(Some Guy)   Eager fans who resorted to illegal streams to watch the World Cup are asking why Coach Tite was replaced with MomsBoner42069__   (en.as.com) divider line
13
posted to Main » and Sports » on 08 Dec 2022 at 6:35 PM



Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sports people are braindead. News at 11.
 
delysid25
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
420 is so last decade. It is all about 710 these days...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
img.asmedia.epimg.netView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [img.asmedia.epimg.net image 850x478]


Leonal Messy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am sure this is fooling people into watching the entire match and not just a few seconds
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [img.asmedia.epimg.net image 850x478]


Mel Torme should be singing When You're Smiling to this guy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Penis go's whar??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [img.asmedia.epimg.net image 850x478]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not a fan of Ronaldo but I had to laugh at this.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Penis go's whar??

[Fark user image image 425x238]


*goes

Dammit
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm sorry, I feel bad about this
 
Muta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got one of those.  Granted, it took more than 5 seconds to figure it out that it was fake but it was less than 10.
 
