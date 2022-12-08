 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(our midland.com)   "She was all tears. It was definitely her Coco, and she was thrilled to get her home and take care of her." Welcome to Caturday   (ourmidland.com) divider line
337
    More: Caturday, Cat, Rebecca Stothard, Neutering, shelter director Beth Wellman, Castration, shelter's seven-day stray hold period, older pet, Dog  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 10 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



337 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I want both the cat and it's car!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: I want both the cat and it's car!
[Fark user image 425x283]


Definitely!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hai guize!  My procedure got "postponed", so here I am!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 600x490]
Hai guize!  My procedure got "postponed", so here I am!


Ugh, I'm glad you're here, but I'm sorry that happened.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I want to say thank you to everyone who sent texts, emails and who called to check on me

I am still here, kinda.

this pneumonia has kicked my butt.

I haven't been sick like this in 50+ years.

the meds and breathing treatments are working, but as is often the case,

the cure is brutal.

I'm gonna ask for a volunteer to take over the mailing list for me.

eip and I'll send the names and addys of the ppl who have contacted me.

I am sorry, but I don't have the strength to devote the needed time.

Help!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 600x490]
Hai guize!  My procedure got "postponed", so here I am!

Ugh, I'm glad you're here, but I'm sorry that happened.


Yeah, me too.  Might not happen at all.  :(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 492x492] [View Full Size image _x_]
I want to say thank you to everyone who sent texts, emails and who called to check on me
I am still here, kinda.
this pneumonia has kicked my butt.
I haven't been sick like this in 50+ years.
the meds and breathing treatments are working, but as is often the case,
the cure is brutal.
I'm gonna ask for a volunteer to take over the mailing list for me.
eip and I'll send the names and addys of the ppl who have contacted me.
I am sorry, but I don't have the strength to devote the needed time.
Help!


Keep working on getting better, Hon!!!  ♥
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Desi update - First, a recap from Woofday.
Tuesday morning - He slept next to my head most of the night.  I kept covering him with a fleece blanket whenever I realized he was uncovered.  5:30 ish he made a trip to the cat box and had a drink, then he climbed under the covers and snuggled.  We've given him his medicine (he hates us, at least for now) and there's a bowl of food in cat jail with him too.  He's still not fully recovered from the anesthesia.  It took 2 days for him to really come out of it after his biopsy, and we're giving him Buprenorphine (it's an opioid)  twice a day through tomorrow and that's probably making him foggy too.  I'll probably spend some time in there with him later unless he' soundly sleeping.
/Buzzie really really wants in that room

Tuesday afternoon - We finally got Desi to eat, it took smearing baby food on his nose to get him started.  He backed himself under my Buffalo Bills fleece, he's rumbling under there now.
/just need him to go back for seconds and thirds.

Wednesday morning - He finally ate!  We were worried because he only ate a spoonful of food yesterday.  Well, at 12:05 overnight (I know, he woke me) his stomach decided food was a good idea.  Eventually he chowed everything we left him, and he started on fresh bowls this morning.  He's finally over the affects of the anesthesia too, he's steady on his feet again.  He's still in isolation until he poops. and maybe we'll keep him in the spare room for a bit as Buzzie is the annoying little brother and Desi could use a break from that.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today's update - I'm writing from cat jail with Desi under the Buffalo Bills fleece next to me.  He's going good today.  He's eating and pooping and boy does cat jail stink right now.  This spare bedroom doesn't move air real well normally and it gets warm and stagnant if the door is kept closed, and we've bumped up the thermostat because he's cold, so....

He didn't eat much Tuesday, ate a bit more yesterday, then BOOM - he's starving and eating everything, I mean going to the bowl and eating every 20 or 30 minutes this afternoon.  I slept in cat jail with Desi again last night and he woke me at least 7 or 8 times when he got up to eat or poop.  I knew he was doing well when I heard the last of the gushie food being licked off the plate followed by the sound of crunching dry foods.  Desi is covering himself with my old fleece again, he'll stick his nose under an edge and burrow under.  He spent last night under the covers with me when he wasn't eating or using the box.  He jumped right up when he was done and stared me in the face.  I knew to lift the blanket and he would curl up against me with his nose out.  He did a walkaround the house last night but came right back to this room.  He's still not impressed by life outside of cat jail, as Buzzie is out there.  We had a great big nuzziefest earler, and he's loving Mrs S up right now.

Buzzie is not happie.  I'm spending too much time away from him.  He's used to snuggling with me at night and that hasn't happened since Saturday night.  So instead of snuggling with me he's biting me every morning.  Just once, not hard, just enough to tell me that he's not happie with me.  Jack and Cisco are taking it in stride.  They know Desi is in this room but they really don't care.  BTW The Jack update is that he's fat and happie and sociable.  His BG number is higher this week but we expected that.  We're doing a slow increase in insulin dose and don't want to go too fast.

There's no news from the Vet yet, but we're not expecting to hear anything more until Friday or Monday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 600x490]
Hai guize!  My procedure got "postponed", so here I am!

Ugh, I'm glad you're here, but I'm sorry that happened.

Yeah, me too.  Might not happen at all.  :(


:(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Today's update - I'm writing from cat jail with Desi under the Buffalo Bills fleece next to me.  He's going good today.  He's eating and pooping and boy does cat jail stink right now.  This spare bedroom doesn't move air real well normally and it gets warm and stagnant if the door is kept closed, and we've bumped up the thermostat because he's cold, so....

He didn't eat much Tuesday, ate a bit more yesterday, then BOOM - he's starving and eating everything, I mean going to the bowl and eating every 20 or 30 minutes this afternoon.  I slept in cat jail with Desi again last night and he woke me at least 7 or 8 times when he got up to eat or poop.  I knew he was doing well when I heard the last of the gushie food being licked off the plate followed by the sound of crunching dry foods.  Desi is covering himself with my old fleece again, he'll stick his nose under an edge and burrow under.  He spent last night under the covers with me when he wasn't eating or using the box.  He jumped right up when he was done and stared me in the face.  I knew to lift the blanket and he would curl up against me with his nose out.  He did a walkaround the house last night but came right back to this room.  He's still not impressed by life outside of cat jail, as Buzzie is out there.  We had a great big nuzziefest earler, and he's loving Mrs S up right now.

Buzzie is not happie.  I'm spending too much time away from him.  He's used to snuggling with me at night and that hasn't happened since Saturday night.  So instead of snuggling with me he's biting me every morning.  Just once, not hard, just enough to tell me that he's not happie with me.  Jack and Cisco are taking it in stride.  They know Desi is in this room but they really don't care.  BTW The Jack update is that he's fat and happie and sociable.  His BG number is higher this week but we expected that.  We're doing a slow increase in insulin dose and don't want to go too fast.

There's no news from the Vet yet, but we're not expe ...


Very happy that he's eating ang pooping!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, it took 3 years, but Covid finally caught up with me. Symptoms on Moansday..thought it was a cold..worse on Tuesday, Boy prompted me to take a test..faint positive...hour later and a better swab, and definitely positive. Got the anti-viral from the doctor, as well as a cough supressant. Taking guifenesin as well, for the nasal drainage/pressue.

Feline better after a day of treatment, but holy heck do I have Paxlovid mouth. Blech. So far of all the things I've tried, the candy "Good n Plenty" is winning the "give me another flavor please" race.

Mocha the GuineaPig went to the Vet Tuesday..he has an upper repiratory thing, as well as some arthritis in his hind. Being treated for those as well as a possible vitamin C deficiency.

Yes, the Pig and I are sick at the same time. I know his meds taste better, as he fights me when I want to take the syringe away.."No Mom, that tastes sooo good"...vet said it was honey flavored. I only had to take 3 days off work. May take Monday, it will depend on how I feel.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - First, a recap from Woofday.
Tuesday morning - He slept next to my head most of the night.  I kept covering him with a fleece blanket whenever I realized he was uncovered.  5:30 ish he made a trip to the cat box and had a drink, then he climbed under the covers and snuggled.  We've given him his medicine (he hates us, at least for now) and there's a bowl of food in cat jail with him too.  He's still not fully recovered from the anesthesia.  It took 2 days for him to really come out of it after his biopsy, and we're giving him Buprenorphine (it's an opioid)  twice a day through tomorrow and that's probably making him foggy too.  I'll probably spend some time in there with him later unless he' soundly sleeping.
/Buzzie really really wants in that room

Tuesday afternoon - We finally got Desi to eat, it took smearing baby food on his nose to get him started.  He backed himself under my Buffalo Bills fleece, he's rumbling under there now.
/just need him to go back for seconds and thirds.

Wednesday morning - He finally ate!  We were worried because he only ate a spoonful of food yesterday.  Well, at 12:05 overnight (I know, he woke me) his stomach decided food was a good idea.  Eventually he chowed everything we left him, and he started on fresh bowls this morning.  He's finally over the affects of the anesthesia too, he's steady on his feet again.  He's still in isolation until he poops. and maybe we'll keep him in the spare room for a bit as Buzzie is the annoying little brother and Desi could use a break from that.


Thank you for keeping us updated!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 600x490]
Hai guize!  My procedure got "postponed", so here I am!


Oh noes! Why?? Insurance? I'm sad to hear this. I hope they get you rescheduled soon.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sleepy kitty Goblin says "Hi, Caturday thread!"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai, Goblin!
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: There's no news from the Vet yet, but we're not expecting to hear anything more until Friday or Monday.


So far so good. Chowing down this soon after surgery is a good sign.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Buzzie is not happie.  I'm spending too much time away from him.  He's used to snuggling with me at night and that hasn't happened since Saturday night.  So instead of snuggling with me he's biting me every morning.  Just once, not hard, just enough to tell me that he's not happie with me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad Desi is doing well post-surgery
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, it took 3 years, but Covid finally caught up with me. Symptoms on Moansday..thought it was a cold..worse on Tuesday, Boy prompted me to take a test..faint positive...hour later and a better swab, and definitely positive. Got the anti-viral from the doctor, as well as a cough supressant. Taking guifenesin as well, for the nasal drainage/pressue.

Feline better after a day of treatment, but holy heck do I have Paxlovid mouth. Blech. So far of all the things I've tried, the candy "Good n Plenty" is winning the "give me another flavor please" race.

Mocha the GuineaPig went to the Vet Tuesday..he has an upper repiratory thing, as well as some arthritis in his hind. Being treated for those as well as a possible vitamin C deficiency.

Yes, the Pig and I are sick at the same time. I know his meds taste better, as he fights me when I want to take the syringe away.."No Mom, that tastes sooo good"...vet said it was honey flavored. I only had to take 3 days off work. May take Monday, it will depend on how I feel.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The signed agreement and retainer were sent to the lawyer this morning. Sent directly from the post office so he should have it tomorrow. I really hope my neighbor gets the attorney's letter on Christmas Eve. Jagoff sociopath deserves to have his Christmas ruined, and the thought of having to spend money will absolutely do that.

Now I have to get several estimates ASAP for waterproofing, mold removal and restoration. I'm hitting him for everything and it's not going to be cheap. I'm sick and tired of the asshat and his BS.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x318]
Sleepy kitty Goblin says "Hi, Caturday thread!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: The signed agreement and retainer were sent to the lawyer this morning. Sent directly from the post office so he should have it tomorrow. I really hope my neighbor gets the attorney's letter on Christmas Eve. Jagoff sociopath deserves to have his Christmas ruined, and the thought of having to spend money will absolutely do that.

Now I have to get several estimates ASAP for waterproofing, mold removal and restoration. I'm hitting him for everything and it's not going to be cheap. I'm sick and tired of the asshat and his BS.


Good!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: The signed agreement and retainer were sent to the lawyer this morning. Sent directly from the post office so he should have it tomorrow. I really hope my neighbor gets the attorney's letter on Christmas Eve. Jagoff sociopath deserves to have his Christmas ruined, and the thought of having to spend money will absolutely do that.

Now I have to get several estimates ASAP for waterproofing, mold removal and restoration. I'm hitting him for everything and it's not going to be cheap. I'm sick and tired of the asshat and his BS.


DO. IT!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, it took 3 years, but Covid finally caught up with me. Symptoms on Moansday..thought it was a cold..worse on Tuesday, Boy prompted me to take a test..faint positive...hour later and a better swab, and definitely positive. Got the anti-viral from the doctor, as well as a cough supressant. Taking guifenesin as well, for the nasal drainage/pressue.

Feline better after a day of treatment, but holy heck do I have Paxlovid mouth. Blech. So far of all the things I've tried, the candy "Good n Plenty" is winning the "give me another flavor please" race.

Mocha the GuineaPig went to the Vet Tuesday..he has an upper repiratory thing, as well as some arthritis in his hind. Being treated for those as well as a possible vitamin C deficiency.

Yes, the Pig and I are sick at the same time. I know his meds taste better, as he fights me when I want to take the syringe away.."No Mom, that tastes sooo good"...vet said it was honey flavored. I only had to take 3 days off work. May take Monday, it will depend on how I feel.


Hope you're better soon!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: The signed agreement and retainer were sent to the lawyer this morning. Sent directly from the post office so he should have it tomorrow. I really hope my neighbor gets the attorney's letter on Christmas Eve. Jagoff sociopath deserves to have his Christmas ruined, and the thought of having to spend money will absolutely do that.

Now I have to get several estimates ASAP for waterproofing, mold removal and restoration. I'm hitting him for everything and it's not going to be cheap. I'm sick and tired of the asshat and his BS.


WOOT!!!  That guy FAFO!!!  At least, he will shortly.  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Quiet week, clinic appointment tomorrow, I get my third COVID booster, among other things.  Three-day weekend!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! I remembered to get in the thread before there were hundred of messages to catch up on.

Io is growing quickly. She's probably close to 4# now. And the sweetest little cuddle bug. She's a good work buddy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Yay! I remembered to get in the thread before there were hundred of messages to catch up on.

Io is growing quickly. She's probably close to 4# now. And the sweetest little cuddle bug. She's a good work buddy.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Aww....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 337 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.