 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Kevin Smith very unimpressed   (twitter.com) divider line
100
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

2939 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing was doomed even during construction.

About a decade ago I went past it on my way to Newark airport and said "What a waste".
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed by the lack of magic eye schooner references...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I got out of that was, "They have an H Mart? I am GOING SHOPPING THERE IMMEDIATELY."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah, this place:

American Dream Mall 2022 Update
Youtube -3ZcFguYn3U


/ great channel, btw
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND THAT KID IS ON THE DAMN ESCALATOR AGAIN!!!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's well worth the deep dive into the history of this place. it goes WAY beyond "lol giant mall is empty because of covid/death of brick and mortar retail"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll always be the Xanadu Mall to me...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captivating content -

Waaah! It's so Empty!!! :Look how empty this is!!! And it's empty over here!!!! It's so ugly!!! Look at this ugly thing!!!!

Which Gen is responsible for this extended whine about nothing?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Captivating content -

Waaah! It's so Empty!!! :Look how empty this is!!! And it's empty over here!!!! It's so ugly!!! Look at this ugly thing!!!!

Which Gen is responsible for this extended whine about nothing?


Um....
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was part of the .0003% of the world population who live in Meadowlands NJ I might understand what this is about.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Disappointed by the lack of magic eye schooner references...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So empty, you could literally blues brothers through this entire mall and not only would nobody get hurt, nobody would notice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Captivating content -

Waaah! It's so Empty!!! :Look how empty this is!!! And it's empty over here!!!! It's so ugly!!! Look at this ugly thing!!!!

Which Gen is responsible for this extended whine about nothing?


There's a Garfield meme for this but I'm on the wrong phone
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perigee:
Which Gen is responsible for this extended whine about nothing?

X of course.  Slacking so hard they won't even support one of the most important elements of their childhood.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: AND THAT KID IS ON THE DAMN ESCALATOR AGAIN!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's an old photo of the mall I used to frequent as a teen. I even worked at the McCory's, my sister worked the candy kiosk and my mom worked at Sears.

Countless hours were spent at the mall way back when.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss malls, but they had three solid decades in the sun.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid is on the escalator again!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible cause.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Oh, yeah, this place:

[YouTube video: American Dream Mall 2022 Update]

/ great channel, btw


No that atrium design doesn't, um, remind me of anything.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just turn it into a community college
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: So empty, you could literally blues brothers through this entire mall and not only would nobody get hurt, nobody would notice.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


The new Tesla's are in early this year
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about this in history class, ancient humans use to congregate at these things called "malls" which were like markets or something, and they would spend good part of their lives there. Don't know if they were forced there by some king or lord or something, or if they went there on their own. Good to know humans evolved past this stage in history.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I live by it, and people love to shiat on the place, but it isn't the colossal failure people make it out to be.

The amusement park and water park do good business. You couldn't pay me to go to a water park, but it does draw a crowd. The amusement park is good for kids in the right age groups.

The indoor skiing is great for what it is. Reasonably priced (considering you are skiing in farking july), and a good place to take learn or keep your kid up in the early years of learning. They have some terrain to if you are into that. Yeah you will be board of it if you expect to really ski there, but still.

The giant Ferris wheel is admtitably stupid.

The place draws a good crowd on weekends. Yes  there are still a ton of empty store fronts, but that is sort of a sign of the economy.

One of the challenges they have been having is some of the events they have been doing are attracting the wrong kind of crowd, so there have been some issues with violence at night, which was turning people away. They seem to have understood that though and are backing off.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Newport mall in Jersey City does really well because, like, there are a lot of people that live around there. No one lives in the Meadowlands. They're not even meadows. It's a swamp.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The Newport mall in Jersey City does really well because, like, there are a lot of people that live around there. No one lives in the Meadowlands. They're not even meadows. It's a swamp.


No one lives in the meadowlands. There are, however, many bodies there.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..it was a very uncomfortable place.
 
eikni
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, it is in its slept in alleys and dined on pork and beans portion of the American Dream.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Disappointed by the lack of magic eye schooner references...


Admit it, you don't see it either.

ADMIT IT
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ssa5: I read about this in history class, ancient humans use to congregate at these things called "malls" which were like markets or something, and they would spend good part of their lives there. Don't know if they were forced there by some king or lord or something, or if they went there on their own. Good to know humans evolved past this stage in history.


...and then technology came about, people would stay at home, sit in front of a monitor and keyboard and pretend with others they were out and about. Soon, these PC's would become handheld and new social software dictated their lives. No one went anywhere anymore. They stayed in cyberspace and got lonelier, and lonelier.

Buried In Cyberspace
Youtube NHwR0ZH4ixo
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

usahole: Just turn it into a community college


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to love going to the mall every weekend where I could be too shy/inept/ugly to talk to the girls.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey stubby, thanks for scaring the dope out of me... for a nanosecond there I thought Jason Mewes' telomeres finally unraveled.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 313x199]

Here's an old photo of the mall I used to frequent as a teen. I even worked at the McCory's, my sister worked the candy kiosk and my mom worked at Sears.

Countless hours were spent at the mall way back when.


When they brought the moon rocks back, I volunteered to be honor guard at the mall display with another eagle scout.
Lot of mall rats asking us questions.

Interesting day.

"What if we just pushed you and took it?"

"Well, I'd have Lynn Swann over there tackle you, right, Lynn?"

*they turn around, and there he is*
Lynn Swann: " Hi, vudu"

Yeah, interesting day.

Only day I had two different crowds of cheerleaders from two different high schools pay any attention to me and I'm in a dorky boy scout uniform.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I miss malls, but they had three solid decades in the sun.


Was just in one last weekend, it seemed to be doing okay, but you know, holiday shopping season. But the barcade was doing pretty good business as well.

Another mall an hour away is the top tourist destination in the state. A third mall 45 minutes from here in a different direction is deader than disco and is featured on "abandoned malls" sites.

/I wonder why some malls are doing so well and others are tanking.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thankfully, That kid running up the down escalator is a significantly less likely occurrence..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ssa5: I read about this in history class, ancient humans use to congregate at these things called "malls" which were like markets or something, and they would spend good part of their lives there. Don't know if they were forced there by some king or lord or something, or if they went there on their own. Good to know humans evolved past this stage in history.


You mock what you do not understand.

Entertainment was scare in the before internet times. In college we would go to the local mall on the hottest days of Summer and eat in the food court and enjoy the AC. All the girls were dressed for the heat wearing very little. Our favorite spot was the row tables by the entrance. Watching the scantily clad women hit the hyper-cool air-conditioning was one of life's simple pleasure back then.

Before the internet we had to hunt pokies in the wild like REAL men.
You kids today got it too easy now.

<adjusts belt onion>
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One local mall (in Omaha) is still trying to cling onto it's glory days by trying to make itself "upscale" with a food court serving mediocre food at ridiculous prices, stores selling merch at prices that are FAR higher than what you can get for the exact same things via Amazon, and all for zilch because the only things happening at that mall are the teen riots taking place during holiday break and the occasional shooting.

Brawl at Westroads Mall
Youtube yZv1KKTb8lQ
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: ..it was a very uncomfortable place.


Like the butt?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I used to love going to the mall every weekend where I could be too shy/inept/ugly to talk to the girls.


It was the most American experience possible: any conceivable thing your heart could ever desire all under one climate-controlled roof, all to walk by and enjoy and drool over because you would never be a part of the .03% of America that could actually afford to shop at a mall, but you could over-spend just enough to feel like you could and come home happy for a day while eating ramen and reading trash from B. Dalton and playing with a tacky Spencers toy.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No one ever wants to be in New Jersey.

I'm from Philly and lived in New York and every time I've had to go it's like "Do we really have to? I think we could go somewhere less shiatty, like anywhere please. You know they have beaches in Maryland?"

I do eat scrapple though.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wessoman: So empty, you could literally blues brothers through this entire mall and not only would nobody get hurt, nobody would notice.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Top gear did it better


Ford Fiesta Shopping Centre Chase | Top Gear | BBC
Youtube 7e7R3y-qwZ0
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Farkonaut: ..it was a very uncomfortable place.

Like the butt?


Like the back seat of a Volkswagen you nubian.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Robbie Hawkins went to a mall today:

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: It'll always be the Xanadu Mall to me...


A place where nobody dared to go?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Wessoman: So empty, you could literally blues brothers through this entire mall and not only would nobody get hurt, nobody would notice.

[Fark user image image 320x240]

Top gear did it better


[YouTube video: Ford Fiesta Shopping Centre Chase | Top Gear | BBC]


If some of these dying malls want to make a little extra money, I'd happily blues brothers through an empty American mall for a hundred bucks. Far more exciting than taking my toddler through the car wash, for sure.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Place hasn't been the same since Rug Munchers shut down
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: SpectroBoy: Farkonaut: ..it was a very uncomfortable place.

Like the butt?

Like the back seat of a Volkswagen you nubian.


what's a nubian
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.