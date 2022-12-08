 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Okay, is the most popular Google search not related to sex this year or am I being incepted?   (bbc.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Google search, top Google search trends, Singing, searched-for word definitions, word of the day, letter word, Telephone, Searching  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call shenanigans.  I may have believed it if the word was "step-Wordle"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fairly certain the most googled words are "ADIEU" and "STORY"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not related to sex? You know you can have the best of both worlds...

Missing Persons - Words
Youtube IasCZL072fQ
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol done in one
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either way, subby, you're gonna buy me a totalFARK subscription, and that's YOUR idea.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IRATE, STARE, STAIR, ADIEU

All blank after first guess, COULD or DOILY
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everybody has to Google "sex" to find instructions, submitter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This just speaks to the intelligence of the average Woordle user that they just type Woordle into a search engine every day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: This just speaks to the intelligence of the average Woordle user that they just type Woordle into a search engine every day.


You cannot infer from this that Wordle people are dumb.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has sex stuff been the top search in previous years?  I would have thought they would have self-censored that in their results because the PR department realized that something like 'lesbian orgy' was not going to make for a great press release or media coverage.

Alternative hypothesis: sex stuff doesn't coalesce around a single term the same way pop culture or current events do since the latter group has an outside source driving the demand. The searches would be similar, but there's enough variation to keep any one from standing out from others.

I'm actually kinda surprised that it wasn't Ukraine related.
 
bisi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, it's true.
Everyone else: Ukraine, Elections, World Cup
Every English speaking country: haha, whar word game?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poor Subby. Never had a girlfriend willing to do a wordle on him.
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I google random words all the time to check their spelling.

Like "epiphanize". Doesn't sound like a real word.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Poor Subby. Never had a girlfriend willing to do a wordle on him.


Well, at least there is comfort in knowing he isn't the only one who has to google his own wordle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrparks: I google random words all the time to check their spelling.

Like "epiphanize". Doesn't sound like a real word.


It means to become outraged at the rising cost of epi-pens.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Old and busted: buying a subscription to the The New Yorker you'll never read to impress people smarter than you who read the Atlantic.
Nww hotness: cheating at wordle to impress your millenial coworkers who don't play wordle
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sad if you're cheating at Wordle.
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brought to you by Will Smith's new movie...WARIO!

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.


It often is when you're playing Lewdle.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only because I keep mistyping Pokey.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Oh yeah, that's the stuff, you little clay minx!
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brap: Only because I keep mistyping Pokey.

[media4.giphy.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh yeah, that's the stuff, you little clay minx!


Hey now!
 
bigfire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: brap: Only because I keep mistyping Pokey.

[media4.giphy.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oh yeah, that's the stuff, you little clay minx!

Hey now!


NTTAWWT
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrparks: I google random words all the time to check their spelling.

Like "epiphanize". Doesn't sound like a real word.


Sure it does.  Means near or just above the phanize, and as to what the phanize is, it's behind the seat of your jeans.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I call shenanigans.  I may have believed it if the word was "step-Wordle"


My wife googles wordle every day to play. She googles it. Every day. To play.  Apparently she is not alone.
🤦
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
bisi: ...he isn't the only one who has to google his own wordle.

Oh, man. I wish I were that flexible.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Americans dug for new word definitions in Google this year, looking up terms like tacit, cacao and foray

Goddamn are we a country of dumbasses or what?
 
