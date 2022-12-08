 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Today, Missouri becomes the Toke Me State   (fox2now.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Toke up Missouri Farkers, this Wisconsin fellow is Jelly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have one or two for me, GA resident.

Figures, I move the hell off Long Island and just as I did, they legalized it there.

Damn it.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My med card and I are going to take full advantage of the celebratory 'Buy an 1/8th, get another 1/8th for a penny!' happening at one of my local dispensaries tomorrow....
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A far more progressive state than you'll find back east
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live 1 mile from the Missouri line so am getting a kick.....

- my state voted recreational down last month, sad
 
Generation_D
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The red states are finally coming around, slowly.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: A far more progressive state than you'll find back east


Not if you venture southeast of Jeff City....or Northwest of 29 past Platte City.  Those deep red derp patches keep the KC/STL corridor from establishing dominance and turning us purple.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Toke up Missouri Farkers, this Wisconsin fellow is Jelly.


Come on down to KC - you can buy weed on the MO side...then drive across the state line to KCK and place a sports bet legally.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: Private_Citizen: Toke up Missouri Farkers, this Wisconsin fellow is Jelly.

Come on down to KC - you can buy weed on the MO side...then drive across the state line to KCK and place a sports bet legally.


You'd have to be high to bet on the Royals.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



and a song to go along with it...


Jazz Lettuce - YouTube
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Generation_D: The red states are finally coming around, slowly.


Meanwhile, in Indiana, they won't even approve medical marijuana. We're a backwards state.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop bogarting the Devil's lettuce, Cleatus.
 
