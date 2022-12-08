 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Northwest copies NC in worst Transformers remake   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This stinks of a coordinated effort by the Boogaloo boys or a similar "accelerationist" movement
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm looking forward to the "pOweR sTaShun DamMaGe WiLl cONtInoo NtiL yaLL sToP peRsecOoTin DoNald TRumP" cut out from letters in Preppers Monthly.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Terrorists gonna terrorist, and because they're right wing the government will let them get away with i.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida was targetted in September.

https://twitter.com/nsjwire/status/1600835696498876416?s=46&t=seBN8bXhDYZHy9ppU1VOVQ

At least 2 substations in Florida were targets in September and a combined $75,000 reward is being offered in the Moore County, NC substation attacks. nsjonline.com/article/2022/1... #NCPOL #NCGOV
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably Russians or Russian sympathizers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You'd think substations would be better built, they could get hit w/ random collateral fire from the nearest school shooting. Have to just assume it'll get shot up, and build accordingly.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The irony of ironies? The places that end up impacted are the more rural areas which are "redder" in every state of the union. The substations in the densely populated areas are not easy targets. Even if they aren't "guarded" or hardened, more people makes it difficult to do this kind of thing without being seen.
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So when do we see the tweet from Mayo Traitor Gangreen orchestrating the whole thing
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: This stinks of a coordinated effort by the Boogaloo boys or a similar "accelerationist" movement


False flag! Antifa! Pizza basement! Wharrgarrbl!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Domestic extremists "have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020," according to the DHS report.


I guess when you're white you're not a terrorist, you're an "extremist".  At least they're recognizing there's a problem.  One hopes they're also doing something about it like they would if these transformer attacks corresponded to a bunch of brown dudes with beards making videos in front of a flag with funny writing instead of a bunch of white dudes with beards making angry videos in F150s about drag queens.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Probably Russians or Russian sympathizers.


Those are mostly Trump supporters...whether they know it or not.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The 2A was fun but now it's time to take the guns.

Their owners are now a danger to civilization itself.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My area in Washington lost power for about 3 hours on thanksgiving. Nice to know it was domestic terrorists. Luckily I wasn't doing anything cause I'm a loser.
 
algman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't the sheriff in NC go and pray with the perpetrators?  How could this happen again after such a swift and decisive action?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magorn: This stinks of a coordinated effort by the Boogaloo boys or a similar "accelerationist" movement


why would it be them and not someone like ELF?  It sounds like it would fit in their ideology more than a bunch of rednecks.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great way to convince people to be on your side: cut off their electricity during the winter/holidays.

Genius. LOL

Assuming these aren't people doing it just for the fark of it or as a distraction from some other illegal activity.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fuck the American Taliban.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been in several rooms while American researchers and lawyers who work with the FBI have demonstrated those kinds of attacks cannot be coordinated without the FBI knowing, and giving examples. I've also seen Canadian and Australian researchers discuss the loss of civil rights because of it. Now here is the problem:

We really do have the loss of civil rights, and police using tht tech to arrest hundreds of people under spurious pretences because of the surveillance. And yet, now, somehow, we are supposed to think the FBI can only beign investigating after the attaacks? In other words, that we, in Canada Ithe FBI and NSA surveil us too and send the RCMP after our 20-something cognitively delayed citizens, I've got to sit through concferences about the FBIs acitvites in canadian surveillance) and the USA, have lost our civil rights...for nothing? For an FBI and an NSA that ignore the incoming plans and let it happen?

We're talking about surveillance tech that Michael Hayden was all over the news descibing as necessary and effective. It's been in place for 2 decades now. So have the easy-to-obtain FISA warrants and no-knock arrest warrants and everything else. This is really big farking news, not because of the attacks themselves, but because of what it means for how the FBI is changing their protective mission, without informing the public about who is allowed through their survellance net and who is caught by it.

The fact the FBI failed to arrest the terrorists (if only the FBI would apply that word that they defined for the world's police!!), is a huge message to LGBTQ+ and white supremacist organizations across North America.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: Probably Russians or Russian sympathizers.


You can just say "conservatives". It's shorter.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Sounds like a great way to convince people to be on your side: cut off their electricity during the winter/holidays.

Genius. LOL

Assuming these aren't people doing it just for the fark of it or as a distraction from some other illegal activity.


It's almost like the reason that Iraq and Afghanistn are terroristic hellholes after 20 years of American occupation is because the American occupiers were young 19-25 year olds who embarked on a decade or two learning about the world from Iraqi and Afghani occupied chaos. And now their only political skillset is to treat their political debates as an occupation in need of insurgent response.
 
