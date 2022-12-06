 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Putting out a call to the Fark Real Estate Collective. Palm Beach's only private island could be ours for just $218M. Features include 21,406 sq. ft 11-bedroom home, on 2.27 acres   (nypost.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we just need 21,800 farkers to come up with $10,000?

We can't get 218 farkers to come up with $10.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should call it "The Sunderdome"
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: So we just need 21,800 farkers to come up with $10,000?

We can't get 218 farkers to come up with $10.


So you're saying my $5 isn't going to cut the mustard?  Damn
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You son of a b1thch, I'm in.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So during the next big storm, better watch out for high surge tides...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture is disgusting. Wall to wall mega-mansions.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, FARK PARTY!!!


Oh look, some...hurricane thingey is on the way. What does that mean????
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the water look higher today?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too white. Make it bright orange and then we can deal.
:)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker island, home of the sausage fest.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can use all the hamburger wrappers in Trump's storage lockers to build a wall. It's guaranteed to succeed, just like all his other businesses.
 
N4LG4s
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: So during the next big storm, better watch out for high surge tides...

[Fark user image image 850x493]


Wonder what insurance company will charge for that property. Or can you even get it insured ?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a "private" island when your neighbors can see right into your bedroom and anyone with a jon boat can anchor 10' off your backyard?
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm buying an island it damn sure won't have neighbors 60 feet away.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eyeq360: We can use all the hamburger wrappers in Trump's storage lockers to build a wall. It's guaranteed to succeed, just like all his other businesses.


Yeah, but some of us have actual university degrees.  Not monopoly money degrees like Trump.  We'd build a wall out of sand and empty beer bottles, and it would still work better than the one on the southern border.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it a "private" island when your neighbors can see right into your bedroom and anyone with a jon boat can anchor 10' off your backyard?


Island - A piece of land surrounded by water.
Private - Belonging to or for the use of one particular person or group of people only.

Yup, checks out.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have built it on stilts. Seriously, during high tide and a full moon the water will rise to the lip of the seawall. During a surge, my guess is that the property itself will have water over it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it a "private" island when your neighbors can see right into your bedroom and anyone with a jon boat can anchor 10' off your backyard?


The palm trees give that island total privacy.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: They should have built it on stilts. Seriously, during high tide and a full moon the water will rise to the lip of the seawall. During a surge, my guess is that the property itself will have water over it.


Look at you thinking you can put an entire island on stilts. Sheesh.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it a "private" island when your neighbors can see right into your bedroom and anyone with a jon boat can anchor 10' off your backyard?


If you buy that place for $218 million, it certainly isn't because you're a modest and humble person who avoids attention.
 
stevetro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance? There isn't an insurance company that will touch that property.  It is (probably) insured by your tax dollars fellow citizen.

Either that or you form a corporation to buy the property, lease it back to the owner at a rock bottom price, declare bankruptcy and realize stage 3, PROFIT!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging from that photo it looks like the rich can't afford to pay more taxes.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Farker island, home of the sausage fest.


*Mistakenly pictures a farker Oktoberfest with lots of girls in dirndls*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: So we just need 21,800 farkers to come up with $10,000?

We can't get 218 farkers to come up with $10.


I could come up with $10,000 but I'm not going to spend it on Florida. I would rather add on to my Scottish estate.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida swampland island on sale for less than 22 bitcoins?!?

What a bargain!
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It will be underwater in 50 years - literally and financially.  Not a good investment.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope it sinks.
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If that doesn't get flattened with a couple years from a hurricane the island itself will eventually go beneath the waves.

It's such a waste.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd rather live in an igloo made from $218 million in cocaine bricks, and I farking hate cocaine.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that sounds fine if we all pitch in! But where with the rest of you (who aren't me) be staying?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd rather see the fed. Govt putting Mar -a-largo up for sale.
 
jmr61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

N4LG4s: sleze: So during the next big storm, better watch out for high surge tides...

[Fark user image image 850x493]

Wonder what insurance company will charge for that property. Or can you even get it insured ?


From a casualty perspective you can negotiate with an insurance company any amount of coverage for which you're willing to pay the annual premium.

The most flood insurance you get get through a NFIP policy is $250,000. Good luck with that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eyeq360: foo monkey: Is it a "private" island when your neighbors can see right into your bedroom and anyone with a jon boat can anchor 10' off your backyard?

If you buy that place for $218 million, it certainly isn't because you're a modest and humble person who avoids attention.


Best response.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a moat.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I go in on this I build a slide into the pool and my cat gets free range in the house.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: N4LG4s: sleze: So during the next big storm, better watch out for high surge tides...

[Fark user image image 850x493]

Wonder what insurance company will charge for that property. Or can you even get it insured ?

From a casualty perspective you can negotiate with an insurance company any amount of coverage for which you're willing to pay the annual premium.

The most flood insurance you get get through a NFIP policy is $250,000. Good luck with that.


If you can just look at that and it's like yeah I think I'll take one of those I think you can afford to lose one too.

probably make a profit on it too
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

