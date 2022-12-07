 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida youth mentor accused of....betcha I don't have to finish this headline   (clickorlando.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've reached the point where I just automatically assume that all youth pastors are pedophiles.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'd assume he's accused of farking a child, as youth pastors do - but this is florida, it could have been a labradoodle puppy, a young alligator, a python or a can of spraypaint. And whose face was he eating while he did it, that's what I'd like to know.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: We've reached the point where I just automatically assume that all youth pastors are pedophiles.


And vice-versa. At least, it's a huge overlap in the Venn Diagram.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a positive role model...


*clicks*


damn it.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he *was* employed by Parramore Kidz Zone -- which pretty much is just Kid farking Zone hidden behind bad spelling.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a day ending in 'Y' again?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...feeding a kid to meth-addled gators?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with going after these 17-year olds.  Just show a little patience and they will be 18 soon enough.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: We've reached the point where I just automatically assume that all youth pastors are pedophiles.


For once it's not a pastor, but a community activist.  Therefore expect this story to make Fox News.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: What's with going after these 17-year olds.  Just show a little patience and they will be 18 soon enough.


In this case the accusation is that he forcefully molested them, so waiting until they were 18 wouldn't have made his alleged action any less wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Being a positive role model...


Olympic Trolling Judge: ...feeding a kid to meth-addled gators?


Using the White Zone for loading and unloading, instead of using the Red Zone.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to do some research to determine the number of times a drag queen has molested children to the number of times a person associated with a Christian church has done so. I'm guessing it's somewhere in the ballpark of zero to 3,457,345.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Someone needs to do some research to determine the number of times a drag queen has molested children to the number of times a person associated with a Christian church has done so. I'm guessing it's somewhere in the ballpark of zero to 3,457,345.


Or I could read the article first. 😬
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to see pics of the 17-year-olds he molested before I can render any judgment.

Just kidding. This idiot can EABOD.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: Not a pastor (apparently). Just a run of the mill community activist.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Someone needs to do some research to determine the number of times a drag queen has molested children to the number of times a person associated with a Christian church has done so. I'm guessing it's somewhere in the ballpark of zero to 3,457,345.


The only exception is maybe molesters who dress in drag in private/secret.
Because drag queens are only hanging out with other adults.
If you are a predator who wants to interact with kids, an adult bar is the last place you want to go.
A Christian youth camp is the first place you want to go.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Someone needs to do some research to determine the number of times a drag queen has molested children to the number of times a person associated with a Christian church has done so. I'm guessing it's somewhere in the ballpark of zero to 3,457,345.


"The drag queens never get caught because the (((globalists))) don't want them to! The Deep State protects them!!!"
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
molesting a...no wait, some... wait wait, many ...parishioners...underage....er...boys?

*reads article*

Ah, so close
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So my mom tells me my cousin became a youth minister. I asked when was he up for parole.
Later she tells me he's no longer a youth minister. I said "that didn't take very long". No, he actually became a scout for college soccer teams, and I said "at least some of those might be legal".
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

runwiz: What's with going after these 17-year olds.  Just show a little patience and they will be 18 soon enough.


I just finished reading that article about how the ROK is going to the normal way of tracking everyone's age and birthdays and thought "hmm, I wonder how many people that just accidentally turned into a pedophile."
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course we know the story. It's the details that we don't know right away. How many victims? Are they girls, boys or both? Children or teenagers? Was child pornography involved? Have the authorities gone through everyone's phone yet to find out? As this is Florida, how many meth alligators were there? Do we have any quotes from cretins saying that the perpetrator was 'a valued member of the community' or somesuch?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure is a Biz Markie looking motherfarker.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: runwiz: What's with going after these 17-year olds.  Just show a little patience and they will be 18 soon enough.

I just finished reading that article about how the ROK is going to the normal way of tracking everyone's age and birthdays and thought "hmm, I wonder how many people that just accidentally turned into a pedophile."


ROK?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well that can't be right. I Did a search for "Drag Queen". No hits. Fox News couldnt totally be full of shiat, could it?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We've reached the point where I just automatically assume that all youth pastors are pedophiles.


Never trust anyone who wants to spend an inordinate amount of unsupervised time around children.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yet they have the gall to call teachers and librarians "groomers"!
 
