(My San Antonio) Weeners Massive erection to receive much-needed shaft work   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, HemisFair '68, Tower of Babel, Texas, Tower of London, Tower of the Americas, Landry's Restaurants, Paul Berry, The Bond  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You know I may have lost that erection but talkin' bout Shaft, he is one bad mother...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How crass. Not everything is a penis.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not that I'm against it shooting a load of fireworks when the improvements are complete.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A natural, consecutive, penis reference trifecta on the Main tab. Huh.

Great work everybody!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't know that San Antonio had a city wig storehouse like Knoxville. Huh.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't forget to work the balls.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's probably enough for scaffolding and a week or so of parking.
 
