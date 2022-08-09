 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 288 of WW3: The Biden administration weighs Ukraine request for cluster munitions - weapons banned by over 100 nations, but that Russia is using in Ukraine to devastating effect - from the US stockpile. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Nuclear weapon, Ukrainian border, Cluster bomb, Ukrainian officials, military airfields  
251 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Kyiv, the newborn was named Javelina

When choosing a name for a newborn child , parents most often take into account the following factors: family traditions, fashion trends, national, religious and even political views of parents. For some, when choosing a name for their little one, the decisive role was played by the war, in which Ukrainians are choosing the independence and sovereignty of our state ," the Ministry of Justice writes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night, around 11:50 p.m., Mykolaiv came under enemy rocket fire, according to preliminary information from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Hits were recorded on the territories of transport enterprises, equipment was damaged. Without victims and victims.

Since 04:02, the enemy has been attacking the port territory of Ochakivska hromada with anti-aircraft missiles. There are no casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians attacked Chervonogrigorivska, Nikopolska and Marganetsk groadas 7 times with "Grady" and heavy artillery. More than 70 deadly shells flew into peaceful towns and villages. It passed without casualties or injuries.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 9 civilians of Donetsk region: 6 in Kurakhovo, 1 in the village of Krasnohorivka, 1 in Ivanovka, and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 15 people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin is creating conditions for a protracted war in Ukraine, - ISW

During a meeting with the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin said that the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine could be a "long process" and that the capture of new territories was an important result for Russia.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that at the meeting, Putin compared himself to Russia's Tsar Peter I and noted that Russia now controls the Sea of Azov, which the Tsar fought for.

Marasm was strengthening... a reason to pour thousands 🤬
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Estonia revoked the residence permit and banned a Russian propagandist from entering Schengen

The Estonian Security Police (Kaitsepolitseiamet, KaPo) revoked the residence permit of Russian propagandist Oleksandr Kornilov, the founder of the pro-Kremlin portals Baltnews and Baltija.

" Serving hostile Russian politics will have consequences. KaPo and the Estonian police canceled the residence permit of Oleksandr Kornilov, a Kremlin activist, a link in the network of Russian influence. It is also prohibited to enter Schengen for 5 years ," the KaPo statement said.

Baltnews was founded in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in October 2014. Back then, the Security Police wrote about Baltnews as another pro-Russian media project.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was 50 years old. And so much more, maybe more, he could live, enjoying life, spending time with his relatives and doing his favorite thing. But the enemy decided otherwise.

Viktor Grigoriev was originally from Odesa. Back in 2015, Viktor stood up for Ukraine and participated in an anti-terrorist operation. He made the same decision in 2022. He continued to defend his native land. Even in spite of the fact that he only recently got married.

The defender was seriously injured during enemy shelling in the Mykolaiv region. Despite the efforts of medics to save the hero, Victor died.

Always an optimist, always kept his word, always responsive and kind. He loved his family, Ukraine, and was also a real fighter. He was like that.

Low bow and eternal glory to the hero!

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Donetsk region, 20 recruited prisoners escaped with weapons from the occupying army

" According to the available information, in the temporarily occupied city of Yasinuvata of the Donetsk region, during the transportation of one of the units of the occupying forces to combat positions, about 20 persons with weapons from among the previously imprisoned persons escaped. As a result of the search operations, three fugitives were destroyed. The measures are ongoing ," - it is said in the morning briefing of the General Staff.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
??? I'm having reading comprehension issues this morning.


In the Crimea in the morning it was funny: the mass media reported on a powerful explosion

" At 6:50 a.m. local time, a powerful explosion rang out over the central part of Sevastopol ," Krym.Realii reports.

It is noted that a few seconds before the explosion, local residents heard a loud sound similar to the launch of a rocket.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"La Scala" opened the season with a Russian opera, a protest gathered under the theater

The famous Milan theater opened the season on Wednesday evening with the Russian opera "Boris Godunov" by Modest Mussorgsky. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen took part in the opening.

Before the premiere, a group of left-wing radical activists tried to break into the theater. Activists protested against high energy prices and against the right-wing government in Rome.

In addition, representatives of the Ukrainian community in Milan also held a protest near La Scala, noting that this was an action not against culture, but against propaganda.

" We must not allow Putin to destroy Russia, this wonderful country. I think that Russian composers such as Mussorgsky or Tchaikovsky and writers such as Tolstoy or Dostoyevsky are fantastic ," answered Ursula von der Leyen.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kuleba calls on the EU to deprive Russia of the opportunity to manufacture missiles

" Russia should be completely deprived of the opportunity to strike critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine ," the head of the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, addressing the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

so much win.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great Britain, Italy and Japan will jointly produce modern "stealth" fighters

" UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to sign an agreement with Italy and Japan to develop the Royal Air Force's (RAF) first sixth-generation fighter jet. The RAF Tempest fighter is due to enter service in 2035, " the Daily reported. Mail.

The newest fighter is expected to be capable of both manned and unmanned operations, as well as being able to operate swarms of attack drones to overcome enemy defenses. It will also have low radar visibility even when flying at supersonic speed and will be equipped with the latest advanced weapons - including hypersonic missiles.
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Volodymyr Zelenskyi was recognized as "the most influential person in Europe"

Politico included 28 people in the rating: 18 men and 10 women. Half of the places on the list are occupied by politicians, the rest by diplomats, economists, educators and climatologists.

Just look at how European leaders who win elections run to Kyiv to take pictures with the solemn 44-year-old in his now iconic olive green T-shirt. Standing next to him is how politicians want to be seen. Zelenskyi convinced the rest of Europe that its future is tied to Ukraine, something few people believed before the Russian invasion in February. His communication skills were key. His rhetoric clearly indicates the maliciousness of the Russian regime, against which he is fighting, dispelling the belief of a large part of Europe - especially Berlin and Paris - that Moscow can be a partner ," the publication noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Karaya pilot, who took Vinnytsia away from a missile attack, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Vadym Voroshilov, a pilot of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the "Golden Star" order.

On October 12, "Karaya" destroyed 5 Iranian drones over Vinnytsia and ejected due to damage to the aircraft, having previously driven the fighter away from the settlement.

" On the fourth day after the ejection, they visited the scene, apologized for the inconvenience caused to the residents of the community, thanked for the nerves of steel, comprehensive assistance provided during the evacuation and faith in the Armed Forces! " - wrote the pilot later on Instagram.


fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a significant deficit of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine

The most difficult situation is observed in the east, in Kyiv and Odesa regions. Round-the-clock work to restore the network continues, Ukrenergo reported.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

A few things to bring to your attention before the mud flinging is to begin. (that is mud, right?)

The office st. bernard has gone missing. We are organising a search party for 9am after breakfast, so if anyone wants to join in, please sign in on the card table near the donuts. Don Cherry's Tailor, thats nice of you to offer to come along, but i dont think the tutu you wear on thursdays is weather appropriate and you might get cold.

The kiddie pool coffee has been installed in small trailor so it is now portable. The marble counter tops have been put in as well as well as the permanent mahogany guard rails. So this is really something everyone, thank you for your donations.

Grogsmash is still missing but we assume he'll show up in a ditch without pants a ring of paint around his mouth again before too long. We wont be able to go looking for him until we find the st bernadr anyways, whose nose can detect his BAL at ranges up to 25km. So if he doesnt show up today we'll find him as soon as we recover the dog.

<reviews notes>
Most of the war news of the last 24hrs seems to be political; putin trying to get support, spewing imperialist BS out his butt, trying to get RU to get into the long war. They're pushing for a pause right now to refit, repair rest up etc.... so of course lets hope UA denies them this, and the West doesnt push for it. Seems like at this point, tho, the Western leadership (macron being the exception) seems to "get it". Even the germans are saying the right things, altho they could be a quit quicker with their actions, as has been the case for the whole war. More gepards! now!

The iranian drones have shown back up, after a 3 week absence to adapt them to the cold. I mean didnt these guys ever see Empire Strikes Back? Drones, like speeders, take some time to adapt.

Last bit: i'm cleared to leave the hospital on monday. I kept my foot, beat the infection, and will relearn to walk in january. Huzzah? Huzzah. <shuffles papers, sips coffee>

carry on people. and slava ukraini.

if i've missed anything, please chime in.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An ex-deputy who helped Russians in the Kharkiv region and then tried to escape to Europe was detained in Kyiv

In October 2020, the woman was elected a deputy of the Kupyan District Council, before that she was the head of the Kupyan RDA. During the occupation, the deputy supported the Russians, for which she was appointed "Acting Deputy Chief of the Kurilovsky Territorial Department of the VGA of the Kupyan District of the Kharkiv Region."

After the liberation of the region, the deputy fled to the capital, where she tried to issue documents as a migrant from the east of Ukraine, and then leave for the European Union. It didn't work out.
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's not TIME magazine, but still, it's nice to be recognized:

The awards found their heroes: the Politico publication recognized Putin as the "loser of the year" and Lavrov as the "dark diplomat"

the president of the Russian Federation was included in the rating in the "Dreamers" section, while the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs was included in the "Destroyers" section.

Vladimir Putin 's dream of a great Russia is unlikely to come true. His full-scale attack on Ukraine began to fall apart almost as quickly as it began... " - noted the American publication.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

To get through this winter, we need to help each other more than ever and care for each other even more. To get through the winter, we must be more resilient and more united than ever.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Last bit: i'm cleared to leave the hospital on monday. I kept my foot, beat the infection, and will relearn to walk in january.


Congrats!!!!   🎊
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On March 1, Andriy Syomak took his usual shift at the pumping station that supplies water to the railway divisions in Kharkiv. This shift lasted 31 days.

Its pumping station supplied water to the locomotive and wagon depot, as well as evacuation trains. Enemy shelling and explosions constantly disabled the equipment. And Andrei's colleagues could not get to work.

Andriy was the only one who could ensure uninterrupted water supply to important facilities.

"If I say that it wasn't scary at all, I'd probably be lying. I knew people needed water. The main thing is that at that time the evacuation trains were filled with water, in which thousands of people left with small children and animals. The wagons were packed, full," says the driver.

On April 1, Andriy got a day off, now he works according to the schedule. In addition to the victory, Andrii really dreams of going on vacation and spending it at sea.

We are proud of our indomitable and incredibly professional Ukrainians!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lithuania, following Latvia, is ceasing the broadcasting of the "Rain" TV channel, the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission reported on this. Following Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia also stops broadcasting the Russian TV channel "Dozhd"
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just sounds like bureaucratic B.S. to me, but if it's more long range drones, that's a good thing.

The Armed Forces adopted 7 Ukrainian-made UAVs, - Oleksiy Reznikov

According to the Minister of Defense, 19 more applications for admission to the operation of Ukrainian-made UAVs are currently under consideration, and they plan to make a decision on them by the end of the year. Official admission to operation means that the Ministry of Defense can purchase products, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine can put them into service.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hungary opposed the new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation - mass media

"At the meeting of EU ambassadors, which took place yesterday, Hungary, which already vetoed the 18 billion euro aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, opposed the new package of sanctions against Russia and the proposal to double the EU fund for providing weapons to Ukraine and other countries." - reports the Financial Times.
 
Called it.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I'm caught up. Look folks, I know there are times people are careless and the First Aid box needs to be brought into the bondage room. This is the fourth day in a row it has been left in there. And just as a reminder, the peppermint candy cane suppositories are for medicinal use only.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Okay, I'm caught up. Look folks, I know there are times people are careless and the First Aid box needs to be brought into the bondage room. This is the fourth day in a row it has been left in there. And just as a reminder, the peppermint candy cane suppositories are for medicinal use only.


replace the lube with icyhot and that will stop. Just sayin.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only two more days until the entry deadline! Reply with your casualty guesses before time runs out! Please make guess changes before the 12/10 midnight deadline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian Rocket Crews Fend Off Russian Infantry With Updated Launchers
Youtube 8l4n3FkW8RE
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'They Called Him The Specialist': Ukrainian Man Tells Of Kherson Torturer
Youtube ifHojLot-H4
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To whomever was self-flagellating last night, while I fully understand the masochistic appeal of broken glass and ammonia, the smelling salts really need to stay by the fainting couch.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You are new here, aren't you?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him the guns.
Give him all the guns
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mea Culpa here. The payout procedure to the winners is NOT what I thought it was. Fark does not currently have a way for multiple people to simultaneously gift TotalFark subscriptions.

Also, I've had my TotalFark subscription on auto-pay for months, and didn't know that, furthermore, Fark had changed from being able to buy TotalFark GIFTS to buying FARK UNITS -- which can then be used to apply to TotalFark subscriptions and gifts, plus a bunch of other things.

Here's info from Fark on Fark Units, from https://www.fark.com/farq/about/#What_are_FarkUnits?:

***

"What are FarkUnits?

FarkUnits (FUs) are tokens that you can redeem for certain actions on the site. You can purchase FarkUnits for $10 for 100 FUs, or you can get a discount if you purchase in bulk.
Currently you can redeem:
100 FUs for 1 month of TotalFark
50 FUs for 1 month of BareFark
20 FUs for 1 SwearJar comment

We will be adding more ways to use your FarkUnits soon. Keep an eye on this page for more ways to redeem your FarkUnits.

(FarkUnits replace Farks2Give. Any existing Farks2Give have been converted to FarkUnits.)"

***

So all of the losers in the contest, even if not using TotalFark themselves, will have to buy 100 Fark Units for each guess. Fark Units cost $10 for 100 units. Cost of a TotalFark subscription for one month is 100 Fark Units, so the month cost of TotalFark has not changed.

This should not be a big deal for anyone, even of you don't have TotalFark. You would have still had to buy a gift subscription with the old methods.

Here's the link to buying Fark Units:  https://www.fark.com/farkunits

I'll send the list of winners and losers to Fark moderators.

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine : President Zelensky visited troops near eastern front • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube Bc1qrz4_nXc
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin says nuclear tensions 'rising' but Moscow won't deploy first • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube x1OGVyp4AeM
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ftfm
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 26 to December 2 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: To whomever was self-flagellating last night, while I fully understand the masochistic appeal of broken glass and ammonia, the smelling salts really need to stay by the fainting couch.


I initially read that as the farting couch
 
LL316
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Give them whatever they ask for, including nukes. Fark Russia.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Griner's free.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Iran publicly executed a protester:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/iran-first-execution-protests-rcna60703
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The minor incendiary event experienced by Kremlin staff due to an insidious Western infiltrator calling himself 'Ivan Ivanovitch' yesterday has been extinguished and absolutely no damage was done whatsoever to vital building infrastructure or facilities. Luckily, a quick-witted Kremlin staffer was able to summon Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from his cell in the basement, and his tears of shame at the state of the army were sufficient to douse all flames. While the infiltrator has so far managed to escape, FSB agents on scene have found his discarded fake eyeglasses and rubber nose disguise, ensuring his eventual discovery.

* Vladimir Putin's recent statement comparing himself to Tsar Peter I and noting that Russia now controls the valuable Azov Sea was yet another display of modesty from a President who has achieved truly historic things. With the bridge built over the Kerch strait he has bettered the bridge-building of Vasily the Squint, Prince of Zvenigorod, and with his military conquest of a small patch of dirt outside Bakhmut he has shown himself to be an even greater general than Yuri II of Vladimir, who was burned alive in a church after being defeated by the Mongols. It is fully expected by all historians that his legacy will rival at least that of Sir Not Appearing in this Film.

* News that the star of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat was once again not selected as Time Magazine's Person of the Year has devastated fans of the wholesome program across the nation of Russia. As this is simply further proof of the unreasonable Russophobia of nations we haven't even attacked and invaded yet, the Ministry of Culture has elected to publish a Russian-centric publication celebrating Russian Culture, and the first issue of Gulag Magazine is due to hit shelves next week. This landmark issue will feature Gulag Magazine's Person of the Year, as well as articles from famous thinkers with titles such as 'Sadness: Can it be Eaten?' and 'Fifty Ways to Pleasure your Mistress with a Looted Sex Toy.'
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cluster munitions will make soft, squishy targets like infantry wish they were somewhere else.  They'll wreck your tanks and armored vehicles.   They are incredibly effective at blowing shiat up.

The problem with them, and the reason so many countries ban them, is because not all of those little bomblets are guaranteed to ignite, so they create a post-war problem with little kids finding them in parks.   It's the land mine problem.

Yeah, they will fark you up, but they continue to fark everyone else up, too, even after you've won the war.
 
DVD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Griner's free.


________________________

Yep!

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/brittney-griner-release-russia-prisoner-swap-viktor-bout/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mederu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
07 Dec: ALARMING. Russians UNDERMINE Ukrainian DEFENSE Near Soledar | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube z2Wd3f_BL0M

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine.
No Denys (he was sick in last video), no Artur (maybe today)
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fasahd: An ex-deputy who helped Russians in the Kharkiv region and then tried to escape to Europe was detained in Kyiv

In October 2020, the woman was elected a deputy of the Kupyan District Council, before that she was the head of the Kupyan RDA. During the occupation, the deputy supported the Russians, for which she was appointed "Acting Deputy Chief of the Kurilovsky Territorial Department of the VGA of the Kupyan District of the Kharkiv Region."

After the liberation of the region, the deputy fled to the capital, where she tried to issue documents as a migrant from the east of Ukraine, and then leave for the European Union. It didn't work out.[Fark user image 500x373]


That's a really nice manicure you have there.  It's going to be a shame to ruin that.
 
