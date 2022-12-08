 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you've ever wondered if those "round up for charity" options at the register are legitimate, check out this class-action lawsuit against CVS   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Fail, Donation, pharmaceutical giant CVS, American Diabetes Association, Accountable Fundraising, CVS's social responsibility team, Fundraising, Humanitarian aid, CVS Pharmacy locations  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they get the itemized receipt for legal services.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get so tired of this.  Our one local convenience store has a different donation request every farking month.  I never say yes when they ask... I'm in there every day, you think they'd get the hint
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, round up, and tipping are both scams to get you to pay for the employers expenses.  If you want to donate, do it directly, don't expect a corporation to do it for you (without some kind of fee or loophole).
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Every dollar you donate saves us from donating a dollar!"
 
patricula
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone didn't read all the fine print...

andyludlum.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer grift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?


FTFY
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?


It's EXACTLY the reason I've never hit that button. ESPECIALLY if I happen to be in a Walmart.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Introducing its pledge, CVS's social responsibility team said the donations would support families dealing with diabetes and fund research to eradicate health disparities.

What CVS's social responsibility team may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Yeah, round up, and tipping are both scams to get you to pay for the employers expenses.  If you want to donate, do it directly, don't expect a corporation to do it for you (without some kind of fee or loophole).


I'll tip, that goes directly to the person responsible for good service I have received.

I refuse to wittingly help any corporation in it's quest for a tax write-off.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
John Oliver covered this awhile ago.  The money you give them they donate as theirs and write it off on their taxes.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phygz: NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?

It's EXACTLY the reason I've never hit that button. ESPECIALLY if I happen to be in a Walmart.


Me too.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The suit will be tossed since they are not required to disclose the details;  all that matters is the money goes ot ht e Charity.  Besides any reasonable person would know that is how corporations fund their donations
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Yeah, round up, and tipping are both scams to get you to pay for the employers expenses.  If you want to donate, do it directly, don't expect a corporation to do it for you (without some kind of fee or loophole).


Kroger does a thing where you buy a physical bag of food that is donated to a local food bank. I've bought the bags and helped distribute them when volunteering at the food bank so I know they actually are sent.

/ not sure if that's a local thing or if they do it nationally
// bastards probably still write it off their taxes though
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ronald McDonald house is still legitimately something you should round up for.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moroning: John Oliver covered this awhile ago.  The money you give them they donate as theirs and write it off on their taxes.


He covered it wrong then.

If it goes into their coffers and they use it to donate to the ADA, then they have to book the revenue as well as the deduction.   Should be a wash.

If it goes directly to ADA, they don't get to count it as their contribution.
 
phedex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
im cheap enough that i only do it when its a couple cents up, just to see the round number.  if it's like... 60, 70  cents, no way.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?


But that's ok. Otherwise, that money gets booked as income and the corporation has to pay tax on that income if it shows up as profit. The deduction is roughly equal to the amount of money that they then donate. (Technically, the corporation can probably deduct some ancillary expenses, like credit card fees and some of the actual cost of sending the money to the charity).

It's pretty much a net-zero on the corporations taxes, and the charity supposedly gets some money (though in this case, it's a bit questionable.)
 
KingPorter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At our local small town grocery store it's a continuous thing.  Some of the causes are a little iffy/have political alignment.  But our First Responders (EMS - I'm one of them) do it a couple times a year and we DO get all of the money from it.  Since we're funded largely by donations, it does have an impact.

Trust, but verify?
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny how every store implemented this irritation at the same time credit card use became nearly ubiquitous, helped along by covid. When you're using a card, rounding the payment amount is meaningless.

How much cut of these "donations" is the store getting to make it worth their while to embed this irritation into their point of sale systems?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bet they were writing that off with one hand while raising prices with the other, too.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?


I didn't miss it. I just assume. for example, tRump.org
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phygz: MrSplifferton: Yeah, round up, and tipping are both scams to get you to pay for the employers expenses.  If you want to donate, do it directly, don't expect a corporation to do it for you (without some kind of fee or loophole).

I'll tip, that goes directly to the person responsible for good service I have received.

I refuse to wittingly help any corporation in it's quest for a tax write-off.


Here is the thing about tipping, everyone is asking for one now.  Drive through, add tip.  Fireworks stall, add tip.  I even saw an online store ask for tips for their warehouse workers.
It's gotten beyond ridiculous at this point.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also get to use that $10 million customer gift as a tax write-off.

Why does everyone always miss that part?


No they don't. It would be a good scam if they did but that would be tax fraud.
 
