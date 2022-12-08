 Skip to content
(sidneydailynews.com)
40
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in my day we did we did duck and cover for the A bomb, but at least no one was ever killed by a school shooter.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really struggle to not absolutely seethe with rage every time one of the kids' schools emails us to tell us they're doing active shooter drills.

What a shiathole. Thanks gun-nuts.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't read the article, are the cops still standing on the street waiting to go in?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What fake exercise. The dude isn't wearing a maga hat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Back in my day we did we did duck and cover for the A bomb, but at least no one was ever killed by a school shooter.


Or an A bomb

/ well, not in the US
/// well, not directly.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I didn't read the article, are the cops still standing on the street waiting to go in?


Nah, they need to go inside while there isn't a shooter so they can scope out the good hiding spots.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not fooled subby - you never exercised
I keed I keed
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: I really struggle to not absolutely seethe with rage every time one of the kids' schools emails us to tell us they're doing active shooter drills.

What a shiathole. Thanks gun-nuts.


Profitieren Über Alles
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to train the next generation of school shooters somehow.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


No.

It's going to damage these kids mental health at the very least.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

No.

It's going to damage these kids mental health at the very least.


Forgot about the teachers too
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Pffft! Totally! Ask Alec Baldwin
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6.

Did they do a drill to teach kids how to get away from sexual assault by the priests?
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When ordinary people do farked up things, farked up things become ordinary
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the hardest working cops around. When they aren't protecting the schools, they're in online chat rooms pretending to be 14 year old girls looking to 'date' mature gentlemen.

d31029zd06w0t6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle
Youtube IKqXu-5jw60
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Their kids.  It doesn't matter.  As long as the police are safe.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Not really, it's against the most basic rules of gun safety. However, if there's decent clearance, the barrel is clear, and the rounds really are blanks then it shouldn't result in damage (note that I'm refusing to say "it would be fine").

Given the other descriptions in the article, I'll give them the benefit of the doubt though. Firing the blanks towards the floor or ceiling while simply pointing at the target would accomplish the same effect: the blanks were used for a sound atmosphere for everyone not getting "shot".
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

No.

It's going to damage these kids mental health at the very least.


They are creating the next set of school shooters.  It's an endless loop.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/let's reset
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls. ... The students energized the space further by screaming and diverting first responders' attention to multiple points.

Yeah I farking bet the kids were screaming.

I think it (the exercise) went really well. It looked chaotic like it would be for real, and I thought it was very realistic and our officers felt like they were challenged, and some mistakes were made but they were corrected, and I think we learned a lot of things today

Oh yeah, the kids learned quite a bit. Different school but the kids learned to say goodbye to their parents while they had a chance

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do not cross into that one particular cop's ass.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Probably not. Just another recruiting tool for the badge wielding psycho types. One of the perks of the job is now terrorizing helpless school children in a training exercise, then not actually do anything if the real thing happens.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

Pffft! Totally! Ask Alec Baldwin


Or Brandon Lee.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


I'm pretty sure it violates most of the rules of gun safety.

But since cops are immune from consequences any unfortunate magazine mix ups will be the responsibility of the school district.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldernell: Back in my day we did we did duck and cover for the A bomb, but at least no one was ever killed by a school shooter.


I thought we were meant to lie down or put a paper bag over our head or something.

If you like, yes.

Will that help?

No.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I grew up in a poor neighborhood in the Northeast in the 1960s and 1970s, with drugs, gangs and other issues. Saw a few dead bodies in my neighborhood, two in the next block from a gambling game gone wrong.

Most of the time back then it was rare to even see gang members with guns. If they had beef they would go hand to hand or with other weapons. Guns were considered cowardly. Schools and school grounds were considered off-limits. Take whatever issues you had with another person outside.

At no time were we ever concerned with some asshole coming into our schools with a gun to shoot children.
Now these kids have f'king DRILLS. An entire generation is growing up with PTSD before they hit puberty. This is some bullshat.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They didn't even have litter boxes or chew toys for us back when I was in school! Can you even imagine?!

/s
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know. That kind of exercises might even get the pudgy kids moving.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [YouTube video: Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle]


Depends a lot on the weapon and how far away you are. Sitting in the hallway won't protect you from a tornado either. In both cases it's to protect you from glass and debris.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?


Looks like a blank adaptor on the muzzle in the pic in TFA, so probably firing blanks w/o any fake bullet in front of the charge, so...yes.

/provided everyone follows proper prep and procedure, so maybe
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

Probably not. Just another recruiting tool for the badge wielding psycho types. One of the perks of the job is now terrorizing helpless school children in a training exercise, then not actually do anything if the real thing happens.


Only a matter of time until a shooter waits for one of these exercises, and attacks while every cop in the county is there and loaded with blanks...
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do these drills?  Just call your local SWAT team
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ will repost this until each of them retire in disgrace
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meat0918: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

No.

It's going to damage these kids mental health at the very least.


Is it really?  Is mental health that fragile that a planned active shooter drill with an actor will damage their mental health?   Every one of these kids have seen the news coverage of schools getting shot up I would think it gives them peace of mind that they have some experience on what to do and that the school has a plan.

I have been through many school fire drills, bus saftey drills, nuclear attack drills where I hid under my desk and others where you went in the hall and faced the wall.  None of this traumatized any of us, it was just a drill.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: meat0918: Chuck87: FTA: All the participants involved took the drill seriously and tension mounted as the actor with a gun entered through door two of the school, slowly and methodically tugging on each classroom door and occasionally shooting blanks at student volunteers that echoed throughout the silent halls.

Is this safe?

No.

It's going to damage these kids mental health at the very least.

Is it really?  Is mental health that fragile that a planned active shooter drill with an actor will damage their mental health?   Every one of these kids have seen the news coverage of schools getting shot up I would think it gives them peace of mind that they have some experience on what to do and that the school has a plan.

I have been through many school fire drills, bus saftey drills, nuclear attack drills where I hid under my desk and others where you went in the hall and faced the wall.  None of this traumatized any of us, it was just a drill.


I grew up in a community that was absolutely leveled by a tornado while I was in second grade. You bet your ass kids freaked out every time there was a drill after that.

Stop trying to make this shiat normal. The tornado was a freak occurrence and couldn't have been prevented. We absolutely cannot say that about gun problems in this country.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: I really struggle to not absolutely seethe with rage every time one of the kids' schools emails us to tell us they're doing active shooter drills.

What a shiathole. Thanks gun-nuts.


Thank gun grabbers too.  Because we could have a system to prevent fark nuts from getting guns. But no, "We're not going to take away your guns <scoff>" "We're just having a common sense ban of all guns that have triggers"
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was in school they only had fire drills and would test the emergency air raid/storm siren every couple months.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
California earthquake drills were just nuclear war drills. But yes, we got a quake or two during school. In college, professor paused for the shaking, then kept going, b/c his lecture was THAT important.
 
