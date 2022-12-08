 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Hmmm, what's a 27-letter word for "today?"
13
    National Crossword Solvers Day  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 9:20 AM



13 Comments
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TrumpOrganizationIsGuiltyAF
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Thursday the eighth of December
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know, but it's probably German or Welsh.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thursdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't know, but it's probably German or Welsh.


Geistesgegenwärtigkeit?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kroxeldiphibic: Thursday the eighth of December


♫ "Do you re mem ber.." ♫,
 
benelane
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I used to go to the local dive after work often, sip some Jameson, drink a beer, and do the crossword puzzle. Made some friends, had some good conversation.

But not since covid. The negative, no more crosswords or dive bar interactions. The positive, I don't drink liquor anymore and that saves quite a bit, plus no covid. I can still do crosswords at home, but it's not the same without some drunken help.
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kroxeldiphibic: Thursday the eighth of December


Excellent, we'll done. My hat goes off to you madam/sir
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not "NationalCrosswordSolversDay", because that's 1 letter too many
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thedayweburneverythingdownn
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
14 Across:
_____ is the greatest day I've ever known
Can't live for tomorrow
Tomorrow's much too long
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Recognizing Cruciverbalists
 
