(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man plies his trade, proves Occam's razor   (wfla.com) divider line
8
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, that is a fella that needs another hobby besides drinking.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where does one go to become an arson professional?  How (or what) is the tuition?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, at least he has a job.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Where does one go to become an arson professional?  How (or what) is the tuition?


Arsenal FC
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hey, at least he has a job.


It's not his job, it's his PROFESSION!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, this guy did what so many of us dream about
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Tarduno also stated he did not target the vehicle because it was a patrol car, and any car that had been parked there would have been set on fire," the sheriff's office said.

surejan.bmp
 
