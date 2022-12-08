 Skip to content
(Guardian)   London has activated its severe weather emergency protocol as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -3C during the week, or 26F reedom units   (theguardian.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicky for store
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not my store
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in.


Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.


Yeah, we've made it down into the twenties several times already this winter. It's been a while since we've seen the teens - let alone 0 or negative F - though. I remember those being a lot more common when I was a kid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This definitively disproves global warming!
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fahrenheit, a unit as American as ApfelKuchen.

Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.

I wonder if instead of mA, that would use something stupid like AcreAmps, etc.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This definitively disproves global warming!


Gonna crack open this old tank of refrigerant I found in the basement to celebrate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Fahrenheit, a unit as American as ApfelKuchen.

Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.

I wonder if instead of mA, that would use something stupid like AcreAmps, etc.


Rhode Islands per fortnight.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok, so in my city in the US it's currently -4C / 24F. And it may not get much warmer with a storm front moving in.  I expect this kind of weather this time of year. But maybe I should be panicking. Maybe I should have been panicking all along!

/dogs and cats living together!
//mass hysteria!
///three!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As an engineer and computer scientist, I measure temperature in binary.
 
jbuist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.


I'm gonna need that in cheeseburgers per eagle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.


They can't use their coal-fired stoves since Churchill killed 10,000 people in 1952.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.


It provides emergency accommodation for the homeless.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As an engineer and computer scientist, I measure temperature in binary.


Do you measure in binary or store in binary?
 
Not again 5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't take the heat, can't handle the cold.  Houses aren't built to handle moisture, either.  Sounds like Brits have a housing issue.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Clicky for store
[Fark user image 816x816]
/not my store


After working with computers, and different ways of keeping the damn things cool, it has switched my brain to measuring temperatures in Celsius.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.

It provides emergency accommodation for the homeless.


Governments do that?

Is this some sort of commie compassion?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: foo monkey: As an engineer and computer scientist, I measure temperature in binary.

Do you measure in binary or store in binary?


(0x^A & 0x^A)
 
dywed88
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Ok, so in my city in the US it's currently -4C / 24F. And it may not get much warmer with a storm front moving in.  I expect this kind of weather this time of year. But maybe I should be panicking. Maybe I should have been panicking all along!

/dogs and cats living together!
//mass hysteria!
///three!


It's almost like different locations have different climates.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Ok, so in my city in the US it's currently -4C / 24F. And it may not get much warmer with a storm front moving in.  I expect this kind of weather this time of year. But maybe I should be panicking. Maybe I should have been panicking all along!

/dogs and cats living together!
//mass hysteria!
///three!


Weather is like the British royal dating pool. Everything is relative.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's when I stop wearing shorts to work. Yes I'm a fatty fat fat McFatterson.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many Olympic-size Pools is that?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Celsius: 0 degrees is freezing point of water at sea level
Kelvin: 0 degrees is, well, really zero degrees
Fahrenheit: 0 degrees is how cold I can get it in my laboratory.

Despite this, I still really only have an intuitive grasp of the F. scale.
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.


For the uninitiated it's the Gulf Stream, pulling up warm water from the Gulf of Mexico to Britain and NW Europe.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
-3C/26F is an emergency? That's just an average January night in NYC.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.


English houses are built with brick, that has shockingly low levels of insulation. Even a 12" thick brick wall has an R value of about 1, you *maybe* get up to about 2 once you add in plaster, lath, incidental air gaps and so on.

Most of the time this works for the UK because  the enormous thermal mass evens out temperatures, which works when your average winter day is in the high 40's and average summer day is in the high 60's, and most houses are built in pairs or rows, so you're not losing or gaining heat on all sides.

Then everything goes to shiat in the occasional year when it's either really hot or really cold.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: BretMavrik: The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in.

Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin


Engines stop runnin, but I have no fear,
 
Merltech
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields


Hey, if we're measuring length in football fields, we'll need to do temperature in Kelvins:
dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisispete: Driedsponge: It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.

For the uninitiated it's the Gulf Stream, pulling up warm water from the Gulf of Mexico to Britain and NW Europe.


And it's slowing down....
 
sojourner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.


Bills have quadrupled this year and the poorest part of the population are already having to choose between food and heating with more modest cool weather. Not putting the heating on when it's 10+ degrees out is uncomfortable but when it's below freezing it's life threatening.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Envoy: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I know there is a lack of AC there, but don't you Brits have heaters?
Of is this about fuel shortages?

And no, I did not read tfa.

It provides emergency accommodation for the homeless.

Governments do that?

Is this some sort of commie compassion?


That far-left agenda, at it again.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: thisispete: Driedsponge: It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.

For the uninitiated it's the Gulf Stream, pulling up warm water from the Gulf of Mexico to Britain and NW Europe.

And it's slowing down....


Finally, we will destroy the British Empire and get rid of hurricanes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sorceror: remember those being a lot more common when I was a kid.


Then again, I grew up in northern Illinois and currently live in western Oregon.

My heat pump is useless when it hits freezing outside. It spends as much time defrosting itself as it does pumping heat.  The defrost cycle runs the resistance heaters, which draw four times as much power as the heat pump. So, it's a losing proposition.

Guess I'll turn on the gas fireplace again. It's only one room, but it's where my desk is located. Plus, the dogs LOVE the Warm Spot.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: TypoFlyspray: thisispete: Driedsponge: It always amazes me how much different England's climate is from the Great Lakes region, despite it being nearly 8 degrees further north in latitude (London vs Lake Ontario).

I understand the deeper reasons behind it, but it always sticks out as one of those 'surface-level incongruities' nature so often likes to present us with.

For the uninitiated it's the Gulf Stream, pulling up warm water from the Gulf of Mexico to Britain and NW Europe.

And it's slowing down....

Finally, we will destroy the British Empire and get rid of hurricanes.


Gonna kill about 90% of the species in the Atlantic when it shuts down and the who ocean goes anoxic.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
... North Atlantic, who = whole. Damn my fat fingers.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not again 5: Can't take the heat, can't handle the cold.  Houses aren't built to handle moisture, either.  Sounds like Brits have a housing issue.


Many houses are insulated against the cold, the problem is affording to heat them which is what this emergency payment is about. It goes out automatically to those on welfare and low incomes in an attempt to get them to use their heating and not die. 

And insulating against the cold and not having enough summer to warrant AC means that in a blistering period in summer we all get a bit hot and bothered. Besides, if you can't afford to run your heating in winter you're not going to afford to run AC in the summer.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

damageddude: -3C/26F is an emergency? That's just an average January night in NYC.


In the article, its not some huge emergency.  It's the lowest level of weather warning, and explicitly means that the weather impact will be "low" according to their official definition.  Basically, the headline here is wildly misleading.

In the article, the main thing they're doing is trying extra hard to make sure that the homeless have some place to get out of the cold now that the temp is dropping a bit.  Seems pretty reasonable.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Fahrenheit, a unit as American as ApfelKuchen.

Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.

I wonder if instead of mA, that would use something stupid like AcreAmps, etc.


fancybooklearninlady.jpg

Believe it or not a lot of us speak metric. It just isn't spoken as an official langwuj and I've had a stroke hat potato.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: AlphaG33k: Fahrenheit, a unit as American as ApfelKuchen.

Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.

I wonder if instead of mA, that would use something stupid like AcreAmps, etc.

Rhode Islands per fortnight.


Slices per moon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As an engineer...


So many things just clicked into place
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This definitively disproves global warming!


for me to poop on!
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Celsius: 0 degrees is freezing point of water at sea level
Kelvin: 0 degrees is, well, really zero degrees
Fahrenheit: 0 degrees is how cold I can get it in my laboratory.

Despite this, I still really only have an intuitive grasp of the F. scale.


There is no real benefit to C or F either way, whatever you are more familiar with with make sense to you.

Same goes for any individual units. An inch isn't any better or worse than a centimetre and a pound isn't any better or worse than a kilogram. Etc, etc.

It is the metric system that is superior. The relationships between units and conversions etc is the advantage. And, yes , the entire rest of the world using it is a major advantage as it in our increasingly interconnected world, the vast majority of people will have to work with those that were raised with metric.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Fahrenheit, a unit as American as ApfelKuchen.

Now, let's measure the length of the thread here in football fields, 747s, hippos, library of congresses, anything but metric.

I wonder if instead of mA, that would use something stupid like AcreAmps, etc.


Celsius is based on the freeze and boil points of fresh water.

Fahrenheit is based on the freeze and boil points of salt water.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
-3, or as we call it up here "not a bad day for December."
 
