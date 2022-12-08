 Skip to content
(CNN)   Topless beaches now legal on Nantucket / There's no more finin' / So there's no need for whinin' / But by going free in winter you've said "fark it"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Repeat, Nudity, Massachusetts, Nude beach, United States, popular vacation island of Nantucket, Public nudity, U.S. state, Town's vote  
posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM



wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was at least one nude beach one Nantucket about forty years ago, and a Boy Scout camp.  We got in great shape pedaling all over that island trying to find it.

/We did, but we were disappointed it was mostly old people, and we were quickly asked to leave.
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
wademh: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]


NORM!
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it would be funny if they passed a law where it was legal in the months whose names in the English language contain an 'r' in them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There was an old woman from Nantucket.
She knew it was winter, but said "fark it".
She visited some beaches
and whipped out her peaches.
And carried her nipples home in a bucket.
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a beach on Martha's Vineyard that the community has basically decided is a nude beach.  The town passed an ordinance stating it wasn't and everyone just ignored it.  It's a beautiful beach and pretty far away from the tourists.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There once was a dupe headline
But its fark the next day so it's fine.
Subby thought they were clever and mods said whatever
it doesn't even properly rhyme.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There once was a Limerick from Nantucket that added so many extra syllables it was unrecognizable so fark it. Your sense of rhythm sucks. It's driving me nuts. Something something ma bucket.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: There once was a dupe headline
But its fark the next day so it's fine.
Subby thought they were clever and mods said whatever
it doesn't even properly rhyme.


Winner
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There once was a fellow on fark
Who tried poetry on a lark
He farked up his prose
And so I suppose
We can call him "the poet"/sarc
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There once was a Fark submitter
Who pulled a headline from the shitter
He wanted to rhyme
But he didn't have time
He'd have been better off as a quitter
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There once was a...

...ahhh fark it
 
bronskrat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure these ladies will be there!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought repeats were supposed to be used when the duplicate headline was good.
 
