(Politico)   It's sort of like Mos Eisley spaceport, but without the jaunty tunes of blue elephantine creatures   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, U.S.-Saudi relationship, Gulf-China Summit, President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia's de, Riyadh, Arabian Peninsula  
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That rascally old pooh bear is trying to get his snout into  the US's honeypot.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a better timeline "The Jaunty Tunes Of Blue Elephant Creatures" would have been a Yes album.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before reading the article, I was guessing Tijuana
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Max Rebo played at Jabba's Palace, not Mos Eisley.

Mos Eisley which was Lady Valarian's turf.  Jabba's crew avoided it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or the alcohol.

... so all they have is the scum and villainy without the music or drinks to get you through it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Max Rebo played at Jabba's Palace, not Mos Eisley.

Mos Eisley which was Lady Valarian's turf.  Jabba's crew avoided it.


therebelfae624364069.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
