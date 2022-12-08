 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So when the Big One hits, you'll be ready with your own personal coffin?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So rather than being instantly crushed by your house, you can be trapped under it and slowly die over the next few days?

What's not to love?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No just no, but f#ck no.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That should work great in your top-floor bedroom.

At least until gravity happens.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It damn well better have wireless comms of some kind so you can ping rescue crews.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's kind of tempting actually it it has a manual trigger.  Imagine going to bed early on Election Night and your alarm clock radio goes off the next morning and you hear "Donald Trump was elected", you can whack the button and be done with everything.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescue workers on the scene have been informed that five residents of the high-rise are in their survival pods awaiting rescue. Once the dog teams have found any less wealthy residents needing rescue, the workers will locate the survival pods. Until then, the five pod owners will just have to enjoy their Snickers bars.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did the earth move for you, dear?"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you don't sleep with any part of your body hanging off the edge of the bed.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This hole was made for me"
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: It damn well better have wireless comms of some kind so you can ping rescue crews.


Only if you can afford it... otherwise it's the bell option.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya big dummy.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're saying the only folks to survive the big one will be the homeless?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the irrational fears in my life, being buried alive is number one. Not no, but absolutely fark no. I would honestly rather be crushed.
 
Snored
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: "Did the earth move for you, dear?"


I was thinking similarly.

Where are the earthquake sensors?

Because you wouldn't want to be having a vigorous round of sec and have it decide you jarred the bed, and have it close on you.

Depending on how fast it closes, that could be damned dangerous, if you're in a position with a participant upright or not fully on the bed
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: No just no, but f#ck no.


Hell to the farking nah
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT WAIT!  THERE'S MORE!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Hope you don't sleep with any part of your body hanging off the edge of the bed.


at least one of the designs takes a double bed and dumps everyone into a space the size of a single.

If one likes a lot of bedding, a couple might find themselves unable to move.

Also can you imagine the smell? 'cause you're probably going to evacuate your bowels, either in the process of being dumped-in, or out of necessity while trapped inside.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So when rubble blocks being able to get out, and blocks the airvents, you can slowly suffocate to death.  Hurray!
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldRod: So rather than being instantly crushed by your house, you can be trapped under it and slowly die over the next few days?

What's not to love?


seriously, I'd rather just die the way my sister did. Alone and unaware..
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Flowery Twats: "Did the earth move for you, dear?"

I was thinking similarly.

Where are the earthquake sensors?

Because you wouldn't want to be having a vigorous round of sec and have it decide you jarred the bed, and have it close on you.

Depending on how fast it closes, that could be damned dangerous, if you're in a position with a participant upright or not fully on the bed


reverse-cowgirl is the most dangerous position.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: OldRod: So rather than being instantly crushed by your house, you can be trapped under it and slowly die over the next few days?

What's not to love?

seriously, I'd rather just die the way my sister did. Alone and unaware..


I'd rather die in my sleep like my grandfather.

not screaming im terror like his passengers.
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Merltech: Dustin_00: It damn well better have wireless comms of some kind so you can ping rescue crews.

Only if you can afford it... otherwise it's the bell option.

[Fark user image 475x297]


Holy crap! Back in 8th grade (so like 45 years ago?) we had to do a group project where we made up a marketing campaign for some bizarre things that were patented. This was one of them.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: Merltech: Dustin_00: It damn well better have wireless comms of some kind so you can ping rescue crews.

Only if you can afford it... otherwise it's the bell option.

[Fark user image 475x297]

Holy crap! Back in 8th grade (so like 45 years ago?) we had to do a group project where we made up a marketing campaign for some bizarre things that were patented. This was one of them.


Where do you think the term a dead ringer comes from?
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So you got the emergency food and water but where do you got potty?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: So you got the emergency food and water but where do you got potty?


Also, your mattress is pinned on top of all the supplies.  How to do you to them?  Also, some of the designs don't appear to have any obvious exit.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
-crush resistant: check
-fireproofed: check
-ventilated: check
-temperature control: check
-first aid kits: check
-food and water: check

Er, excuse me! Where do I poop?
(Also, is there a model that comes with wifi? I need to keep posting shiat on Fark.com somehow)
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

exit training included with every purchase!
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: So you got the emergency food and water but where do you got potty?


Once you finish a water bottle, it gets repurposed
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

August11: Rescue workers on the scene have been informed that five residents of the high-rise are in their survival pods awaiting rescue. Once the dog teams have found any less wealthy residents needing rescue, the workers will locate the survival pods. Until then, the five pod owners will just have to enjoy their Snickers bars.


LOL, like the richers won't always be the first ones rescued.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So they're saying the only folks to survive the big one will be the homeless?


I mean, one way or the other they'll be homeless, yeah.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: It damn well better have wireless comms of some kind so you can ping rescue crews.


Wifi is a given.  Just because you're trapped under a building is no excuse for missing work.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hope there isn't any flooding where you end up landing..  Trapped in that thing with water rising, that would be much better than being crushed to death.
 
