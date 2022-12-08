 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Duke Energy station shot at, still sucks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Radicalized Christian terrorists

Pretty soon they can start profiling fat, white men, who chew dip.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL HAIL DUKE
Youtube VNOyI9V2RfE
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a couple of guys. They're really stupid and they'll be caught soon.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mortimer, go fetch my gat.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:
In January, a bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security, obtained by CBS News, warned that domestic violent extremists "have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020, identifying the electric grid as a particularly attractive target." The department has not issued any guidance connecting this week's incidents to extremism.

Some of those who work forces....
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Copycat.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Radicalized Christian terrorists

Pretty soon they can start profiling fat, white men, who chew dip.


Think of who would be doing the profiling; wouldn't work.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Copycat.


Especially since it was just one guy in a truck and an AR.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: It's a couple of guys. They're really stupid and they'll be caught soon.


The ones who knew what they're doing and shut down power in NC? They're on the loose and the FBI has stooped to offering $75k to randos for information
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jmr61: It's a couple of guys. They're really stupid and they'll be caught soon.


These were bad copycats.  The original people knew what they were doing
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.


Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.


Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jmr61: It's a couple of guys. They're really stupid and they'll be caught soon.


lone wolves you say?

no, no it isn't

this is an arranged and coordinated effort
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Copycat.


oh, a crazy kinda person easily influenced by others acting independently of any larger group?

no, no it isn't
 
maudibjr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?


That's your conclusion?
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somehow this is the fault of the drag queens. Those sexy, sexy drag queens, keeping my up at night thinking about them....

I had the great misfortune to grow up in NC and I remember having a letter to the editor I had cut from a newspaper and posted on my fridge in undergrad. It was titled "Satan's grip tightening on Moore County." Can't remember what the specific signs of Satanic influence were, but it's pretty clear what Moore County wants to grip. Just blow some dudes and get over yourselves. Stop shooting power stations!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.


it could be anyone and how dare you suggest it was the exact people who are agitating for violence?!

HOW DARE YOU!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Geez. Whatever happened to planting a bomb?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?


Oh you nailed it!  Man are you guys smart.  Cant get anything by you fine group of Sherlocks.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Geez. Whatever happened to planting a bomb?


bombs are harder than shooting a gun

no matter what gun dorks say, guns are simple devices requiring little more than a room temperature IQ to use.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have the terrible suspicion that this is just getting started.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Night Train to Wakanda: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?

That's your conclusion?


If the DHS has had information of plots to attack electric substations from domestic terrorists and they refuse to label them as such.

The only other two explanations are hunting accident, which directly contradicts eye witness reports of the second attack by a lone individual in a truck.

Or unintentional vandalism from drunk teenagers.

So why are they protecting domestic terrorists from being labeled domestic terrorists?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Geez. Whatever happened to planting a bomb?


Would require too much sense and care in handling for these morans.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

it could be anyone and how dare you suggest it was the exact people who are agitating for violence?!

HOW DARE YOU!


assets.realclear.comView Full Size

Round em up!
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: maudibjr: Night Train to Wakanda: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?

That's your conclusion?

If the DHS has had information of plots to attack electric substations from domestic terrorists and they refuse to label them as such.

The only other two explanations are hunting accident, which directly contradicts eye witness reports of the second attack by a lone individual in a truck.

Or unintentional vandalism from drunk teenagers.

So why are they protecting domestic terrorists from being labeled domestic terrorists?


Disgruntled employee.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For some reason, all I can think of is this...

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

it could be anyone and how dare you suggest it was the exact people who are agitating for violence?!

HOW DARE YOU!

[assets.realclear.com image 750x562]
Round em up!


i bet that made a lotta sense in your head, huh?

you are lonely aren't you?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

it could be anyone and how dare you suggest it was the exact people who are agitating for violence?!

HOW DARE YOU!

[assets.realclear.com image 750x562]
Round em up!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Whitey first.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-homeland-supremacists/a-trump-security-chief-acknowledges-role-of-white-supremacist-extremists-in-u-s-urban-violence-idUSKBN26031F
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: maudibjr: Night Train to Wakanda: Jeebus Saves: FarkMeAmadeus: This will increase. The drag show attack that caused a multi-day blackout was a wet dream for the American right wing. Especially since it's still being called "vandalism" instead of what it is, which is terrorism.

Well why don't you give the FBI a call and claim the reward?  You seem to have it all figured out.  Oh wait.  You have zero proof and are just making shiat up.

Are you defending terrorist attacks on two power substations?

That's your conclusion?

If the DHS has had information of plots to attack electric substations from domestic terrorists and they refuse to label them as such.

The only other two explanations are hunting accident, which directly contradicts eye witness reports of the second attack by a lone individual in a truck.

Or unintentional vandalism from drunk teenagers.

So why are they protecting domestic terrorists from being labeled domestic terrorists?


Because they are white?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have the terrible suspicion that this is just getting started.


If nobody is caught soon, it will embolden others. There are probably some fairly clever ones out there now, targeting other infrastructure. The rubber will hit the road where the police are eventually faced with confronting and arresting these terrorists, turning a blind eye or joining in. When they start going with options two and three, that's how we get White Christian death squads in big trucks. It's happening.
 
