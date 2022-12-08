 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Your scam text message has been delivered   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may have received an odd text message that says a package that you're expecting will be returned to sender if you don't confirm a delivery time

No carrier lets you choose a delivery time, without paying extra.  If it seems too good to be true, it is.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten three of these in the last month, and each time I flag it as spam and add the sender to my block list
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no1curr: I've gotten three of these in the last month, and each time I flag it as spam and add the sender to my block list


One thing that pisses me off is I can't block texts from email senders on my phone without just turning off MMS messaging
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I haven't gotten one of these.  Yet.  But I've started getting the ones where they "accidentally" believe I'm a veterinarian and they want to make an appointment for their sick dog.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I haven't gotten one of these.  Yet.  But I've started getting the ones where they "accidentally" believe I'm a veterinarian and they want to make an appointment for their sick dog.


Now THAT'S one I have never heard of. Been getting bunches of these others for more than a year. Always delete them. There is a funny one where I get a text from "AT&T" saying I paid my bill, now pick my reward. Yeah, right. But am really curious about this veterinarian one. What does the scam hope to accomplish?
 
catmandu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is just now making news???? I have received these off and on for a couple of years now. Between these and the "your account has been suspended" messages my inbox is always interesting.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat from 2006?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rancher: Diogenes: I haven't gotten one of these.  Yet.  But I've started getting the ones where they "accidentally" believe I'm a veterinarian and they want to make an appointment for their sick dog.

Now THAT'S one I have never heard of. Been getting bunches of these others for more than a year. Always delete them. There is a funny one where I get a text from "AT&T" saying I paid my bill, now pick my reward. Yeah, right. But am really curious about this veterinarian one. What does the scam hope to accomplish?


That your phone number goes to a live person ... one that will respond to random texts?

Then you get bombarded with the real scam texts

/and your number sold to everyone with similar designs upon your wallet
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rancher: But am really curious about this veterinarian one. What does the scam hope to accomplish?


I'm not sure since I shut them down immediately.  But apparently it's a known scam.  And this blurb I found in an article doesn't make it entirely clear how the victim got from "I'm not a vet" to "here, have some cyber cash."

A caller got a text she thought was a wrong number. The texter was asking for a vet appointment for their dog. When the victim responded that the texter had the wrong number and hoped her dog felt better, a conversation started. The caller ended up sending $10,000 to the scammer's crypto account, which turned out to be a scam, and lost $10,000.pty list

And there's a bunch of posts on Reddit about it.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had no idea the Orlando Fox 35 news team were part of the Biosphere 2 lock in experiment in Arizona and had just been released.  There is no other explanation for thinking this is "news".
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

no1curr: I've gotten three of these in the last month, and each time I flag it as spam and add the sender to my block list


This is the correct answer.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yep, seen this one. And the one claiming that my Amazon account has been "compromised." And the one containing a mysterious invoice claiming I purchased a bunch of Bitcoin via Paypal. The really fun ones I've been getting a lot of lately are the random text messages containing various mundane statements, like "happy day," or "it's been so long, how have you been?" One contained nothing but an image of a glass of wine.

I swear to God if there is such a thing as a "special hell" there better be a really bad one set aside for telemarketers and scammers, as in my book they deserve to be fed their own testicles.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I keep getting spam messages for a "Scotty Ola" (neither of those is anything close to any of my actual names), and no amount of "mark this as spam" is doing anything about it. As I have no friends named Scott, I've just made that a forbidden word. I still get the messages though.

Something I've started doing - for spam calls, rather than insta-ignore or letting them ring, pick up and say "hello", and then when the inevitable delay happens, just put your phone on mute and set it down until they hang up. My theory is that they're more pissed about a waste of 30-60 seconds (that's like 5-10 calls they missed out on making during that time) than they'd be about a hang-up or a no-answer.

// I think it works, as the volume of spam calls I'm getting is way down compared to a year ago
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So far, I've gotten around 150 "FedEx Second Attempt To Deliver", a "USPS We will return to sender", and plenty of other scam texts, just within the last few weeks.

Had to physically yank mom's phone out of her hand to keep her from replying to a scam text that has spoofed its' ID as coming from a bank we've never used, yet had similar initials. I deleted it while she was still screaming "it's from the bank!" I called them (the bank) from her phone, and told her to talk to them. Only after our bank told her they never send out any texts like that, did she finally shut up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rancher: Diogenes: I haven't gotten one of these.  Yet.  But I've started getting the ones where they "accidentally" believe I'm a veterinarian and they want to make an appointment for their sick dog.

Now THAT'S one I have never heard of. Been getting bunches of these others for more than a year. Always delete them. There is a funny one where I get a text from "AT&T" saying I paid my bill, now pick my reward. Yeah, right. But am really curious about this veterinarian one. What does the scam hope to accomplish?


Data mine your phone. Click the link. Now they've got all your contacts. Saved passwords? Yep got that too. You'll receive junk texts almost immediately as that's automated. So will your contacts. The passwords will take longer because they get thousands each day and the process is not automated. They'll sell those in batches to the highest bidder on the dark web. Along with any other content on your phone that someone can exploit for fun and profit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'm not sure since I shut them down immediately. But apparently it's a known scam.


They are all known scams.
I mean, just changing the wording around a little bit doesn't matter.
It's your vet, click this link. It's a delivery, click this link. It's a hot single mom, click this link. Whatever.
It's all been done before, there is nothing new.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Diogenes: I'm not sure since I shut them down immediately. But apparently it's a known scam.

They are all known scams.
I mean, just changing the wording around a little bit doesn't matter.
It's your vet, click this link. It's a delivery, click this link. It's a hot single mom, click this link. Whatever.
It's all been done before, there is nothing new.


Granted.  But to clarify one point - the vet ones I've gotten have no links.  I think, like the blurb I quoted, they're playing a longer con and try get you into a conversation.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Yep, seen this one. And the one claiming that my Amazon account has been "compromised." And the one containing a mysterious invoice claiming I purchased a bunch of Bitcoin via Paypal. The really fun ones I've been getting a lot of lately are the random text messages containing various mundane statements, like "happy day," or "it's been so long, how have you been?" One contained nothing but an image of a glass of wine.

I swear to God if there is such a thing as a "special hell" there better be a really bad one set aside for telemarketers and scammers, as in my book they deserve to be fed their own testicles.


Yes there is. It's the 10th and final circle of Hell, which is in fact Satan's butthole
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah i get these emails. If i am expecting anything i just exit and look up on the company website or Amazon to check. 95% of the time i know it is fake because i haven't ordered anything. ANY email i even vaguely question i do this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rancher: Diogenes: I haven't gotten one of these.  Yet.  But I've started getting the ones where they "accidentally" believe I'm a veterinarian and they want to make an appointment for their sick dog.

Now THAT'S one I have never heard of. Been getting bunches of these others for more than a year. Always delete them. There is a funny one where I get a text from "AT&T" saying I paid my bill, now pick my reward. Yeah, right. But am really curious about this veterinarian one. What does the scam hope to accomplish?


I got one from AT&T DirecTV saying I qualify for a lifetime 50% discount, just call this number. According to the internets, if I had called, I'd be asked to "prepay" for 7 months of DirecTV in order to claim the offer. Oh, and the payment would be in the form of eBay gift cards. It would almost be worth calling to make them explain why gift cards have to be used instead of the normal payment method.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Yep, seen this one. And the one claiming that my Amazon account has been "compromised." And the one containing a mysterious invoice claiming I purchased a bunch of Bitcoin via Paypal. The really fun ones I've been getting a lot of lately are the random text messages containing various mundane statements, like "happy day," or "it's been so long, how have you been?" One contained nothing but an image of a glass of wine.

I swear to God if there is such a thing as a "special hell" there better be a really bad one set aside for telemarketers and scammers, as in my book they deserve to be fed their own testicles.


If Dante's Inferno is correct, it'd be the 8th Circle: Fraud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inferno_(Dante)#Eighth_Circle_(Fraud)
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: no1curr: I've gotten three of these in the last month, and each time I flag it as spam and add the sender to my block list

This is the correct answer.


Accomplishes nothing really.
Almost none of them are stupid enough to keep sending from the same source that you block.
 
