 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Like, totally bogus, dude   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, New York, Theft, Suffolk County, New York, Arrest warrant, Mr Bouderau, Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Raymond Bouderau, East Hampton  
•       •       •

1450 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 08 Dec 2022 at 7:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was a dick!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill and Ted's burglary conspiracy.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark David miscavidge
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working on his next movie. "Dude, Not Home Alone for the Holidays."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now he has to face the music?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight to video!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, all night crack binge or meth on the hour for a week. Place your bets.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police managed to locate a truck that was allegedly used in the heist by the duo, and found it was owned by Mr Bouderau.

Shouldn't have cut the scene where you steal a getaway vehicle, dude.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, the Industry is not doing as well as I thought if they have to finance B movies.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million dollars!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks a little bit like that crazy eyed cult guy that I call Uncle Martin, my Favourite Martian. You know, from that Heaven's Gate cult. No, wait. I am changing my mind: he looks like Dr. Smith from Lost in Space.
 
LograyX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray and Jackie's Bogus Journey
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sheknows.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Non-non-heinous
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even if this affects the reputation of San Dimas High-school football, to me, they'll always rule.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: He looks a little bit like that crazy eyed cult guy that I call Uncle Martin, my Favourite Martian. You know, from that Heaven's Gate cult. No, wait. I am changing my mind: he looks like Dr. Smith from Lost in Space.


I was going to make a comment about him looking like the cult guy, then I saw this post and realized that you nailed it with Dr. Smith.
Kudos, good sir.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Didn't they know they needed an entire caper crew to pull it off successfully?

/don't need Elon Tusk either
//still needs his own Fark tab
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gerard McCloskey, Ms Jewett's lawyer, said she has pleaded not guilty.

Looks like they picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The GTA 6 version of this will be most excellent indeed
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's no problem, after we break out we'll go back in time and put the keys to the cell *glances around* under this pillow!
 
delysid25
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Alright, all night crack binge or meth on the hour for a week. Place your bets.


DNRTFA

Fark user image
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's no problem, after we break out we'll go back in time and put the keys to the cell *glances around* under this pillow!


okeducationtruths.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.