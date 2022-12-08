 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Mother of four wraps presents with "cute wrapping paper" featuring snowmen and reindeer and then....oh my   (nz.news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Comedy, Humour, Christmas wrapping paper, Wrapping Paper, Defence mechanism, Humor, Laughter, popular Facebook group  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 4:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids don't look at the wrapping paper anyway
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Kids don't look at the wrapping paper anyway


They might now!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What? They high-fived and a nose fell off.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His nose fell off, bfd.

Apparently some Mums see dick everywhere they turn
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whoever made that wrapping paper is legendary. Come on, which one of you was it?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His nose fell off, bfd.

Apparently some Mums see dick everywhere they turn


Well, there is the other one with the reindeer humping.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read about these kind of news stories in It's Not News, It's Fark
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His nose fell off, bfd.

Apparently some Mums see dick everywhere they turn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Apparently some Mums see dick everywhere they turn


Is that why she has 4 Kids?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: His nose fell off, bfd.

Apparently some Mums see dick everywhere they turn


It's kinda how they became mums in the first place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.