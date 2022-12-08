 Skip to content
(CBC)   Oh great, now we're going to have a hot dog shortage   (cbc.ca) divider line
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Snoop Dogg Jokes: "if that's how they make hot dogs 🌭 I'll never eat another hot dog 🌭 again!" 🤣
Youtube XUwk_kcHO88
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
no
 
farknozzle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What. The. Actual. fark?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just gonna say that our culture sells ranchers as being the backbone of America. They are some of the most farked up people I know. Some are downright weird like this fellow, and others are flatout psychopaths. A few are pretty normal people. Cowboy culture is not what it is often portrayed as in the American ideal.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a step up from hooking them up to car batteries.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Dawson Creek"

Oh, ok. That explains it.
This is likely a symptom of eking out an existence in that desolate wasteland.
Might even be a phase that goes away once the summer thaw starts.
The Big City doctors probably have medication that would help.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't block the weed with your afterbirth coffin
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OddObject
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It would have cost you $0 not to post this, and yet...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Some people are totally disgusted and walk away, horrified. Some are amazed."

Sounds like good art to me.
 
adj_m
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll take "Something you find in a basement moments before being turned into a skin suit for 500, Alex".
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honestly, this type of art is going to waste in a dispensary. It should be displayed in a more public place that is frequented by all peoples, irregardless of class, race, gender, or creed. Like the local supermarket. Inside where people normally pick up the cart.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought the making of hot dogs was common knowledge now:

Pig lips, snail entrails, puppy dog tears, human afterbirths, bee knees, and red dye #2.
 
