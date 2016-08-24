 Skip to content
(KMPH San Joaquin Valley)   Vineyards wear shoes?   (kmph.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Derek Vinyard was more of a boots guy.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size


//oh, I'm going to hell anyways, might as well post as much as I can
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a dead guy."

this is news?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he was found by lovable tramp who needed his shoes more than he needed trouble with the cops before catching the next boxcar to Austin.

We've all seen Murder, She Wrote
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolfsmans got nards?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

l'otters are not afraid: "There's a dead guy."

this is news?


I think the funny is found in the wording in the article's headline. Vineyard do wear shoes, btw:)
 
The Yattering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not only that, but he was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker. I assume she was cute
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
🎵 Oh I heard it through the grapevine
How much longer will shoes be mine 🎶
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on

Was he flown there by DeSatan?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those grapes can be pretty wrathful.
 
