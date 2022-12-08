 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Don't want to harsh your mellow but 420 shut down until next year   (6abc.com) divider line
9
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just take the delta 8.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey-IT'S FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY!!
(Only this time, it actually is)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images.contentstack.ioView Full Size

Reefer madness
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I want GPS that gives driving directions in the voice of Kristen Wig's "The Californians" SNL character.

/yes waaay!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PennDOT shut down the Route 420 Bridge southbound (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek Wednesday night,

Darby Creek is a popular place to drown.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no!! Once I get off I-280 how will I travel on?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's the best highway to eat mushroom?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Just take the delta 8.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: What's the best highway to eat mushroom?


Personally I love i90 from Rochester to Syracuse, such easy curves, so many lanes
 
