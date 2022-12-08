 Skip to content
(Metro)   60-year-old woman trying to buy two bottles of wine upset after being asked for I.D.: "I will have to go further afield for my weekly shops now, as I cannot show my face in that shop again"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
115
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She sounds completely sane and normal.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo farking hoo, lady
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abigail Pritchard was 'humiliated' by the experience

A 60-year old and not flattered?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stores here have started scanning drivers licenses, no matter how fat, bald, and old you look... a descriptive example only
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The store I go to ID's everyone every time. I'm78 and they know me.  Still get carded.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weak convictions tightly held."
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm turning 53 in two weeks.  Do you know what I do when I get IDed?  I say, "Bless you."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a compliment
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: The store I go to ID's everyone every time. I'm78 and they know me.  Still get carded.


User name checks out
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liquor store by my house has to scan a valid ID or the POS won't let them complete the sale. Don't matter how old you are or you look, gotta scan the id. "can't I just tell you my " dob? ". " Does your voice have a barcode? No? Gotta scan it"

It's really not that big of a damn deal, but I see people whining about it all the damn time
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Abigail Pritchard was 'humiliated' by the experience

A 60-year old and not flattered?


It seemed to be more about possibly buying for someone who is underage.

It may be part of the law over there, per the retailer:  "Like at any retailer, if one of our cashiers believes alcohol could potentially be purchased for a minor, they are always encouraged to take a precautionary approach and check the ID of both customers."

Weird.

I'm 60, and love it when I get carded.  (I do look a bit young for my age).  When I was in my early forties, a woman in her twenties approached me and asked for my phone number.  I just told her how old I was.  Her response:  "Oh my god, I'm so sorry sir!"

I laughed.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The liquor store I go to cards everyone even if they look 100.  In fact, their till is set up so that they cannot sell any age-restricted products without scanning an ID.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the article (I know, I know, this is Fark and we don't do that here), I can't tell if she just refused to show ID or they refused to sell her wine because she was shopping with her 16 year old daughter. If it's the first, she's dumb. But if it's the second, which is indicated by the second anecdote, that sounds like a store problem.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!


I live in Flint. The grocery store chain I stop at (Spartan) started a new policy recently: You MUST show valid ID for EVERY tobacco or alcohol purchase, regardless of age. They say it's because they don't want to get in trouble with the state. Personally, I don't have a problem with it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a case of a jobsworth wanting to exercise some sense of power

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: browneye: I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!

I live in Flint. The grocery store chain I stop at (Spartan) started a new policy recently: You MUST show valid ID for EVERY tobacco or alcohol purchase, regardless of age. They say it's because they don't want to get in trouble with the state. Personally, I don't have a problem with it.


I do. Is the law that I must be X age?

Or is the law that my "papers" must be current to do a transaction?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelly also defended the purchase of Newcastle Brown Ale, adding: 'It's a gentleman's drink, it's not something you'd find kids drinking in a park.'

Does Newcastle beer have a different reputation in the UK or something?  Like, I get that it's not a 30 rack of genny but it's not exactly not-that either. In college, it was like one of the "fancy" options through the eyes of a 20 year old bro.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stores here have started scanning drivers licenses, no matter how fat, bald, and old you look

Do not let them do this, they do not need all your personal info for any legitimate reason.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: browneye: I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!

I live in Flint. The grocery store chain I stop at (Spartan) started a new policy recently: You MUST show valid ID for EVERY tobacco or alcohol purchase, regardless of age. They say it's because they don't want to get in trouble with the state. Personally, I don't have a problem with it.


Oh yeah, both Kroger and Meijer do that in the self checkout also (dunno about regular lanes, haven't been in one in forever). It's super annoying when I have to wait an extra 11 whole seconds for the person to come scan my ID.

/It's not
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: browneye: I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!

I live in Flint. The grocery store chain I stop at (Spartan) started a new policy recently: You MUST show valid ID for EVERY tobacco or alcohol purchase, regardless of age. They say it's because they don't want to get in trouble with the state. Personally, I don't have a problem with it.


I've never been a fan of "don't use your brain" policies.  If you cant tell the difference between a 60 year old and someone who is close to 21, you shouldn't be working a register.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if you look double the legal drinking age then you shouldn't have to show ID. But here we are carding 60yo women.

However, I merely think the policy is stupid, and just show my ID so I can get the fark home and start drinking.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nvmac: Badmoodman: Abigail Pritchard was 'humiliated' by the experience

A 60-year old and not flattered?

It seemed to be more about possibly buying for someone who is underage.

It may be part of the law over there, per the retailer:  "Like at any retailer, if one of our cashiers believes alcohol could potentially be purchased for a minor, they are always encouraged to take a precautionary approach and check the ID of both customers."

Weird.


That is the law in some places here too, or at least store policy (which I cannot imagine being anything too far from the law).  I have run into that a few times in the US.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanQuayle: Stores here have started scanning drivers licenses, no matter how fat, bald, and old you look

Do not let them do this, they do not need all your personal info for any legitimate reason.


"right to refuse service to any customer at any time"

Try again
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not angry that they carded her.  
She's angry that they carded her entire family, and refused to sell her any alcohol because her 16y/o kid was with her.

What's the age cutoff on that rule?  Got your toddler with you, can't buy booze?  
I can understand if it was someone unrelated, but your own kids are out shopping with you and you can't buy alcohol?  That's pretty ridiculous.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Reading the article (I know, I know, this is Fark and we don't do that here), I can't tell if she just refused to show ID or they refused to sell her wine because she was shopping with her 16 year old daughter. If it's the first, she's dumb. But if it's the second, which is indicated by the second anecdote, that sounds like a store problem.


Yeah, I found that confusing, too.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town where I live every restaurant, grocery store, convenience store, bar, and package store IDs everyone. They don't care how old or young you look, but if you are buying alcohol you will get IDed .

/now I want a Newcastle
//some articles are quite worthwhile
///for binge drinking
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The complaint is about being denied a sale when accompanied by minors. It's a stupid rule. People actually buying alcohol for minors aren't going to have them standing in line with them.

Also, most of you are far too easily mislead by headlines.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could just ditch the stupid age requirement law for buying alcohol. Then nobody would ever have to waste their time on stories like this.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanQuayle: Stores here have started scanning drivers licenses, no matter how fat, bald, and old you look

Do not let them do this, they do not need all your personal info for any legitimate reason.


I mean, your only other option is to not go there.

Eventually you'll run out of places to not go to.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on everybody here saying they have to show ID to buy booze, then how do minorities obtain liquor in the U.S.? I'm told that it's racist to show ID to vote because black and brown people can't obtain them for some reason or another.
 
Tylak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Reading the article (I know, I know, this is Fark and we don't do that here), I can't tell if she just refused to show ID or they refused to sell her wine because she was shopping with her 16 year old daughter. If it's the first, she's dumb. But if it's the second, which is indicated by the second anecdote, that sounds like a store problem.


This ^

/also, username...
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: nvmac: Badmoodman: Abigail Pritchard was 'humiliated' by the experience

A 60-year old and not flattered?

It seemed to be more about possibly buying for someone who is underage.

It may be part of the law over there, per the retailer:  "Like at any retailer, if one of our cashiers believes alcohol could potentially be purchased for a minor, they are always encouraged to take a precautionary approach and check the ID of both customers."

Weird.

That is the law in some places here too, or at least store policy (which I cannot imagine being anything too far from the law).  I have run into that a few times in the US.


Wow, that's a helluva presumin' law there.

I guess if related to the knowledge of a crime being committed, but you put the retailer in the position of having some mechanism/knowledge to do that.  Cameras and full time monitoring I suppose?  Or, make it easy and just card everyone in the group and determine based on the lowest age?  I took my teenage kids to supermarkets and bought alcohol, it was never consumed by them.  That shiat is mine!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Liquor store by my house has to scan a valid ID or the POS won't let them complete the sale. Don't matter how old you are or you look, gotta scan the id. "can't I just tell you my " dob? ". " Does your voice have a barcode? No? Gotta scan it"

It's really not that big of a damn deal, but I see people whining about it all the damn time


Jeez that's kind of harsh the cashier is just trying to do their job no reason to call them a piece of shiat
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clerks and restaurant workers are forced to enforce this under threat of fines and jail.

I got a ticket once for accepting a police sting's college ID as evidence she was over 21.  I figured colleges issued four-year ID's and her's expired the next year, figured most people graduate at 22.  It was a dumb judgement call and the company knew it. They kept me employed.  They had seen me get yelled at plenty of times by "guests" who wouldn't produce any ID and considered this a bad judgement call.

Apparently the student the police used wasn't supposed to get creative and show me an alternative ID at all. Maybe it's considered entrapment?  I heard she got a stern talking to from someone who worked in the police department, but it didn't matter to me.  I still had to go to court twice before the charge was dropped and paid $350 in court costs.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cashier:  Can I see your ID, please?
Me:  Of course. Here you go.
Cashier: Thanks.

Don't make the cashier's life any more difficult than it probably already is.  Don't be an ass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Based on everybody here saying they have to show ID to buy booze, then how do minorities obtain liquor in the U.S.? I'm told that it's racist to show ID to vote because black and brown people can't obtain them for some reason or another.


They steal it, duh. Just like they did the election.

/s

// sucks I have to say /s
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: browneye: I don't get it. She looked younger than 60 so they asked for ID? I would think that would be a compliment.

Years ago I got asked for ID when I tried to enter Motor City Casino. I was 41 years old. The guy looked at my driver's license and went "Whoo-hoo!" I was flattered.

\Black don't crack!

I live in Flint. The grocery store chain I stop at (Spartan) started a new policy recently: You MUST show valid ID for EVERY tobacco or alcohol purchase, regardless of age. They say it's because they don't want to get in trouble with the state. Personally, I don't have a problem with it.


Yeah, this seems a pretty reasonable CYA policy, especially if you know that other places in the area have been dinged recently. I may look young for 41, but I'm well past the age where I'd ever be mistaken for under 21, and I still get carded at some places here in Philly. I just assume it's company policy and out of the hands of the service worker when it happens. Shockingly, it's never occurred to me to take it personally, much less talk to the media about it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Liquor store by my house has to scan a valid ID or the POS won't let them complete the sale. Don't matter how old you are or you look, gotta scan the id. "can't I just tell you my " dob? ". " Does your voice have a barcode? No? Gotta scan it"

It's really not that big of a damn deal, but I see people whining about it all the damn time


So what happens if the ID is not in a form their system can scan?  Can it handle passports, foreign ID, etc.?

Not to mention being unable to buy alcohol if you've lost your ID, even if you have a temporary paper replacement (unless you live somewhere where they can print the real thing on the spot) and are clearly old enough.

And despite all this paranoia, underage drinking is still gonna happen.
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Tennessee (I know, I know), you get carded everywhere. I'm 65 and totally gray headed. No one other than Helen Keller is mistaking me for under 21 and I still get carded at most restaurants. The grocery stores have to enter your DOB at the register when buying beer or wine.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the part about retail hell that made me the most stabby. POS system required a driver's license if a customer wanted to write a check, which it would retain for a full year after it was entered. Of course this was an egregious sin on the level of asking for a phone number to process a return, or mentioning the metric system, and the ragespittle of the mentally derelict flew all the same.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Reading the article (I know, I know, this is Fark and we don't do that here), I can't tell if she just refused to show ID or they refused to sell her wine because she was shopping with her 16 year old daughter. If it's the first, she's dumb. But if it's the second, which is indicated by the second anecdote, that sounds like a store problem.


That's the annoying bullshiat of the "straw purchase" rules. Eat shiat, assholes. If you need to buy alcohol with your groceries you don't always have the luxury of leaving your kids home with a babysitter just so you can buy a bottle of wine.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: We could just ditch the stupid age requirement law for buying alcohol. Then nobody would ever have to waste their time on stories like this.


B/c we'd all be dead when a drunk 14 year old runs a big rig through our houses?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Reading the article (I know, I know, this is Fark and we don't do that here), I can't tell if she just refused to show ID or they refused to sell her wine because she was shopping with her 16 year old daughter. If it's the first, she's dumb. But if it's the second, which is indicated by the second anecdote, that sounds like a store problem.


My money is on her refusing to show her ID, then leaving the store in a huff. I also guarantee she now feels "humiliated" because she caused a huge scene and everyone else was looking at her like a crazy person.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA it sounds like they were trying to imply that she was purchasing the alcohol for the sixteen yo, since they asked for her ID also. That is very much an insult, and I would have definitely made a scene also.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought two bottles of wine for my daughter, with my daughter, (with our groceries, too!) yesterday and I didn't get carded.
Probably because my daughter is in her 40s?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: The complaint is about being denied a sale when accompanied by minors. It's a stupid rule. People actually buying alcohol for minors aren't going to have them standing in line with them.

Also, most of you are far too easily mislead by headlines.


That's the weird thing. If you give money to some hobo to buy you booze, you tell him why you want and wait at the door. Or out in the parking lot. People standing right there are the least likely to be doing anything dishonest. Unless of course they are teens totally snickering.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In general, boycotts are only effective when the store actually wants you to come back. In this case it sounds like she's doing them a favor by shopping elsewhere.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: 151: Liquor store by my house has to scan a valid ID or the POS won't let them complete the sale. Don't matter how old you are or you look, gotta scan the id. "can't I just tell you my " dob? ". " Does your voice have a barcode? No? Gotta scan it"

It's really not that big of a damn deal, but I see people whining about it all the damn time

So what happens if the ID is not in a form their system can scan?  Can it handle passports, foreign ID, etc.?

Not to mention being unable to buy alcohol if you've lost your ID, even if you have a temporary paper replacement (unless you live somewhere where they can print the real thing on the spot) and are clearly old enough.

And despite all this paranoia, underage drinking is still gonna happen.


What happens if their dog ate their wallet?

Go somewhere else then. All these hyperbolic theoreticals, just to whine about scanning an id. Christ.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Moose out front: We could just ditch the stupid age requirement law for buying alcohol. Then nobody would ever have to waste their time on stories like this.

B/c we'd all be dead when a drunk 14 year old runs a big rig through our houses?


Pretty sure there's an age limit on driving big rigs.
 
