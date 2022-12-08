 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This cat is serious about OPSEC   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2139 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 08 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cat is likely very grumpy about strangers these days.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian cats will scratch you to death, just to watch you die.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret agent Mittens reporting for duty, sir.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ukrainian cats will scratch you to death, just to watch you die.


/just sayin'
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't know his face.  You don't know his name.  All you know is he's on the nip, and coming. For. You.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that cat's head just looks like that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn these folks can meme hard.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all know that that is really a dog, right?  The disguise skills are just that good.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, Britain's sending its top operative in to a party at the Russian consulate to garner intel.

his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian intelligence agents have identified these armed fighters as Andriy Kovalenko, Valery Tolchinskiy, Oleksander Kovalchuk, Mrs. Cuddlywhiskers, Volodymyr Boiko, Symon Petrenko, and Marko Shevchenko.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that crazy. Facial recognition for pets is a real thing and is being used to reunite lost pets with their owners
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.


You terrible person. That's perfect.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You all know that that is really a dog, right?  The disguise skills are just that good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: Kit Fister: his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.

You terrible person. That's perfect.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What, do yoiu exshpect me to tawlk?

/No meester hawg, I expect you to die!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ukrainian cats will scratch you to death, just to watch you die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh all you want but that cat knows exactly which hydraulic lines to scratch at under a T-72 tank to render it immobile.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Laugh all you want but that cat knows exactly which hydraulic lines to scratch at under a T-72 tank to render it immobile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All cats are double-agents.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Secret agent Mittens reporting for duty, sir.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All you Farkers with your cute cat pictures. Like they won't scratch your eye out if given half a chance.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Laugh all you want but that cat knows exactly which hydraulic lines to scratch at under a T-72 tank to render it immobile.


He knows, yes.

But he will only do it IF and/or WHEN he feels like it
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Wessoman: Laugh all you want but that cat knows exactly which hydraulic lines to scratch at under a T-72 tank to render it immobile.

[Fark user image 640x480]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: TypoFlyspray: Kit Fister: his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.

You terrible person. That's perfect.

[Fark user image 850x914]

What, do yoiu exshpect me to tawlk?

/No meester hawg, I expect you to die!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x920]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 422x750]


... would that not be a KLAW?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile they just said "fark you, you're on your own" to the second cat!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: No, that cat's head just looks like that.


This just reminded me of how annoying it is that Japan pixelates genitalia in their porn movies.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: Kit Fister: TypoFlyspray: Kit Fister: his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.

You terrible person. That's perfect.

[Fark user image 850x914]

What, do yoiu exshpect me to tawlk?

/No meester hawg, I expect you to die!

[Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size


come come, we has tea and biscuits.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it's not just a Japanese pussy?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [Fark user image 625x469]

Meanwhile, Britain's sending its top operative in to a party at the Russian consulate to garner intel.

his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.


He will cute you to death.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meow," but auto-tuned.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Damn these folks can meme hard.


Ukraine is winning all the wars.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Kit Fister: [Fark user image 625x469]

Meanwhile, Britain's sending its top operative in to a party at the Russian consulate to garner intel.

his name is Hawg. Hedge Hawg. And he has a license to quill.

He will cute you to death.


Fark user imageView Full Size


le gasp!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: "Meow," but auto-tuned.


Autotuned Cat [the original]
Youtube 9ao6stS2toU
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: [steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 607x341]


LOL...what is that from?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/here's a hawg who lives a life of danger...
//to everyone he snuggles, he stays a stranger...
///with every nap he takes, another chance he takes...
////odds are he won't cuddle tomorrowwwww
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pixelization is the right thing; Kitty has more secret kills than subby!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: You don't know his face.  You don't know his name.  All you know is he's on the nip, and coming. For. You.


But what Kitty has is a very particular set of skills, skills Kitty has acquired over several very long lives.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: brainlordmesomorph: No, that cat's head just looks like that.

This just reminded me of how annoying it is that Japan pixelates genitalia in their porn movies.


cwheelie: Are we sure it's not just a Japanese pussy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Strange days friends
 
philodough
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
