraudsters will go through lines to find the simpletons and then when they're ready to pull some shiat, they know whose line to go through when it's time for the Big Haul.

I saw this at a Walgreens the other day. I just went in to get some eye drops, but the woman in front of me walked up with several things and an umbrella with no price tag. So the cashier asks her to go back and get one with a price tag, but of course she came back with two different looking ones with price tags (but different prices). Then they got into a debate about which one she wanted to get, and she kept switching them. First the black one, then the green one...wait, maybe the black one is better. Maybe both. Can I just get both? Wait, I don't need two umbrellas...and every time, the cashier had to remove the order or otherwise modify it.

I didn't really like having my time wasted, but at the same time it was kind of an obvious setup for a scam. She was trying to see how proficient the cashier was on the register and how easy it was to get away with a minor con game. Later on, she might come back and try to pull some major shiat...what these people did, or use a stolen credit card to buy gift cards, or who knows what.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: You'd think that something as valuable as a cash button on a cash register should locked and require floor manager with keys to unlock the button, than then help the couple roll the $6K fraud out the door.


Anything above $50 paid with cash nowadays should require a supervisor. They have to test the bills with those marker pens (useless) but also verify with UV and watermarks.

A gas station I visited was when I used a fiver to buy a drink and snack. The cashier was checking that bill. DO YOU THINK I'M WASTING MY TIME COUNTERFEITING FIVES?!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Man, this is like a scam they tired waaaaay back when I had just graduated and was working at Burger King. The will either flash a $20 and then hand over a $10, or they'd ask you to break a bill while you have the drawer open, hoping to confuse you and switch it up again, asking to do something like then switch the $20 to a $50, or something. I caught someone trying it once, and just acted like I didn't even notice.


Me took, when working at Walgreens. A fast change guy was trying to pay with one bill, asking for change with a specific set of bills, then changing up his request while I was counting.

SOLUTION: I put all the cash in the drawer, slammed it shut, and called a manager to count the drawer out from the current register saved in the computer.

"Sir, my manager will count the drawer and give you your change in just a minute."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?


Walmart
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wegro: mrmopar5287: How far below room temperature is the IQ of the cashier for this trick to work?

I know, right? That stupid, teenage moron working minimum wage. They should have been fired on the spot. fark, dock their wages as well. This multi-billion company can't afford these kind of mistakes. Walmart should press charges against them as well.

But, yeah. That was stupid.


Make up your mind. Are walmart workers teenagers, or adults who the system boxed out and have no other choice but to work at walmart?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Help wanted.

Inventory specialist with attention to detail, experience in monetary transactions including cash and credit card processing, 4 years in military special forces training, and a positive outlook on life. $8 - 99/hour starting for 6 months and increasing to $3/hour plus tips.

Apply now before we fill the H1B visas with Ghurkas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh so it's "news posts stories about shoplifting" season with lots of clever quotes from the retail lobby about how much money they're losing.

But there are two registers open and the line for the self-checkout backs up to the produce section.
It's obvious no one is watching all those self-checkout cameras.
They factored in shoplifting as a cost of doing business.
Would they lose a lot less if they just hired enough people to staff the 20 registers they have? And paid them enough to care about the store getting robbed? Maybe, but they did the math and chose this way.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: The sad part is that the cashiers literally have a scam warning on their register saying never to hit the cash button.   Source - finally escaped working at Walmart this year.


"Warning: never press this button"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Last time I went to Walmart there was a guy freaking out over self checkout not taking cash, he specifically looked at my items as I walked by.

Ran my items over the scanner and Visa'd two Matchbox cars at .79 each, and went on my way.
 
