(ABC7 Los Angeles) Hero A man opens the paper one day, he sees the world is full of misery. He says, "I can help"   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Kidney, Polycystic kidney disease, Organ donation, Josh Harrold's daughter Amelia, IE mom listens, Keck Hospital of USC, Genetic disorder, first time  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Swan?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man is a double hero who deserves any praise he gets. No snark.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he really wants to be a hero, he could donate the other kidney.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Fred Rogers used to say, "Look for the helpers."

Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this episode of House M.D. already
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liver donations are amazing. I had no idea until a few years ago that a live person can donate part of their liver, and then not only will their own liver regenerate, but the portion transplanted into the recipient will grow into a full liver. It's like the starfish of organs.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, his liver is blue! Are they really gonna give the poor kid a blue live hunk...?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's not a farker, i can tell you that. Most farkers are near liver disease. (Holds up beer) Cheers!!!
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's real courage
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That folks, is how you get a surgery fetish.

Not judging, just sharing that if he wants to donate the last joint and fingernail of his left hand ring finger, my shop teacher is a good guy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Definitely a good soul. That is the most honest altruism - doing something you know very well could be  potentially fatal to help someone else live.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fargo S01 - "A rich man who gave everything" scene HD
Youtube s9TOWIc_KLU
I hope you were referring to this with the headline
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I, uhm,let a guy cut in front of me on line at 7-Eleven a couple days ago.

So, samesies, right?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: [YouTube video: Fargo S01 - "A rich man who gave everything" scene HD]I hope you were referring to this with the headline


Thank you! It was killing me trying to remember what this reminded me of.
 
KB202
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of House?
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one thinking this: did hero guy make any money on this deal?

I mean, I respect the altruism, but lots of other parties are getting paid here. Seems like they could throw him a couple bucks.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And yet they have the gall to call teachers and librarians "groomers"!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, wrong thread. Me am dum
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And yet they have the gall to call teachers and librarians "groomers"!


Maybe he'll donate his gallbladder next, you don't know!
 
docsigma
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only a fool thinks he can solve the world's problems. But you gotta try, don't you?
 
