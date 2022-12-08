 Skip to content
(CBS News) NewsFlash WNBA star Brittney Griner traded for up and coming rookie Merchant of Death plus a hostage to be named later   (cbsnews.com) divider line
182
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

182 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
not to be a bastard, but give him some polonium tea before he goes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good trade... That guy will get his another time.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1600841306560937986
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"


More like...

"NIBED UNLEASHED DEATH UPON THE ENTIRE WORLD! WE'RE ALL DOOMED!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this going to encourage Putin to continue grabbing random people just as hostages, or would he just be doing that anyway?

Either way, it's a bad idea to travel anywhere near Russia if you can avoid it.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.


I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stupid that we have to give up a murderous tool for a baskeball player.

Way to go.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm so happy some dipstick could go play basketball for a Russian oligarch and get busted for something stupid, so that a murderer could go free when we needed to get her out.

"Hey, I could make a million bucks by working in/moving to a super corrupt place that hates me, my country, and what my country stands for... what could possibly go wrong?"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

More like...

"NIBED UNLEASHED DEATH UPON THE ENTIRE WORLD! WE'RE ALL DOOMED!"


Clearly it's a little soon for talking points to be issued, so we'll have to see what it ends up being.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.


Whatever happened to that 'don't negotiate with terrorists' policy?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."


I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"



"Nice try, Brandon. But TIME already named their 'Person of the Year.'
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."


OmnomnomCookies: Hey, I'm so happy some dipstick could go play basketball for a Russian oligarch and get busted for something stupid, so that a murderer could go free when we needed to get her out.

"Hey, I could make a million bucks by working in/moving to a super corrupt place that hates me, my country, and what my country stands for... what could possibly go wrong?"


You know when you genuinely can't tell if it's satire
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.


What exactly are the new capabilities for Russia that this dude will bring to the table?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.


Not really... his specialty was moving Russian arms to other countries.

They are running short on those. He did not play the reverse game of buying arms and bringing them home.

I think that fear is incredibly misplaced.
 
someonelse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


You're right. Being thrown in a Russian prison for hash oil is not in any way comparable to her right to criticize the US.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


I've never thought about like that before.

After all, why would an African-American lesbian have complaints about America?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.


The solution is to free her and anyone else who's been kidnapped by Putin -- because that's all this was -- and then drone strike the asshole we traded at first chance.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Uranus: not to be a bastard, but give him some polonium tea before he goes.


General Radek gets shot
Youtube sDflsnm2JjM
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.


Possibly the US government does not want to tell its citizens that they can stay falsely jailed in a foreign country because keeping this other person in prison is more important
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should have traded Hershel Walker for her.  He gets so overvalued, we probably could have gotten a second round prisoner next year, too.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.


She could have not shown up to the airport with illegal contraband on her person..
She just doesn't strike me as being very smart about her surroundings, and while in a war zone when being told to leave ASAP.  For fark sake, like you can't buy more when you get out of the gulag??  BTW: hows prison been without it?  Guess you could have just gone without it for your 16 hour farking flight then.

Everything about this was stupid, and this deal is the just the icing on shiat cake.. we got taken for a farking idiot basketball player.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

someonelse: SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.

You're right. Being thrown in a Russian prison for hash oil is not in any way comparable to her right to criticize the US.


Which was her own stupid fault, unlike Paul Wheland being accused of spying, he should be the one on the plane. OR both, but her release was not worth this guy. I am sorry you don't understand that.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bad move. For so many reasons.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


I guess I am a dick too.  We are saying the false imprisonment of a famous person is worth trading to end the VALID imprisonment of a mass murderer (or at least the guy responsible for mass murder)?  I am sure her family is happy.  I am wonder what the families of the THOUSANDS of people who died because of Bout's weapons feel.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.


Eh, he'll probably end up selling leftover Russian arms to Ukraine once Putin's regime crumbles, so it's all good.
 
QFarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would be a real shame if one of the weapons he sold gets him.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."


Farkonaut: gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.

She could have not shown up to the airport with illegal contraband on her person..
She just doesn't strike me as being very smart about her surroundings, and while in a war zone when being told to leave ASAP.  For fark sake, like you can't buy more when you get out of the gulag??  BTW: hows prison been without it?  Guess you could have just gone without it for your 16 hour farking flight then.

Everything about this was stupid, and this deal is the just the icing on shiat cake.. we got taken for a farking idiot basketball player.


Yeah this time I believe the post.

/bless you fark, never change
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.

Possibly the US government does not want to tell its citizens that they can stay falsely jailed in a foreign country because keeping this other person in prison is more important


Yeah, because US freedom exists in places like Russia. How about not going to Russia?
 
jmr61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

toraque: Is this going to encourage Putin to continue grabbing random people just as hostages, or would he just be doing that anyway?

Either way, it's a bad idea to travel anywhere near Russia if you can avoid it.


Maybe don't go to Russia with illegal drugs and don't give him a chance.

It's a shame that we have to release a legitimate criminal to get her home.
 
wetrat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.

Not really... his specialty was moving Russian arms to other countries.

They are running short on those. He did not play the reverse game of buying arms and bringing them home.

I think that fear is incredibly misplaced.


Yeah, not to mention this guy's punishment is he has to go live in Russia. He'll be drafted as cannon fodder within 30 days.
 
someonelse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.

Not really... his specialty was moving Russian arms to other countries.

They are running short on those. He did not play the reverse game of buying arms and bringing them home.

I think that fear is incredibly misplaced.


Agreed. And he's been out of the arms merchant game for 13 years. Things have changed. He'll certainly try to get back in, but he'll be significantly hobbled, in obvious ways and in ways we may never know.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mangoose: NewportBarGuy: Good trade... That guy will get his another time.

I mean, we're releasing an arms dealer to a country that is the aggressor in a war. People will die because of this.

Not really... his specialty was moving Russian arms to other countries.

They are running short on those. He did not play the reverse game of buying arms and bringing them home.

I think that fear is incredibly misplaced.


The man is a connected arms dealer. How hard would it be for a man like him to get weapons for Putin?
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uranus: not to be a bastard, but give him some polonium tea before he goes.


No real need, my understanding is he's been selling Soviet arms he happened to acquire in the fall of the USSR, that Russia firmly believes were theres. I'm sure they're gonna have a dim view of a dude selling state equipment without the states permission and getting rich off it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Bad move. For so many reasons.


The PR value in getting a somewhat prominent American arrested on trumped up charges out of Russia is probably the biggest reason this works.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Releasing Bout isn't worth it.

Grinder should've also known better. You don't play in NK, you should treat Russia the same way
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.

She could have not shown up to the airport with illegal contraband on her person..
She just doesn't strike me as being very smart about her surroundings, and while in a war zone when being told to leave ASAP.  For fark sake, like you can't buy more when you get out of the gulag??  BTW: hows prison been without it?  Guess you could have just gone without it for your 16 hour farking flight then.

Everything about this was stupid, and this deal is the just the icing on shiat cake.. we got taken for a farking idiot basketball player.


Because I'm sure we can totally take the Russians' word at face value, right?
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


The first amendment was created exactly for that purpose
 
ok boomin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


America looks after its citizens.  Even the ones who exercise their opinions of it in a despairingly way.   Seeing how well Russia's other top combat experts are faring at the moment, he'll be blown up in the Dontesk region before New Years.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

Farkonaut: gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.

She could have not shown up to the airport with illegal contraband on her person..
She just doesn't strike me as being very smart about her surroundings, and while in a war zone when being told to leave ASAP.  For fark sake, like you can't buy more when you get out of the gulag??  BTW: hows prison been without it?  Guess you could have just gone without it for your 16 hour farking flight then.

Everything about this was stupid, and this deal is the just the icing on shiat cake.. we got taken for a farking idiot basketball player.

Yeah this time I believe the post.

/bless you fark, never change


And who's account do you suggest we trust on this matte then?|
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.


Nobody has ever been proud to know you.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: qorkfiend: gilgigamesh: OtherLittleGuy: Gubbo: In before "why didn't Biden do this sooner"

Or, "You're sending a convicted mobster back for *filterpwned* who broke the law."

I'll admit it. I'm conflicted. Her sentence is bullshiat, but he is a bad dude who deserves to be where he is.

Possibly the US government does not want to tell its citizens that they can stay falsely jailed in a foreign country because keeping this other person in prison is more important

Yeah, because US freedom exists in places like Russia. How about not going to Russia?


So "she can remain falsely imprisoned because I think she shouldn't have gone to Russia in the first place"?

Ah, victim blaming. Never change, Fark.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear why Paul Whelan wasn't included in the swap.
 
angryjd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WNBA star? What is that?
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe his first assignment back will be dealing with Putin?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: SeraphicSorcerer: I am sorry for being the AH. But  Griner who constantly complained about How much America Sucks etc, is not worth sending back the Merchant of death

Did she receive an unjust sentence? definitely. but The 2 aren't even comparable.

I've never thought about like that before.

After all, why would an African-American lesbian have complaints about America?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
