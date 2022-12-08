 Skip to content
(Victoria Times Colonist) Weeners Bad news: those urinal mats you ordered in 2021 aren't going to arrive. Good news: we know exactly where they are   (timescolonist.com) divider line
17
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I can hold it long enough to get all the way to Vancouver Island.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, your urinal mat got salty water on it, it's ruined!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame, I wanted to regularly step on a pee soaked absorbent surface and then track it around the rest of my home. Guess I'll just have to install some carpet in my bathroom instead.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seen several images of lost containers floating in the ocean. Apparently there are hundreds of them lost overboard every year. If they're floating they might not have taken on any water. I wonder if anyone ever tries to track them down to see if they can make money from the contents.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NakedApe: I seen several images of lost containers floating in the ocean. Apparently there are hundreds of them lost overboard every year. If they're floating they might not have taken on any water. I wonder if anyone ever tries to track them down to see if they can make money from the contents.


Sounds like a perfect premise for a History Channel reality TV show.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were in this house Fark thread 12667286
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gray urinal mats, they haunt our dreams.

JFC. Sounds more like a farking nightmare, not a dream.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Gray urinal mats, they haunt our dreams.

JFC. Sounds more like a farking nightmare, not a dream.


What, you want white ones that will show the stains?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unicorns too! The little girl in another thread who just got her permit to own one will have to be told it went to sleep.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 386x750]


I came to post the same thing. Those poor people scarred by Garfield without ever having to see the Bill Murray movie to cause it.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad it's not another batch of Yeti Coolers, at least the Alaskan beachcombers made a mint reselling those
 
Katwang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now if we were talking about those fuzzy toilet seat covers with matching rug that smells like Grandpa's pee. I might take a trip to Vancouver.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't kid yourself. Your grandma had these in her bathroom. Along with fancy soaps and tiny towels you were only allowed to look at and never use.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Urinal Mats to Unicorns" is a pretty good band name.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, I was really hoping those urinal mats would tie the shiatter together
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Urinal Mats is the name of my Inspiral Carpets cover band.
 
