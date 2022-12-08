 Skip to content
(Independent)   PSA: when trying to 'keep the fun going', Do NOT pour gasoline into a fire pit   (independent.co.uk)
    Florida  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another act of gross stupidity by a Floridian that caused a self own death. Florida needs to start testing  water for lead and heavy metals.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After she placed another log on the fire, she then "poured the gas into it, and it ignited and blew the can up in her hands."

You're supposed to douse the log in gasoline, then walk toward the fire and toss the log on (and run).

/s
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: After she placed another log on the fire, she then "poured the gas into it, and it ignited and blew the can up in her hands."

You're supposed to douse the log in gasoline, then walk toward the fire and toss the log on (and run).

/s


I thought the trick was to douse your clothes in gasoline, THEN tend the open fire pit.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some folks just don't know enough about chemistry, my dad did this once luckily he didn't get blowed up. He got a stern talking to from his two science literate kids.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You might say she lit up a room when she walked in.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🎶Fire woman, you're to blame🎶
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
nah, that sounds fun. hold my beer
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would say that she kept the fun going for everybody else except her and her five kids.
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given the Florida tag, Subby, you're in no position to tell the Florida Woman what she can and can't do.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nicole Foltz?  I would have figured her name would be Barbie Cued.

/ Mother of Five?
// This was no accident.
/// Scorchies!
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
talk about adding fuel to the fire

literally
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gasoline on a smoldering fire? Never do that.

This is what lighter fluid is for.
 
argylez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I had to burn brush piles back in the day, I would pour gas on the pile, then drop a match in the vapors that emanate outward.

I was made to burn a wet pile of brush in the dark one time. I had to guess where the vapor cloud was. I guessed wrong.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: 🎶Fire woman, you're to blame🎶


globalnews.caView Full Size

I'm Ian Astbury, and I approve this post.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Gasoline on a smoldering fire? Never do that.

This is what lighter fluid is for.


Or at the very least diesel.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

argylez: Darwin smiles


Mother of Five.  Darwin Facepalms
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of course not, that's dumb

You throw a propane tank into the fire from a safe distance and immediately take cover
 
Merltech
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kerosene is not bad. But used vegetable oil is easier to control.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I once poured gas into a metal cap and tried to light it up with a lighter.

spark .... spark ... spark ... WHOOOSH

I saw nothing but yellow for a second and when I my vision returned I discovered I had jumped backward a few feet and was lying on my back in the garage. 

Took stock and found I had magically avoided burning off my face or even singing my eyebrows.

why, yes, I did grow up in Florida
 
ssaoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine the level of pain of living three days with 100% burn coverage.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've done plenty of dumb gasoline-related things with bonfires. Never burned myself

/Perhaps the fire respects me, as I burn my dumbass self damn near everyday at work
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I cannot imagine the level of pain of living three days with 100% burn coverage.


I'd guess her nerves were probably fried and she was drugged up on top of it. 

Still, not the way I'd want to go.

/Probably the way I'm gonna go.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fire don't care, baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
died after a shocking fire pit accident

She poured gasoline on a fire. That this resulted in an explosion is not "shocking".
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I shouldn't have been shocked but I was when I saw an interview with the husband where he said everyone pours gas on their fires.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"NOW THAT"S A FIRE!"

"That's a fire, look at that, look at that."

"He be alright, roll Charlie 'round, roll him around."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we had a neighbor (airline pilot) who lived 4 houses down the street. He had several trees taken down and a huge pile of brush in his yard ( I think they were clearing to put in a pool), and he decided dousing everything in gas and lighting it was the way to go. Picture a 20 foot tall, 30 foot around pile of logs, branches, leaves, and brush. The fire department said he probably put 10 or more gallons of gas on it. He lit that sucker, and we felt the shockwave at our house, windows and doors rattling. He was blown backwards, and ended up with a career ending TBI. I don't believe he ever flew again after that.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My dad did this. One of the funniest memories I have before I cut him off.

We were burning logs in Arkansas. The pit was still smoldering as he poured lighter fluid on it. I was just about to say something when I heard this "whoosh" and he backpedaled fast. Then he stood there for a minute until he realized the can he was holding was on fire and flung it away.

No burns, so we got a good laugh out of it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
100% burns and died 3 days later.

Just put a bullet in my head. What a terrible way to go.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

151: I've done plenty of dumb gasoline-related things with bonfires.


Same.  You just gotta (a) make sure you're as far enough away as possible before igniting the sucker and (2) remember that the vapor is also very flammable.  You want the gas can, like, dozens of feet away and sealed before you try to do something stupid.

/I stopped doing stupid things with fire long ago
 
McFarkus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
must be kin to Eddie Murphy's Uncle Gus, and NSFW. But you already knew the NSFW part when you saw a reference to Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy - Now That's a Fire! - YouTube
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: kittyhas1000legs: After she placed another log on the fire, she then "poured the gas into it, and it ignited and blew the can up in her hands."

You're supposed to douse the log in gasoline, then walk toward the fire and toss the log on (and run).

/s

I thought the trick was to douse your clothes in gasoline, THEN tend the open fire pit.


Drink the gasoline, and nitroglycerin, jump up and down a few times, then step into the fire to kick the logs with your feet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I saw her on Tinder once.
 
bigfire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I do dumb shiat with fire all the time. That was a tragedy and I hope her family recovers from this.

Don't take chances of you have kids.
 
dlinds54
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now you tell me...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Use engine oil... burns well and the vapors are easier to handle.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear she was pretty hot.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That guy totally sounds like a grieving husband and not like a spouse killer
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Some folks just don't know enough about chemistry, my dad did this once luckily he didn't get blowed up. He got a stern talking to from his two science literate kids.


Funny enough this actually happened in FL, the state was clearly sucking his brain matter, because he should have known better. That or an early warning of the dementia a decade later he eventually died from.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd think the common phrase "pouring gasoline on a fire" would clue people in, but Americans are dum-dums.

The last 5-6 years have taught me that. Most Americans are idiots.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's amazing I survived until adulthood. Where I grew up, it wasn't really a fire unless you could see it from orbit.
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: 🎶Fire woman, you're to blame🎶


Saw The Cult during their Sonic Temple tour back in, what, 1990?

Good times.
 
