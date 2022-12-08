 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Perilous power panel pigeon poop prompts pressing, passionate plea   (bbc.com) divider line
11
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up on a street with a minimum of seven or eight Crossman .177 rifles, not including the two in our house. The boys on the street could have solved this problem in a lazy afternoon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks Bill Maher
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poop Pthread!


/posix
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
P for Pendejo.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

August11: I grew up on a street with a minimum of seven or eight Crossman .177 rifles, not including the two in our house. The boys on the street could have solved this problem in a lazy afternoon.


Unfortunately not legal in city limits in a lot of places anymore.  Had to set up a shiat-load of pigeon spikes for my museum recently.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: August11: I grew up on a street with a minimum of seven or eight Crossman .177 rifles, not including the two in our house. The boys on the street could have solved this problem in a lazy afternoon.

Unfortunately not legal in city limits in a lot of places anymore.  Had to set up a shiat-load of pigeon spikes for my museum recently.


HE HE legal
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Paging Tom Lehrer to the park Derby Street.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: August11: I grew up on a street with a minimum of seven or eight Crossman .177 rifles, not including the two in our house. The boys on the street could have solved this problem in a lazy afternoon.

Unfortunately not legal in city limits in a lot of places anymore.  Had to set up a shiat-load of pigeon spikes for my museum recently.


If that's not the official metric of pigeon spikes, it should be.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
penis
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Another alliterative triumph!"
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Preposterous!
 
