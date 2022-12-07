 Skip to content
(Some Werd Nerd)   The NTY and Wordle are on strike, so to avoid crossing the picket line like some kind of a scab, you have to play strikle. Solidarity   (strikle.org)
    The New York Times, New York Times Best Seller list  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it in 1.  I'm a wizard.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Play Worldle
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subtle
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Haha.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I should have gotten that a LOT sooner than I did.
For shame.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've never played wordle and have no idea what's going on
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
<checks Wordle scores>

Yep, muting the keyword "wordle" is still working.  So I don't need to do anything else right now.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Well I think someone set this up wrong
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: I should have gotten that a LOT sooner than I did.
For shame.


I went the other way and am kicking myself for not trying both.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I tried Wordle and didn't understand it so I quit after two games.

OTOH I use somebody else's NYT subscription so is it acceptable to use that during a strike?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://dordlegame.io/ - Dordle
https://www.quordle.com/ - Quordle
https://octordle.com/ - Octordle
https://www.sedecordle.com/ - Sedecordle
https://lapalabradeldia.com/ - Spanish Wordle
https://term.ooo/ - Portuguese Wordle
https://www.byrdle.net/ - musical/choral Wordle
https://www.lewdlegame.com/ - NSFW
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For those who were unaware of all this until now, there is a detailed article about it over at the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/07/business/media/new-york-times-union-walkout.html

/ also, subby: "NTY"?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the NTY? Is there a joke I'm missing? I've never played Wordle so I have no idea.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New Tork Yimes?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Play Worldle


Been playing that since early this year.
Excellent game for geography buffs or anyone who wants to learn.
 
carkiller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: New Tork Yimes?


Ah, a native Yew Norker, I ween.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

carkiller: gunther_bumpass: New Tork Yimes?

Ah, a native Yew Norker, I ween.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
B_ SUR_ TO DRINK YOUR OVALTIN_
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: For those who were unaware of all this until now, there is a detailed article about it over at the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/07/business/media/new-york-times-union-walkout.html

/ also, subby: "NTY"?


I will support a strike if I can get support for boycott of places that ID
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Try to guess a word based on how semantically similar are to the one you enter. (1 per day)

semantle.com/junior (easy common english words) or
semantle.com (a little more advanced. No obscure words anyway).
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL...NY Times...not worth lining the cage on a birdhouse or your cat's litter pan.
 
Disappearing Hitchhiker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Got it in 4 tries!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Missing Persons - Words
Youtube IasCZL072fQ
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: https://dordlegame.io/ - Dordle
https://www.quordle.com/ - Quordle
https://octordle.com/ - Octordle
https://www.sedecordle.com/ - Sedecordle
https://lapalabradeldia.com/ - Spanish Wordle
https://term.ooo/ - Portuguese Wordle
https://www.byrdle.net/ - musical/choral Wordle
https://www.lewdlegame.com/ - NSFW


https://qntm.org/files/absurdle/absurdle.html

This is an adversarial version of Josh Wardle's excellent Wordle.
"Adversarial" means that Absurdle is actively trying to avoid giving you the answer. With each guess, Absurdle reveals as little information as possible, changing the secret word if need be.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's the NTY? Is there a joke I'm missing? I've never played Wordle so I have no idea.


I think it's a ytpo.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: https://www.quordle.com/ - Quordle


That's quite addictive one. Wordle on steroids, as someone said.
And if you know some Spanish, Italian or French, there are version on those languages too.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: carkiller: gunther_bumpass: New Tork Yimes?

Ah, a native Yew Norker, I ween.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I see this picture and hear: With arms wide open!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: cyberspacedout: https://www.quordle.com/ - Quordle

That's quite addictive one. Wordle on steroids, as someone said.
And if you know some Spanish, Italian or French, there are version on those languages too.


For some reason I'm better at Quordle than I am at wordle....
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Try:
https://framed.wtf/
https://duotrigordle.com/
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ok, the answer should have been obvious BUT it's not on the official solutions list.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: LOL...NY Times...not worth lining the cage on a birdhouse or your cat's litter pan.



LOL fake news, right?  
 
FOX tells it like it really is, doesn't it Cletus?
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Redactle is also quite fun but very time consuming.  I would note that today's redactle was much harder than normal so don't give up on the puzzle forever because of this one.
(thanks to boing boing for posting it several weeks ago)
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Quordle is out there for you to play.

Of late, I've been getting into Semantle and Redactle

Semantle: Guess the mystery word. Words are scored based on how semantically similar it is to the secret word. Every word you guess is given a score and an indication of "cold", "tepid" or it's rank if it is in the top 1000 words considered to be closest to the mystery word.

Redactle: A Wikipedia article from the list of top 1000 wikipedia articles is selected. Most of the words are replaced by redaction [&&&&]. As you guess words, if the words appear in the Wikipedia article, they are replaced. Many common words (like the, it, and, a, is) are already in place. How fast can you guess the words in the title of the Wikipedia article? For the record, I got Redactle in 5 guesses today (a personal best. The structure of the title and the first paragraph gave me a good idea of what the topic was, took a couple guesses to get the third word right.
 
carkiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: carkiller: gunther_bumpass: New Tork Yimes?

Ah, a native Yew Norker, I ween.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I hugged him once, after a show. He hugged or shook hands with anyone in the audience who wanted as we all left the club. He was the sweetest Monkee 💖
 
greggerm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If tomorrow's Wordle is SCABS, mad props.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: New Tork Yimes?


People called Romanes, they go, the house?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Play Worldle


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
