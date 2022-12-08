 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KVOA Tucson)   Old news: rainbow fentanyl. New hotness: "...a mixture of meth and caffeine. The pills are more popular in Asian countries and communities and popular among the rave scene." Somebody think of the children, Yaba, Yaba, Yaba   (kvoa.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Drug, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Drug addiction, Tucson, Arizona, Narcotic, Caffeine  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 11:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, that shiat has been around for decades. 

If you're going to rave, and if you're going to take drugs at that rave, go buy a farking testing kit and test your pills. 

You don't have better plugs than Mac Miller.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.pillreports.net/
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, basically an ECA stack?

Old news is old.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So drug dealers scour medical journals for new combinations of drugs?


Combination of meth and caffeine increase ambulatory in mice


So if makes mic3 dance it will make you dance
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1995 called, they just sold it to you as "designer mdma" and want you to not use the test strips
 
Fizpez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm having such a hard time losing weight I'd give it some thought... well no, I'd be fired instantly but still....
 
docsigma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's just my adderall and daily cup of coffee regimen, subby.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I'm having such a hard time losing weight I'd give it some thought... well no, I'd be fired instantly but still....


You work probably doesn't check for clenbutarol(spelling)
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Apparently the club kids in Europe are tooting a mixture of MDMA and ketamine that they like to call Pink Cocaine since it typically contains added food coloring. I guess the old maxim needs to be updated to "If its too chemically then you're too old".
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image image 640x622]


Zed's dead, baby.  Zed's dead.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.