"It gets really, really tiny"
47
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot showers are a sign of civilization. If I wanted to live in the stone age I would take cold showers.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An outdoor "cold" shower here in Canucklestan?
Icicles are kinda stabby & painful.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself Subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was an... article. I wish we had a "Pointless" or "Banal" tag.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the tail end of 2021. My wife and I had family staying over for Christmas. Twenty people all up.

Ah, so he's a superspreading asshole.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have power for 10 days after a hurricane. I still found ways to take a hot shower. I'm not giving that up.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, fark that.  If the water starts cooling down I turn it off and get out of the shower.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy the heart attack
 
BigBuzzman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble - Cold Shot (Video)
Youtube m2ou-WIxfLY
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the first several paragraphs I thought I was reading about an attractive woman with a sexy O-face. Then the author confessed to being a middle aged man. Such deception. Stopped reading there.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to alternate between the hot/cold tubs after practice and that was good for flushing lactic acid/soreness, but you would really eeeeeeaaaaase into the cold tub slowly. There was a guy in our dorm that did the same thing in the showers by alternating hot and cold water every few minutes and it made the pipes howl like a banshee - he could wake up half the dorm by showering.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Throwback to that one time George WASN'T in the pool
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a solution for that now. It's called a "water heater"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmastime is bang in the middle of summer in Sydney, Australia,

No, it's not, it's the first week of summer
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, oh why do I get the feeling that this will be the next challenge on Tiktok?
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And cold showers are just horrible. They are things to endure when you have no other choice, not enjoy.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Well, that was an... article. I wish we had a "Pointless" or "Banal" tag.


Fark user image
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you can just buy a larger or even on-demand water heater right? There is no reason to endure cold showers on the regular
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Why, oh why do I get the feeling that this will be the next challenge on Tiktok?


Video of attractive people filming themselves in the shower is not that hard to find if you want to see it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. This was a reddit douchebag from a month ago.

2. Cold showers are idiotic.

3. If unable to take a hot shower, embrace the filth. Your body adjusts. A whore's bath will do.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: FormlessOne: Well, that was an... article. I wish we had a "Pointless" or "Banal" tag.

[Fark user image 51x13]


Heh - that works. Wish iat'd get used more often.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that filter's working overtime.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: You know you can just buy a larger or even on-demand water heater right? There is no reason to endure cold showers on the regular


I got an on demand water heater. It is pretty sweet, but my previous water heater was gas powered and this is electric. Honestly the cost of electricity this thing uses costs me more per month than I spent in natural gas per month on my tank unit, as that was the only gas powered appliance I had. Looking into selling it and trading out for a nat gas on demand and seeing how that works.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MehSB
I had curly hair in my youth. while working at one of my first jobs, I let my hair grow long. We had a diverse staff, and I was friendly with everyone and quite a smart ass to boot. Well, the Vietnamese ladies would always ask me how I get my hair so curly, and I would tell them that I take cold showers, as cold as it will go, which of course wasn't true, it was natural.  So, I would always get a chuckle thinking that these women might be taking cold showers to get their hair to be anything but straight.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I certainly prefer cold, frigid, freezing, arctic temperatures, I do enjoy hot showers.
For the desired effects, there's spironolactone.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some should really tell this guy about schizophrenia
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Yeah, fark that.  If the water starts cooling down I turn it off and get out of the shower.


Yep. That's the signal to get out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CigaretteSmokingMan: C18H27NO3: Yeah, fark that.  If the water starts cooling down I turn it off and get out of the shower.

Yep. That's the signal to get out.


That or the sound of a toilet flushing
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Invincible: You know you can just buy a larger or even on-demand water heater right? There is no reason to endure cold showers on the regular


And if you can't afford it, just buy more money!
 
gonegirl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My sleazy apartment building had no heat or hot water from Thanksgiving through the following Monday. On Sunday, we also lost electricity for about three hours, so space heaters were no longer an option.

I gave up and went out to the movies, but I hadn't been washing that well for a few days (because no hot water), so I first took a freezing cold shower by the light of a kerosene lamp. It all felt very frontiersy.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In the Summer I'll take a warm shower and when I'm done I'll turn off the hot water and let the cold water run over me until I feel like I'm gonna die, then turn it off.  It is very refreshing doing it that way.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks, but I took enough cold showers that year I lived below the professional cheerleader and her girlfriend.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Some should really tell this guy about schizophrenia


Bet ya can't.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

delysid25: Invincible: You know you can just buy a larger or even on-demand water heater right? There is no reason to endure cold showers on the regular

I got an on demand water heater. It is pretty sweet, but my previous water heater was gas powered and this is electric. Honestly the cost of electricity this thing uses costs me more per month than I spent in natural gas per month on my tank unit, as that was the only gas powered appliance I had. Looking into selling it and trading out for a nat gas on demand and seeing how that works.


Had one in my last place. They're good. Though mine was a on demand gas linked to a solar panel that was supposed to heat the tank before the gas booster kicked in on demand. Problem was if the tank was cooler (winter or cloudy) it then used mains electricity to heat the tank. Horrible expensive. Avoid that setup.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that the writer of that article, Mark Serrels,
achieved his goal...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...of hitting every key on his keyboard that he intended to.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Some should really tell this guy about schizophrenia


Yeah, first thing I took from reading. They need help.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: It was the tail end of 2021. My wife and I had family staying over for Christmas. Twenty people all up.

Ah, so he's a superspreading asshole.


You wear a homemade Ukrainian flag mask when you're alone in your car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Christmastime is bang in the middle of summer in Sydney, Australia,

No, it's not, it's the first week of summer


ackshually, it depends how seasons are defined. Astronomical summer indeed begins at the solstice and ends at the equinox (whichever is appropriate for your hemisphere). Historically, though, the solstice has been considered the middle of summer, hence "A Midsummer Night's Dream" which takes place near a solstice. Similarly, for those of us in the upright hemisphere, we're coming up on Midwinter on December 21.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Yeah, fark that.  If the water starts cooling down I turn it off and get out of the shower.


Sounds like you need a hot water on demand system!

/I have one.  It was great for the first couple years when we switched over, but the mixer valve eventually started having problems, and when the apartment complex changed it they went with the absolute cheapest model they could find, so it does a horrible job.  Instead of a steady warm shower I get a steaming hot shower... if I turn it down from scalding, it doesn't draw enough hot water so the tank stops making it, and in a minute or so it gets cold.  There is a device they could install- better systems have a return pipe to reheat it, some systems have a direct information connection to the heater from the tap, but there is a device that you install at the faucet end that works like a little mini thermostat that clicks on to draw a small amount of hot water when the water in the pipe gets too cold.  Raises your energy bill a tiny bit though.  I guess our tanks do have a mode that keeps a reserve hot at all time, but again, it takes more energy (it does heat up pretty quick.)  Ideally, the pipes would be insulated, you'd have a small heating unit and a smallish reserve hot water tank, and an electronic thermostat that could more closely regulate the water temperature, but you aren't going to get that at the lower end... but if I play with the hot and cold water I can get a very long hot shower... just interrupted every so often by bursts of cold.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

delysid25: Invincible: You know you can just buy a larger or even on-demand water heater right? There is no reason to endure cold showers on the regular

I got an on demand water heater. It is pretty sweet, but my previous water heater was gas powered and this is electric. Honestly the cost of electricity this thing uses costs me more per month than I spent in natural gas per month on my tank unit, as that was the only gas powered appliance I had. Looking into selling it and trading out for a nat gas on demand and seeing how that works.


I bought a Rinnai tankless, and other than waiting a bit at my furthest faucets, it is wonderful. I know you can install various loops/pumps and other schemes to address that but I can wait the 30-45 seconds. The showers are all close enough that it's not noticable and you get an essentially unlimited supply
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Scenes From A Hat
Youtube 3OK3h3a2cX4
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: chitownmike: Christmastime is bang in the middle of summer in Sydney, Australia,

No, it's not, it's the first week of summer

ackshually, it depends how seasons are defined. Astronomical summer indeed begins at the solstice and ends at the equinox (whichever is appropriate for your hemisphere). Historically, though, the solstice has been considered the middle of summer, hence "A Midsummer Night's Dream" which takes place near a solstice. Similarly, for those of us in the upright hemisphere, we're coming up on Midwinter on December 21.


Um, no. I sorry but you are very wrong
 
darinwil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: [YouTube video: Whose Line Is It Anyway? Scenes From A Hat]


My favorite show, lol other than Ryan, they all have so much more hair than now!
 
darinwil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darinwil: TWX: [YouTube video: Whose Line Is It Anyway? Scenes From A Hat]

My favorite show, lol other than Ryan, they all have so much more hair than now!


Maybe Ryan takes cold showers preserving his hair!
 
