 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   If you're going to bribe a member of your jury, it's best not to nod and wink at them when you're brought into court   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Jury, today's convictions, Old Bailey, fellow juror Dominyk Maggs, Not proven, similar conduct, City of London, Judge  
•       •       •

1160 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought this was going to be a story on Rudy or some other Trumper.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, you can't be friendly and welcoming? Excuse me, I thought this was America. Oh... It's the UK? Never mind. Sarcky bastards
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.i.p.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he really? *reads article* hahahahaa!
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy Ritchie wanted for questioning.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The appropriate gesture for bribery is finger guns. The holstering motion is optional
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What, playful finger guns are too much, now?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The appropriate gesture for bribery is finger guns. The holstering motion is optional


Simulpost?
[Shoots finger gun at Pastra]
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nod's as good as a wink nudge nudge
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Lorraine Frisby"

NO ONE IS NAMED THAT
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always choose one jury member to nod and wink at, even if I haven't bribed them.  Makes for good fun.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
paragraphfilms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, I'm merely romancing the jury.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


..to a blind horse.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ye gods, a criminal mastermind this guy ain't.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the people vs martin sugar
Youtube -29DXPe3OBo
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's why you gotta be all subtle like this.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.